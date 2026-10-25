Don’t let birds ruin your fall lawn: 5 ways to shield newly sown lawn seed

Stepping outside after seeding a lawn only to find a flock of hungry birds treating the fresh seed as their dinner is a frustrating sight, and one that I am all too familiar with.

I’ve recently aerated and scarified my lawn to prepare it for overseeding, hoping for a lush lawn by spring. But now that all my hard work is complete, the birds have flocked in to spoil it.

So I called on Jonathan Davies, a grass expert at Lawnsmith, to find out what I can do to stop the birds from eating my freshly sown grass seed.

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Why birds eat grass seed

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Before trying to scare the birds off, it helps to understand why they do it. Davis explains they are more of a problem at this time of year than most people expect. “As we move deeper into fall and closer to winter, other natural food sources become scarce, and freshly sown grass seed is easy pickings,” he says.

A couple of small birds won’t do much harm, but a few resident pigeons can wipe out a seedbed. Jonathan Davis, Lawnsmith

So, are any particular birds more of a problem? Davis says ground-feeding seed eaters, like pigeons, sparrows and some finches, enjoy a good munch. He explains, “A couple of small birds won’t do much harm, but a few resident pigeons can wipe out a seedbed.”

I’ve noticed in my yard that the smaller birds don’t take the lawn seed, but the larger pigeons can’t seem to get enough.

How to protect grass seed: 3 barrier methods to try

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There are numerous ways to protect your grass seed from birds, but Davis recommends one approach above all others.

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“The most reliable method is to cover the seed with polythene sheeting. It’s my number one tip, and the best way to protect grass seed,” he says.

What's more, polythene is cheap, easy to get hold of, and keeps birds off completely. "Lay it over the seeded area straight after sowing and raking in, and weigh down the edges with bricks or stones so it can’t blow off," he advises.

However, when using polythene sheeting to protect your grass seed, he recommends checking underneath it regularly. "Polythene doesn’t let air through like fleece does, so once the seed has germinated, take it off promptly so the new grass doesn’t get too hot or yellow under the sheet.”

Although not his top method, Davis says garden fleece comes a close second. “It’s very effective, it warms the soil to speed up germination, and it lets rain through.”

However, he adds, “You’ll still need to water if it doesn’t rain, as moisture evaporates out.”

Another alternative is fine mesh netting, which Davis describes as the kind you use over fruit bushes. But if you choose this method, he advises, “It needs to be supported off the ground or the birds will get underneath it, and the cost and the set-up can be a hassle.”

No cover required: 2 alternative approaches

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It may not be possible or practical to cover a newly sown lawn, especially if the patch is large. In this situation, Davis suggests being more generous when sowing grass seed, and he advises to sow half as much seed again. “Half is for the birds, and the rest is for your new lawn," he says.

“It’s quick and inexpensive, and if the birds leave it alone, you simply get a thicker lawn sooner,” he adds.

Another solution is to provide an alternative food source, such as sunflower seeds, bird food for ground feeders, rice or sultanas. “Grass seed isn’t very appetizing, so they’ll often go for these first,” he says.

And he adds, “This matters more now that natural food is running short. Bird feeders aren’t much use, as the ground-feeding birds that eat your seed take too long to find them.”

Don't bother with...

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I’ve been using strips of aluminum foil to scare the birds off my grass seed, but Davis advises against it. “I wouldn’t spend much time or money on bird scarers like windmills, balloons or streamers, as birds soon get used to them.”

He also advises against using bird-repellent seed; besides being unreliable, he says it’s expensive and offers a limited choice of grasses.

Another method to avoid is covering your grass with straw or mulch to protect the seeds, saying “it can cause endless problems and it isn’t worth the effort.”

Frost King Polyethylene Sheeting: $18 at Amazon This clear plastic sheeting has dozens of uses around the home, garden and garage. It measures 10 ft by 25 ft and is 0.2 inches thick. Use it to protect your new grass seed, or protect your patio furniture.

Can fertilizing your lawn help?

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As an indirect method, fertilizing your lawn can help reduce the risk of the birds destroying your efforts. “The less time the seed spends sitting on the surface, the less chance the birds have of finding it, so anything that gets it germinating and growing quicker works in your favor,” says Davis.

A fertilizer high in phosphorus is crucial to root development. He says to apply it before sowing and work it into the top layer of soil, or wait until the seed has germinated and then feed the young grass to support its growth.

However, he adds, “It isn’t a substitute for covering the seed or giving the birds an alternative food source, because even quick-start seed takes around four days to germinate in ideal conditions. But combined with those methods, it gives your lawn a head start.”

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