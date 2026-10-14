Blink devices are up to 62% off on Amazon — security cameras, doorbells and more from $16
Save big on the latest Blink devices
Prime Day is long gone, but surprisingly we're seeing some pretty impressive deals from Blink on Amazon. The brand makes some of the best home security cameras on the market. We recommend these gadgets at full price (and even more so when they're on sale).
Case in point: Blink devices are up to 62% off right now. That includes the Blink Mini 2K+ which is on sale for just $16. You can also grab a Blink Wired Doorbell bundled with a Blink Outdoor 2K+, which is currently sporting an $80 discount.
There are a few more Blink deals up for grabs, so keep scrolling to see them all. I also recommend checking out our Amazon promo codes coverage.
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- Blink Mini 2K+: was $39 now $16
- Blink Outdoor 2K+: was $89 now $34
- Blink Arc w/ 2 Cameras: was $89 now $34
- Blink Mini 2K+ (3-pack): was $109 now $43
- Blink Wired Doorbell 2K+ & Blink Outdoor 2K+: was $149 now $88
Blink Deals
Don't let the size fool you. The Blink Mini 2K+ works indoors and out, holds up in any weather, and comes with color night vision and person detection that you wouldn't expect at just $16.
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The Blink Outdoor 2K+ is Amazon's newest outdoor security camera. Unlike its predecessor, it now records in 2K video resolution and lets you store video locally (or in the cloud). It offers color vision in low light and it features two-way audio with noise cancellation. With an optional Blink Subscription Plan (sold separately), you'll also receive smart notifications for person and vehicle detection.
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The Blink Arc is powered by a single source and mounted from a single point to provide a 180-degree panoramic view. With a nearly 6-megapixel resolution, it’s perfect for capturing wide views both indoors and outdoors. However, to use it outside, you’ll also need Blink’s Weather Resistant Power Adapter. Additionally, to get seamless, 180-degree video feeds that utilize both of the Blink Arc’s cameras, you’ll need a Blink Subscription Plus Plan for $119/year. This bundle includes the Blink Arc and two Blink Mini 2K+ cameras.
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The Blink Mini 2K+ debuted in 2025 and offers higher resolution (2560 x 1440) than its predecessor for indoor monitoring. It offers up to 4x zoom, night color vision and a 138-degree field of view. It can also be paired with the Blink Arc mount accessory for a wider scope. This deal is on the 3-pack.
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The current-generation Blink Wired Doorbell 2K+ stays always-on through your existing doorbell wiring. It offers a weather-resistant IP65 design and records 2K video with Night Vision and audio. A Sync Module Core is included. This deal is bundled with the Blink Outdoor 2K+.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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