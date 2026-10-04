5 kitchen cleaning shortcuts that do the hard work for you

Between meal prep, constant snacking, cleanup, and family hangouts, the kitchen never really rests. It’s easy to feel like you’re fighting a losing battle against the daily clutter, and even after a blitz, it doesn’t take long to look messy again.

But with a few smart habits, you can reclaim your time and enjoy a clean kitchen without feeling like you’re constantly stuck in cleaning mode.

Here are five simple practices I follow to keep on top of kitchen mess in my own home.

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1. Declutter your countertops

(Image credit: Future / Camilla Sharman)

I’ve recently got a new kitchen and wanted enough storage to hide the appliances I don’t use daily. Beyond keeping food prep areas clutter-free, it makes cleaning so much easier — with fewer items on the countertops gathering dust, wiping down the surfaces is quick and effortless. If you don’t have the luxury of an appliance cupboard, you could invest in a kitchen trolley, like this RÅSKOG trolley, $37 at IKEA.

Apart from limiting the number of appliances on my countertop, I keep them as minimal as I can, and if anything can go away in a cupboard, such as my bread maker and blender, it does! The only area where I relent is around my sink, where, for the first time, I have some space in front of my window to place plants.

I don’t even have a coffee station, as I rely on an AeroPress manual coffee press, which takes up minimal space and gets stored in a cupboard when not in use.

2. Clear up as you go

(Image credit: Future / Camilla Sharman)

Get into the habit of clearing up your cooking and baking items as you go. Instead of leaving everything in a jumble on your countertop, and frankly, in the way, move that cutting board, measuring jug and utensils into soapy suds in your sink, or better still, straight into your dishwasher.

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So, while you're waiting for that sauce to simmer, or your cookies to bake, have a tidy up. Wipe down the surfaces and wash up what you no longer need.

3. Wipe up spills straight away

Lifted up your fresh cup of coffee and spotted a ring on your countertop? Don't leave it to linger. Wipe away spills before they stain your surfaces. You’ll thank me later, as it will save you from scrubbing away at nasty coffee and tea stains set into your surfaces.

The same goes for cleaning up after food prep, especially when dealing with dairy products and raw meat. It’s a quick task that will stop harmful germs from growing and spreading to other foods.

Beyond visible surfaces, always tackle refrigerator spills right away. Also, a quick wipe-down before restocking prevents sticky residue from building up — saving you from a major deep clean later.

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4. Simplify your cooktop

(Image credit: Future / Camilla Sharman)

Some kitchen changes aren’t easy, and unless you’re doing a full renovation, swapping out major appliances can cause a lot of upheaval. But I knew I wanted to trade my gas cooktop for induction, and I don’t regret it for a second.

Saying goodbye to all those awkward grates and burners was worth every bit of effort. Now, cleaning is as simple as wiping down a flat surface, and because the cooktop doesn’t heat up, I just have to wait a moment for any spills to cool. I even went with a Hisense induction cooktop with a matte finish, so annoying smudges and sticky fingerprints aren’t an issue.

Making smart, practical choices during a kitchen edit can dramatically cut down your cleanup time — which is why I stayed away from high-gloss cabinets!

5. Evening reset

Get into the habit of spending five minutes before bedtime resetting your kitchen. I put away any food left out on the countertop, clear away clean dishes and set the dishwasher to run overnight. I also give the sink a quick clean, wipe down the surfaces and take out the trash.

It’s my evening ritual, and it leaves me with a tidy kitchen, knowing that when I make my first cup of coffee the next morning, I’ll face a calm kitchen to start the day.

Over to you:

I'd love to know how you keep on top of a clean kitchen without having to go to lots of effort, or even the hardest struggles you have keeping your kitchen clean. Please share your thoughts in the comments below.

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