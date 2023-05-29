Is the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress any good?

The Helix Midnight Luxe is a luxurious hybrid mattress from Helix Sleep. It sits in the middle of the brand's range of three Midnight models, all of which are designed especially for side sleepers.

The 13.5" tall, hybrid design includes memory foam, other foam, coils and a quilted pillow-top. It's designed to offer a medium sleep feel in terms of softness. You'll usually find it on sale with at least 20% off, but even discounted it's still firmly in the premium price bracket.

Helix Midnight Luxe mattress specs (Image credit: 3Z for Tom's Guide) Type: Hybrid

Firmness (1-10): 5-6

Height: 13.5"

Trial period: 100 nights

Warranty: 15 year limited

Price bracket: Premium

Materials: Memory foam, other foams, coils

In the wider Helix range there are two soft mattresses, two medium mattresses, and two firm mattresses. One of each pair is aimed at side sleepers and one is aimed at back or stomach sleepers. Then each individual model is available as original, Luxe and Elite variants.

The Midnight Luxe is the medium side-sleeper option, and sits between the Midnight original and Elite models. We've tested out the cheaper version, and rate it as the best mattress for side sleepers – you can find out why in our Helix Midnight mattress review. The Luxe is designed to be more supportive and luxurious than the original, but less supportive and luxurious than the range-topping Midnight Elite.

We haven't slept on this mattress, as is naturally required for a full, 'proper' review. However, we have had a good chance to prod, poke, and lie down on it on a private tour of a Helix warehouse, as well as running our usual tests for pressure relief, motion transfer, and edge support. We've also researched existing user reviews and assessed the company's claims based on our own knowledge to build a well-rounded view of the Helix Midnight Luxe, how it compares to the rest of today's best mattresses, and who it might (and might not) suit. Read on for our hands-on review.

Is the Helix Midnight Luxe any good?

You'll find an in-depth look at the Helix Midnight mattress below, but if you're in a hurry and just want the short version, here's who we would, and would not, recommend this model to:

Buy it if...

✅ You sleep on your side: The squishy top surface cushions the shoulders nicely and makes this mattress super comfy in a side-sleeping position.

✅ You want a luxurious feeling mattress: This model is thicker than the original, with a pillow top that delivers a feeling of luxury (of course, to amp this up further, you could opt for the Elite version).

✅ You share a bed: The Midnight Luxe absorbed movements extremely well, which means you won't be disturbed by a wriggling partner, or one on a different sleep schedule to you.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You sleep on your back or front: We think many back and front sleepers will find their hips drop too low on the Helix Midnight Luxe, leading to a sore back in the longer term. Within the Helix range, you'd be better off with the Dusk Luxe – which is the medium option with springy foam rather than sink-in memory foam – or even the firm Dawn Luxe.

❌ You want to be able to change position easily: The squishy pillow top does make it more difficult to maneuver yourself about on the Midnight Luxe, and the not-amazing edge support means it can be tricky to get up off, too. A standard version without a pillow top might be a better choice if you're seeking a more stable sleep surface.

Helix Midnight Luxe mattress: Price

Usually on sale for 20% off, occasionally rising to 25% off

Premium price bracket with or without a deal

Helix mattress sales and deals run constantly. The usual discount is 20% off MSRP, but the brand has been known to bump that up to 25% off over major sales events. We count anything that costs over $1,500 for a queen size as a premium mattress, and the Midnight Luxe falls into that bracket even with a discount. You will usually get two free pillows bundled in with your purchase, to bump up the value for money slightly.

Here's a look at the list prices for each size of the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress, and how much you can expect to actually pay:

Twin size: MSRP $1,373.80 (usually on sale for $1,099)

MSRP $1,373.80 (usually on sale for $1,099) Full size : MSRP $1,599 (usually on sale for $1,998.80)

: MSRP $1,599 (usually on sale for $1,998.80) Queen size: MSRP $2,373.80 (usually on sale for $1,899)

MSRP $2,373.80 (usually on sale for $1,899) King size: MSRP $2,299 (usually on sale for $2,873.80)

Based on queen sizes, the original Midnight costs $1,373.80 at ticket price, but is usually available at $1,099, which we'd consider mid-range. If you really have cash to splash, the top-end Elite in queen size is $3,436.30 but usually available at $2,749.

It's common to see these kinds of mattress sales and deals that run all year around, but if the time you're looking to purchase in near one of the major shopping events, it might pay to wait for those sales to kick in, as some brands will bump up their offers slightly. The Black Friday mattress deals and Presidents' Day mattress sales can yield some especially good prices (although we're not making any promises).

(Image credit: 3Z for Tom's Guide)

Helix Midnight Luxe mattress: Design

13.5-inch tall hybrid mattress

3 zones to deliver extra support in central third

Option to upgrade to cooling GlacioTex cover

The Helix Midnight Luxe is a 13.5-inch tall hybrid mattress comprising six layers. At the top, you'll find a quilted pillow top with cover made from Tencel for breathability. There is the option of upgrade to a GlacioTex cover for extra cooling, but it'll cost you an extra $199, based on queen size. (This fabric features in a few of today's best cooling mattresses, and in our experience is reliably effective at keeping sleepers cool, although beware it will make your mattress a bit slippery.)

Beneath this is a layer of polyfoam, followed by a layer of copper gel memory foam. Both are designed to contour to your body and cradle your joints, and are also responsible for the medium sleep feel. These sit on top of a transition layer of 'Memory Plus foam', designed to react to body weight and boost stability.

These foams sit on a layer of individually wrapped coils, which are extra-firm around the lumbar and mattress perimeter. As with all the best hybrid mattresses, the spring layer helps isolate movement within the mattress as well as providing space for air to circulate, which helps with breathability. Finally, there's a dense foam base layer.

(Image credit: Helix)

If you opt for the cheaper original model, it's shorter at 11.5 inches, and there are some internal differences. It's just a regular cover rather than a pillow-top, the memory foam isn't copper gel infused and the springs don't have the extra lumbar support in the central third.

Plump for the Elite and you get the GlacioTex cooling cover as standard (this is an extra on the other two models), and there are two little mini-coil layers sandwiched between the foams at the top. The whole thing is a lofty 16 inches tall.

Helix Midnight Luxe mattress: Comfort & pressure relief

Officially a 5-6 out of 10 on the firmness scale

Pillow top makes it squishier than the standard Midnight

Comfiest in a side sleeper position

Helix describes the Midnight Luxe as a medium mattress, and rates it a 5-6 out of 10 on the firmness scale, and we'd agree. The sleep surface has a touch of that sink-in feel of traditional memory foam, but it's masked a bit by the addition of the pillow-top, which is springier. It bounces back fairly quickly when pressed.

For an objective gauge of pressure relief, we placed a 15lb weight in the middle of the mattress, and measured how far it sank in. On the Midnight Luxe, it sank 2.9" inches. That falls in the medium-soft bracket (although be aware these brackets are only a rough guide, as assessing support/pressure relief is slightly more complex).

The addition of the pillow top gives it a bit more squishiness than the original Midnight (the weight sank only 2" on that one). It's particularly noticeable when sitting on the mattress. Although it delivers a more luxurious vibe overall, it does make it slightly more difficult to change position on.

We found this mattress comfiest in a side sleeper position but a little too soft for back sleeping, which tallies with that firmness rating (it also matches the conclusions we drew when we reviewed the Midnight original).

Our Sleep Editor testing the Midnight Luxe out in the Helix showroom (Image credit: 3Z for Tom's Guide)

Although personal preference does need to be factored in, the rule of thumb is that if you like to lie on your side, you should opt for a medium to medium-firm mattress. The aim is to go for something with enough softness that means you don't end up with sore hips or a dead shoulder in the morning. The Midnight Luxe delivers this perfectly.

Those who like to sleep on their stomach or sleep on their back should opt for a medium-firm to firm mattress. This is to ensure the spine is properly supported and the sleeper's hips don't drop too low into the mattress and put a strain on their back. This was the case with the Midnight Luxe – we felt our hips were dropping too low, and that it'd likely lead to a sore back in the longer term.

You should also factor in your body weight: heavier people will usually need to err on the firmer side, while lighter people can lean towards for something softer. Lighter weight individuals might find the Luxe suitable for back sleeping, for example.

Helix Midnight Luxe mattress: Motion isolation

Motion isolation refers to how well the mattress absorbs movements within the bed. This is important to consider if you share a bed with a partner and don't want to be disturbed by their movements, or if you're a restless sleeper who's prone to tossing and turning.

To test the motion transfer levels on the Helix Midnight Luxe, we placed an empty wine glass on the sleep surface, then dropped a 15lb weight at distances of 4, 10 and 25 inches away from it. It fell over at 4 inches, wobbled at 10 inches and didn't move at 25 inches. That's a good result.

We tested the Midnight Luxe's motion isolation features in the Helix showroom (Image credit: Future / Ruth Hamilton)

We also asked an obliging fellow sleep writer to move around on the mattress next to us, and climb on and off the bed, to get a feel for how well it absorbed movements in practice. We both judged it to offer excellent motion isolation – you'd be unlikely to feel any of a partner's movements when sleeping on this bed.

Helix Midnight Luxe mattress: Edge support

A mattress with good edge support has a sturdy perimeter that you can confidently sit on. It means you can use the whole sleep surface, and push up off the edge of the bed when getting up in the morning, for example.

We placed our 15lb weight on the side edge of the Midnight Luxe mattress to gain an objective measure. For decent edge support, you want an edge sinkage score that's at least equal to the amount of sinkage in the centre. On a softer mattress, you might want slightly less sinkage on the edges than in the middle.

On the Midnight Luxe, our weight sank in 2.9", which is the same as the sinkage in the middle. However, overall it's still pretty soft. To sit on, we found the edge support was fine but nothing to write home about.

(Image credit: Future / Ruth Hamilton)

Helix Midnight Luxe mattress: Delivery & extras

All of Helix's mattresses comes with a 100-night trial period. This is about the shortest you'll find at any of the big bed brands – 200 nights is pretty common now, and a few brands give you a full year. It feels a bit stingy for the premium prices Helix is charging here. If during this time you decide the mattress isn't right for you, you can return it or reach out to the Customer Experience team to request an extra topper that'll make the mattress softer or firmer.

The brand recommends you sleep on the mattress for a minimum of 30 nights to give your body time to get used to it. You'll need to wait 30 nights before returning, but you can request a comfort layer during this time.

For the Luxe models, there's a 15-year limited warranty, which covers all manufacturing defects. (Realistically, you should be replacing your mattress every 7-10 years anyway.)

Delivery is free in the US, and typically takes between six and 10 days. Like all bed in a box models, the mattress comes vacuum-packed and rolled. Beyond that there are next to no specifics about delivery – it looks like that box will be deposited at the door to your building, because it's described as 'no contact'. There's no option to upgrade the delivery – for example if you wanted it taken directly to your bedroom, or have your old mattress collected.

Helix Midnight Luxe mattress: Customer reviews

Because we've only gone hands-on with the Midnight Luxe but haven't actually slept on, we've also consulted existing customer reviews to gain a more rounded view. The aim was to see if any recurring themes – good or bad – became apparent.

On the Helix website, the Midnight Luxe has an average of around 4.5/5 over ~5k reviews (April 2023).

It's common to see complaints of a mattress being too soft or too firm. In the case of the Midnight Luxe, plenty of people say it's the perfect balance of softness to support, but those who didn't get on with it were more likely to complain of it being too soft. While a rating of 5-6 is officially 'medium', that is actually quite plush for a mattress, so think carefully about what'll suit you before you order.

There are some complaints about it sleeping warm, which can be an issue with memory foam, and is likely to be more noticeable to you if you're used to an innerspring model. A handful of reviews from those who added the cooling cover say it's very slippery, which is worth noting (this is something we've experienced with other cooling mattress covers). A few people also found the edges lacked firmness. There's plenty of praise for the motion isolation provided here, though.