5 quick hacks to get rid of pet hair in your home

If you have any furry friends, you’ll probably be dealing with pet hair shedding on a daily basis. Be it long or short-haired dogs and cats, it’s inevitable to find fur embedded in carpets, furnishings and generally around the home. It isn’t any wonder why it can feel like a never-ending battle to banish pet hair.

Luckily, there are some quick cleaning hacks that will take no time at all — which pet owners will appreciate! From using one of the best vacuum cleaners, one of the best robot vacuums for pet hair, or simpler tools, here are 5 easy tips to get rid of pet hair in your home.

1. Use a lint roller

Typically used for lifting and removing fluff from clothing, lint rollers are also great cleaning tools. These can be used to remove stubborn pet hair from carpets, fabrics or any other delicate furnishings around your home.

Simply roll a sticky layer over the surface to instantly swipe up strands of pet hair. Then once the layer is covered, and no longer sticky, tear off for another fresh layer. Lint rollers are also great for removing dust on upholstery, and help cut cleaning time in half. However, just be sure to check the care labels before using this, as the sticky residue might cause damage to certain/delicate materials.

2. Try a carpet rake

Similarly, carpet rakes or scrapers make handy pet hair removal tools. These triangular shaped tools tend to have rubber bristles so they won’t damage your carpet fibers.

Simply angle the rake, and run it over the carpet, bristles facing down. With a little pressure, this will remove deeply ingrained pet fur embedded within the fibers.

In fact, carpet rakes have become a hit on TikTok for getting spotless results. Find out what happened when our Homes Editor tried this handy tool to clean her carpets.

3. Grab a shower squeegee

Another unusual hack is to get out your shower squeegee. These bathroom tools work well for easily removing pet hair on large surfaces.

Simply drag a squeegee across the carpet, sofa or upholstery surface. This should pull out clumps of fur, making it easier to collect and dump. In fact, you’ll be surprised at how much hair you can remove with a squeegee!

4. Invest in a robot vacuum

Of course, investing in one of the best robot vacuums for pet hair or even the best vacuum cleaners can save you a lot of time.

Powerful robot vacs are a quick (and hands-free) way of keeping on top of your pet-hair cleaning, with minimal fuss. Simply set it to work, and leave it to do all the hard work. There are plenty to choose from to suit your home, needs and budget.

The iRobot Roomba s9+ excelled in our tests for pet hair removal and overall performance. It also comes with a self-emptying base, which automatically empties the onboard dustbin when full — which is handy for containing the hair and dander. You can also find hybrid models that can pick up hair and mop your hard floors too such as the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra.

5. Use dryer sheets

Typically used to make laundry days a breeze, there are also surprising uses for dryer sheets around your home. One clever use is for removing pet hair, debris and dust. Simply swipe over trouble areas, and excess fur should easily cling to the dryer sheet — making it easy to collect.

Dryer sheets are stiff but flexible bits of non-woven polyester or recyclable cellulose infused with fabric softeners.These can also help to keep your house smelling fresh.

