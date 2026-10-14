Blink devices are up to 62% off on Amazon — security cameras, doorbells and more from $16

Prime Day is long gone, but surprisingly we're seeing some pretty impressive deals from Blink on Amazon. The brand makes some of the best home security cameras on the market. We recommend these gadgets at full price (and even more so when they're on sale).

Case in point: Blink devices are up to 62% off right now. That includes the Blink Mini 2K+ which is on sale for just $16. You can also grab a Blink Wired Doorbell bundled with a Blink Outdoor 2K+, which is currently sporting an $80 discount.

There are a few more Blink deals up for grabs, so keep scrolling to see them all. I also recommend checking out our Amazon promo codes coverage.

Blink Deals

Save 59% Amazon Blink Mini 2K+: was $39 now $16 at Amazon Don't let the size fool you. The Blink Mini 2K+ works indoors and out, holds up in any weather, and comes with color night vision and person detection that you wouldn't expect at just $16. Read more Read less ▼

Save 62% Blink Outdoor 2K+: was $89 now $34 at Amazon The Blink Outdoor 2K+ is Amazon's newest outdoor security camera. Unlike its predecessor, it now records in 2K video resolution and lets you store video locally (or in the cloud). It offers color vision in low light and it features two-way audio with noise cancellation. With an optional Blink Subscription Plan (sold separately), you'll also receive smart notifications for person and vehicle detection. Read more Read less ▼

Save 62% Blink Arc w/ 2 Cameras: was $89 now $34 at Amazon The Blink Arc is powered by a single source and mounted from a single point to provide a 180-degree panoramic view. With a nearly 6-megapixel resolution, it’s perfect for capturing wide views both indoors and outdoors. However, to use it outside, you’ll also need Blink’s Weather Resistant Power Adapter. Additionally, to get seamless, 180-degree video feeds that utilize both of the Blink Arc’s cameras, you’ll need a Blink Subscription Plus Plan for $119/year. This bundle includes the Blink Arc and two Blink Mini 2K+ cameras. Read more Read less ▼

Save 56% Blink Mini 2K+ (3-pack): was $99 now $44 at Amazon The Blink Mini 2K+ debuted in 2025 and offers higher resolution (2560 x 1440) than its predecessor for indoor monitoring. It offers up to 4x zoom, night color vision and a 138-degree field of view. It can also be paired with the Blink Arc mount accessory for a wider scope. This deal is on the 3-pack. Read more Read less ▼