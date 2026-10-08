5 top cleaning tips to get the most out of your cordless vacuum — and your floors will look brand new this season
Simple changes for better cleaning
I was always dead set against buying a cordless vacuum. I thought it wouldn't be able to cope with cleaning my entire house, running out of battery or needing constant emptying. Then, I bought one. I desperately wanted something I could just grab-and-go without having the hassle of cords or being weighed down.
Sure, I weighed up the pros and cons of having a cordless vacuum, but ultimately I decided it would be a great addition to my home cleaning setup. And now, I can't imagine my life without it.
But, there's definitely some things I've had to learn along the way to make sure I'm getting the most out of it — and fortunately, they're pretty simple to do. Here are my five top cleaning tips when using a cordless vacuum.
Busy families and larger homes mean more floors, more messes and more cleaning. The PURE ONE Station 5 offers up to 70 minutes of runtime, while One-Touch Empty transfers debris into the 2.5L station bin after cleaning. Automatic self-cleaning also helps cut down on upkeep, so you can spend more time covering the house and less time maintaining the vacuum.
Give it a good clean
While I was hesitant to buy a cordless vacuum because it needed a bit more maintenance, as long as you keep on top of it a little at a time, it's barely noticeable. But, if you neglect your cordless vacuum, you'll suffer with low suction and a battery that won't last as long.
So, be sure to give it a regular clean, rinsing out the filters at least every month (following the manufacturer's instructions) and emptying the dustbin in-between cleans, sometimes even during your clean. You'll also want to make sure the brush roll is clear of tangled hair by snipping it away and removing it.
Utilize low power modes
I always thought using max suction was going to mean I was doing the best job, but I also kept running out of battery as it was depleting so much faster than in a regular mode. Then, I'd stick it on charge and forget to go back to finishing the job.
Instead, I recommend utilizing the low power modes that your cordless vacuum may have onboard like Eco, Standard or Auto for everyday dust and debris removal. You'll get a lot more time with your cordless vacuum and then you can save those high-powered modes for the deeper cleans and more extreme messes.
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Always put it back on charge
Most modern cordless vacuums use smart charging meaning they won't continue to power up your battery once it's reached 100%. When I learned this, I felt a lot more comfortable about putting my vacuum back on charge after each use.
By doing this, I've worked up a habit that means whenever I go back to my cordless vacuum, it's always fully charged and ready to go. It's also a great place to dock your vacuum out of the way, as long as you set it up in a good location in your home (somewhere dry, indoors and near a wall socket).
Switch to attachments, when needed
Yes, a cordless vacuum is super convenient because it's often much more lightweight than a corded model and it also isn't encumbered by a cord, but that doesn't mean you should use the main stick everywhere across your home.
When it comes to the stairs, hard-to-reach places and edges of your furniture and baseboards, it's always a good idea to swap to the attachments to make sure you get a deeper clean. Not only is it easier for you, but it'll also give you better control overall.
Cross-hatch your vacuuming
There's a method I really like to use and it's called 'cross-hatching'. You might have learnt it as a kid when you were using your first coloring pencils, but essentially it's vacuuming in straight lines and then turning 90-degrees and coming back over the same spots in a different angle altogether. This provides, hopefully, the ultimate coverage.
This type of vacuuming is also made for cordless vacuums as it's a lot easier with no cord getting in your way, but it's also just a great technique for overlapping your cleaning and ensuring you're giving each area a thorough pass.
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Grace is a freelance journalist working across homes, lifestyle, gaming and entertainment. You'll find her writing for Tom's Guide, TechRadar, Space.com, and other sites. If she's not rearranging her furniture, decluttering her home, or relaxing in front of the latest streaming series, she'll be typing fervently about any of her much-loved hobbies and interests. To aid her writing, she loves to head down internet rabbit holes for an unprecedented amount of time.
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