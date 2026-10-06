I ditched my mop and bucket for the Flash Speed Mop — and it's the best cleaning decision I've ever made

Cleaning my floors is one of those jobs I just never want to do. For some reason, the idea of filling up a bucket with soapy water and pushing a soggy mop around my kitchen and bathrooms is so low on my priority list that it often gets ignored completely. And don't even get me started on cleaning the mop head afterwards.

I've tried a spin mop, mops with replaceable and washable heads, and even a vacuum mop hybrid, yet the idea of washing my floors still feels like too much of a chore.

But, my social media has clearly been listening to me ranting about what mop I should be buying as my feed was suddenly very mop-heavy.

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And then, amongst it all, I saw someone cleaning up their floors in record time with what appeared to be no fuss at all – and it was thanks to the Flash Speed Mop. Well, consider me thoroughly influenced to try it.

How does it work?

(Image credit: Future)

The Flash Speed Mop is ridiculously simple. It's an all-in-one flat floor mop equipped to hold scented wet wipes, or dry wipes, which are then pushed around your floors with a little bit of scrubbing.

The wet wipes are pre-moistened and contain dirt-dissolving cleansers ready to wipe up any spills and stains. It also has 360-degree swivel, meaning its super flexible when you're trying to get in hard-to-reach places and up against corners.

Then, when you're done, you simply remove the wipe, throw it in the bin, and replace whenever you're ready to clean again.

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Flash Speed Mop Starter Kit: $53.31 at Amazon This Flash Speed Mop Starter Kit comes with 20 wet refills and, of course, the actual mop. I was surprised how compact the package was when it showed up, but you easily click all the parts together and it's ready to go. Not only will it clean up your floors, it'll also leave them smelling nice, too.

Here's what happened when I tried it

(Image credit: Future)

The kit I ordered came with both the easy-to-assemble mop and a packet of lemon-scented wipes to get started. And I can happily say it was really simple to put together and also super affordable.

The only thing that was a little bit 'tricky' was putting the wipes onto the mop head as they're very wet in order to spread across as much floor as possible. Unfortunately, that meant my hands also get pretty wet when pushing the wipes into the mop head in the four gripper holes (one on each corner).

(Image credit: Future)

Fortunately, it takes around 10 seconds to do, so it's not much of a complaint and I found it secures the wipes on very well. It's also worth the soggy sacrifice because that solution then made the mop easy to glide around the floors and also had a surprising amount of coverage (as well as picking up a surprising amount of dirt).

It was also a lot nicer than getting down on my hands and knees and pushing the wipes around myself, which is something I find myself doing in hard-to-reach places.

But, what I enjoyed the most about this handy mop was being able to pull the wipe off at the end and throw it in the bin. None of the hassle of a mop and bucket, none of the extra cleaning needed to get your mop head washed, and at the end, it was easily stored away.

(Image credit: Future)

We're about to get more hard floors put down in our house, which made my search for a new mop even more necessary. But, even if you've only got a room or two with hard floors like the kitchen or bathroom, it's not an expensive investment to only use sometimes.

Plus, the wipes are resealable meaning they're ready to use whenever you want. There's a couple of things that are worth weighing up though. The Flash Speed Mop is certainly less environmentally-friendly with one-use wipes and it also can't be used on certain floor types. These include unfinished, oiled, or waxed wooden boards, plus non-sealed tiles or carpeted floors.

For me though, it's made cleaning my floors easier than ever before and I can finally stop buying mops that I end up actively avoiding while I watch my floor get dirtier and dirtier!

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