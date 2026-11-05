‘Black Doves’ season 2 review: Netflix’s spy thriller with Keira Knightley is the answer to my ‘Slow Horses’ withdrawal

"Black Doves" was one of my favorite surprises of 2024. A spy thriller with a panache for murder, double-crosses and dark comedy? Netflix, you really do know me.

Tom's Guide Verdict: 'Black Doves' season 2 Rating: 4/5 stars Verdict: "Black Doves" season 2 is a thoroughly entertaining return, with plenty of twists, sharp humor and terrific performances from Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw. It occasionally gets tangled in its own web of secrets, but the show's winning mix of spy games and genuine friendship makes this another binge-worthy winner. Release schedule: All 6 episodes now streaming Where to watch: Netflix

Now, Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw are back for another round as secret agent Helen Webb and her hitman best friend, Sam Young. I've watched all six episodes of "Black Doves" season 2, and I'm happy to report that creator Joe Barton has done it again. This is a terrific installment, with plenty of twists, sharp dialogue and wonderfully messy characters.

So what makes this return such a success? Well, there are a few things, starting with deeper insights into the backgrounds of several major players.

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Warning: Minor spoilers ahead!

Skeletons in everyone's closet

Helen is still feeding government secrets to the Black Doves, the shadowy organization that employs her, while her husband Wallace (Andrew Buchan) is about to become prime minister. You'd think that would be enough to keep her occupied, but there's another crisis brewing. Her handler, Mrs. Reed (Sarah Lancashire), is accused of plotting a coup against the organization, putting Helen and Sam in the middle of yet another sticky situation.

Black Doves: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

It leads to some fascinating revelations about Mrs. Reed's past, including a family connection that turns out to be rather more complicated (and deadly) than anyone expected. I particularly enjoyed the flashbacks to her earlier life; getting a better sense of how Reed became the woman she is today makes her even more interesting. It also gives the world of "Black Doves" a richer history and texture.

The plotting does get pretty convoluted at times. There are a lot of people with competing agendas, and keeping track of who's working for whom and whose loyalties lie where can feel like a full-time job. But honestly, that's part of the appeal. Just when you think you've figured out what's going on, someone turns out to be working for someone else, usually with a gun on hand. It's all very entertaining.

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The real magic is in the killer cast

(Image credit: Netflix)

The returning cast is in fine form, particularly Knightley and Whishaw, whose chemistry remains one of the best things about the show. Helen and Sam's friendship is the heart of "Black Doves." You can see their genuine affection for each other, even when they're busy shooting at various foes. Sam has his own demons to contend with this season, and as compelling as that storyline is, the show is strongest when the two of them are in a scene together.

Season 2 also brings in some welcome new faces, most notably Ambika Mod as Laila, an acerbic Black Doves agent who helps Helen with a heist (while toting a big gun, of course). Mod is fantastic, bringing a wonderfully snarky energy to the proceedings and delivering some of the season's best lines.

Not everyone makes quite the same impression. Neve Campbell joins as American envoy Cecile Mason, but her character doesn't get much to do. It's a bit of a waste of an actor and I'm still scratching my head about why someone of Campbell's caliber was cast in such a nothingburger of a role.

Verdict: 'Black Doves' season 2 flies high

There's a lot of competition in the spy thriller department these days, but "Black Doves" continues to hold its own. It's got the action and intrigue you'd expect from the genre, but it also has a sense of humor that keeps things from getting too serious.

Season 2 isn't without its shortcomings. A few characters could use more screen time, and the plot occasionally gets tangled in its own web of secrets. But those are relatively minor complaints when you've got the kind of cracking cast that could make a dictionary recital work.

Most of all, I'm just glad we get another six episodes with Helen and Sam. Their friendship gives the show something beyond the usual spy-versus-spy shenanigans. If you enjoyed season 1, season 2 is just as good. And there's plenty of story left for "Black Doves" to continue for at least one more outing, but I hope it's more like three or four.

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