Clean smarter, not harder — 5 vacuum cleaning tips to cut your chore time in half

I feel like I'm always using my vacuum cleaner. Okay, that's an exaggeration, but it's a chore I think I do the most. So, it shouldn't come as any surprise to hear I've been trying to find ways to cut down the time it takes me to vacuum my home.

And everything changed when I realized that getting the vacuuming done quickly isn't just about how fast I can get my vacuum around my home. In fact, it's the total opposite.

The key to cutting down your chore time in half lies in how efficient you are and how efficient your vacuum is. Fortunately, I've put together 5 vacuum cleaning tips, including a simple overlap technique, that have entirely rebuilt my routine. Don't get me wrong, I still need to vacuum regularly, but I'm never disappointed by the results when I'm done.

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Perform simple vacuum maintenance

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Before you even get started on your vacuuming, there's a few quick maintenance steps you should follow first to ensure your vacuum is working at maximum efficiency. Clear the brush roll of any tangled hairs, wash and completely dry the filter (as per manufacturer's instructions), and check your hose and/or wand for blockages.

These steps won't take long at all, but will impact your vacuuming over time, especially when it comes to how well it suctions. And the key to faster vacuuming is definitely about how efficiently your vacuum is working in the first place. With a little more time on your hands, you can even learn how to deep-clean every part of your vacuum for peak performance.

Start at the back

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Whenever I'm vacuuming a room, I think about it like I'm using a wet mop. I don't want to go over the same place twice and I also don't want to forget where I've been. Without a wet floor threatening to give my soggy feet though, I have to think methodically. So, to avoid going back on myself multiple times, missing any dirt or drawing any dirt back over clean areas, I always start at the back of the room.

For this, I aim for the back corner furthest away from the entryway. Then I work my way over the entire back edge of the room before starting in the furthest corner from the door at the front of the room. Eventually, you'll find you have an entirely clean room without wasting time.

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Don't rush

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This tip may seem counterintuitive, since you're trying to do your vacuum cleaning as fast as possible, but there's a very good reason behind it. If you rush your cleaning, you'll find you aren't getting the best performance out of your vacuum.

Going slower allows your vacuum to pick up any hidden dirt and debris that might otherwise get missed. And if you miss any, you'll find you might end up vacuuming your home more often, thus negating any 'quicker' vacuuming. Do a thorough job and you'll save yourself time in the long run.

Try a W pattern

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My favorite way to vacuum my home (and that's something I never thought I'd say) is to perform a W-shaped pattern across my floors. Starting at the back corner, as per my second tip, I create a W with the movement of my hoover. This is easier to do on carpeted floors as you'll create a visual effect, but it works just fine on any floor. Then, I turn 90-degrees and do it again in a cross-hatch effect.

This technique provides great coverage, as well as being incredibly time-efficient. It agitates the floor in multiple angles meaning I know it's been cleaned thoroughly and can last longer before it needs another clean.

Don't wait until your dustbin is full

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To cut your time in half, it may feel like it makes sense to use the entire capacity of your vacuum's dustbin, waiting until it's full before emptying it. But, this actually works against you.

If you let your dustbin fill up, it'll restrict the airflow to your vacuum, reduce suction and ultimately make it less efficient. Consequently, you'll find you have to repeat your vacuuming over the same spots. Instead, empty your dust bin when it's around 50-70% full. It only takes a few seconds and will make your vacuum work harder (and faster).

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