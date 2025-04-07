I love this pet hair cleaning brush for keeping my home spotless — and I don't even own a pet

I’ve been desperate to try out a rubber-based cleaning brush for months. I first saw my hairdresser using one to sweep up my cut hair, and I was impressed with how effectively my locks were swept up in one fell swoop. Apart from being quicker to clean up than using a traditional brush, hardly any hair was stuck between the bristles.

I’d also seen similar products advertised specifically to clean up pet hair, but it got me thinking that they’ve got more than one use and could be a handy tool for me to have in my cleaning kit — despite not owning either a cat or dog.

So, although I rely on one of the best vacuum cleaners to handle the mess around my home, I often need another cleaning tool. I got to work with LandHope’s Rubber Broom and Pet Hair Removal Brush Set, available from Amazon at $18.99 .

Apart from a standard-sized broom, the set also comprises a small handheld brush, which I knew I could also put to good use. Both brushes have dual functionality and include rubber bristles to remove pet hair and debris and a rubber squeegee edge to clean up other messes and liquids. This is one of the best features, as it means you can use two in one, without swapping to another tool.

The handheld brush is similar in size to a lint roller, 9.75 x 2 x 1.25 inches, although I wouldn’t recommend using it on your clothes, as it won’t pick up the fluff in the same way as lint. However, despite owning a pet, I’m certain it will remove pet fur on sofas, cushions, and wherever your furry friends like to nap.

When testing the brush, I used it to clear up coffee grounds on my countertop. Here, the squeegee edge is particularly useful, and I could clearly see that all the grounds had been gathered. This flat edge allows you to clear up small particles that would otherwise pass between bristles and remain behind.

Getting handy

Next up was testing the small brush on my carpets. Despite using a hose tool on my vacuum, it can sometimes be tricky to get right into the space where the carpet joins the skirting board. With a few quick sweeps, I gathered up carpet fibers and dust, leaving behind a cleaner edge.

I also tried it on a wool carpet that I’ve recently had fitted on my stairs. Although the carpet is incredibly soft underfoot, it tends to shred fibers and leave behind a lot of fluff. The brush was ideal to use on the treads and risers to remove the access fibers that my vacuum was leaving behind.

Previously, I relied on a metal tool to remove fluff from my carpet, but I found the metallic teeth removed more than the dirt and dust and were starting to ruin my carpets. The metallic edge was also easy to hit against painted woodwood causing chips.

What’s more, once you’ve used the brush, it can be cleaned easily by placing it under running water. Then, leave it to dry until you’re ready to use it again. This is far simpler than cleaning a standard household brush, meaning you’re not recycling dirt you’ve cleaned away when you reuse it.

The big sweep

One of the good things about the long-handled brush is that if you’re ordering it online, it comes in parts, meaning it doesn’t need to be packed in a large box. The sections are easy to twist together and can be added or removed depending on the job.

When all the sections are included, the pole and broom head measures 53.14 inches, although if you’d prefer a shorter broom, two sections and the broom head measure 28.74 inches. The top section incorporates a hook that swivels around 360°, so you can store it on a hook inside a utility cupboard when not in use.

The broom head is similar to the handheld brush, and features rubber bristles and a squeegee. I found it was particularly good at reaching under sofas, which even my vacuum finds a stretch. This meant I could clear the dust off my hard floors without the added hassle of moving heavy items of furniture.

I also wanted to discover how effective the broom would be at clearing up food messes, so with great excitement, I threw down a handful of cereal and gave the golden flakes a good smash! You can clearly see from the image how useful the squeegee section is at gathering up debris. And I give the broom top marks for its performance.

Next up, I wanted to see how the broom works as a window cleaner. If you don’t rely on using a tool such as Karcher’s cordless window vacuum, this multiple-purpose broom could keep your windows clean.

Using your usual window cleaning solution (I favor good old hot water and dish detergent), you can dip the brush head into your bucket and scrub your windows. Then, turn the broom head around 180° and use the squeegee to clean away the water. I found it was easy to use and left my windows smearr-free, with the only need to finish off around the edges with a microfiber cloth.

Double value

I can always see the benefit of products that can perform multiple tasks. Apart from saving you from having a utility cupboard full of appliances you can never find when you need them, it saves you money. Plus, at Tom’s Guide, we are always promoting the benefits of a clutter-free home, so it’s always a good sign when we find a cleaning tool that can double up