Netflix is getting 31 Christmas movies and shows this month — here are the 5 worth adding to your holiday watchlist

The Christmas countdown is officially underway, and if you’re anything like me, a few festive movies and shows are essential for getting into the holiday spirit. Thankfully, Netflix is making it easier to get started, with the streaming service adding a fresh batch of Christmas movies throughout November. Whether you’re ready for cozy festive romances, family-friendly adventures or something a little different to break up the usual holiday viewing, there’s plenty to watch.

With new originals joining some overlooked Christmas gems, this month’s lineup has a little something for different tastes. It’s also a good excuse to revisit your festive watchlist and discover a few new favorites before December rolls around. I’ve picked out five Christmas movies and shows I’d recommend checking out first, so you can get your holiday viewing off to a good start.

Top Christmas picks on Netflix in November 2026

‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ (2024)

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (2024) Official Trailer – Lauren Graham, Judy Greer, Pete Holmes - YouTube Watch On

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” is a charming comedy-drama based on Barbara Robinson’s much-loved 1972 children’s novel. Directed by Dallas Jenkins, best known for creating the hit series “The Chosen,” the movie was a passion project more than 15 years in the making, with Jenkins describing the book as an important part of his childhood. Released in November 2024, it earned positive reviews from critics and audiences, with Judy Greer and Beatrice Schneider among the standout performers. It’s a lovely choice for a family movie night.

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Six unruly siblings known as the Herdmans have a reputation for causing trouble wherever they go. When they turn up at the local church looking for free snacks, they end up volunteering for the annual Christmas pageant and landing all the leading roles. Grace Bradley (Judy Greer), who has taken over directing the production for the first time, is left scrambling to prepare the children for their big performance. With the Herdmans unfamiliar with the Christmas story and the rest of the town convinced the show will be a disaster, rehearsals quickly become unpredictable.

Stream on Netflix now

‘No Sleep ‘Til Christmas’ (2018)

No Sleep ‘Til Christmas Full Trailer | Freeform - YouTube Watch On

“No Sleep ’Til Christmas” is a cozy holiday rom-com that first premiered on Freeform as part of its annual “25 Days of Christmas” lineup. The movie puts a fun spin on the festive formula with a quirky premise centred on two strangers struggling with severe insomnia who discover they can only fall asleep when they’re together. Dave Annable and Odette Annable lead the cast, and their real-life marriage brings an easy chemistry to the central relationship. It’s a lighthearted pick if you’re after a feel-good Christmas movie with a slightly unusual twist.

Lizzie (Odette Annable) is a successful event planner struggling with insomnia just weeks before her wedding to fiancé Josh (Charles Michael Davis). One night, she has an unexpected encounter with Billy (Dave Annable), a bartender who is also having trouble sleeping. After discovering they can both drift off peacefully when lying next to each other, Lizzie suggests an unusual arrangement. She offers to help Billy fund his dream of opening a bar in exchange for keeping her company at night. However, their increasingly complicated arrangement starts to interfere with Lizzie’s wedding plans.

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Stream on Netflix now

‘A Dog’s Perfect Christmas’ (2026)

A Dog’s Perfect Christmas | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix is kicking off its original holiday movie lineup with “A Dog’s Perfect Christmas,” a family drama based on W. Bruce Cameron’s 2019 novel. The story follows a family navigating a difficult festive season, with plenty of emotional moments alongside the usual Christmas cheer. Cameron co-wrote the screenplay with director Cathryn Michon, continuing their creative partnership after working together on “A Dog’s Purpose” and “A Dog’s Journey.” This is perfect for anyone who enjoys heartfelt animal movies and festive family stories.

Widowed grandfather Sander Goss (Dennis Quaid) is struggling to get along with his teenage granddaughter Ello (Brooke Lena Johnson) two years after losing his wife. When a sudden medical emergency leaves Ello’s mother in an induced coma just before Christmas, the family is thrown into turmoil. With the household struggling to cope, their loyal basset hound, Winstead (voiced by Thomas Haden Church), takes matters into his own paws. Alongside an energetic Corgi puppy named Ruby, Winstead sets out to bring the family together and help them prepare for Juliana’s return.

Stream on Netflix now

‘Mistletoe Murders’ (2024)

Trailer - Mistletoe Murders | Sign up for Hallmark+ - YouTube Watch On

If you’d rather binge-watch a cozy mystery over the festive season, “Mistletoe Murders” is a great choice, especially with the series already climbing Netflix’s top 10. It originally began as an Audible audio drama in 2021, starring Cobie Smulders, before making the jump to television for Hallmark+ and the Hallmark Channel. The story brings a festive twist to the cozy mystery formula, pairing a charming small-town setting and plenty of Christmas decorations with a series of murder investigations. There’s nothing wrong with your holiday viewing having a little crime and suspense.

Emily Lane (Sarah Drew) runs Under the Mistletoe, a Christmas-themed gift shop in the small town of Fletcher’s Grove. Although she appears to be an ordinary shop owner, Emily has a mysterious past and a set of unusual skills that make her particularly good at investigating crimes. When a local murder puts one of her new friends under suspicion, Emily takes matters into her own hands to uncover the truth. Along the way, she crosses paths with Detective Sam Wilner (Peter Mooney), whose own investigations bring them closer together while raising questions about Emily’s real identity.

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‘Guarding Stars’ (2026)

Guarding Stars | Leighton Meester & Jared Padalecki | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Another major Netflix original arriving this month is “Guarding Stars,” a festive romantic comedy based on Katherine Center’s bestselling novel “The Bodyguard.” The story follows a highly trained female protection agent who is assigned to look after a famous Hollywood actor, turning the usual action-romance formula on its head. Leighton Meester, best known for “Gossip Girl,” and Jared Padalecki of “Supernatural” and “Gilmore Girls” lead the cast, giving fans of both stars another reason to tune in. If you enjoy fun holiday romances with a little action and plenty of familiar faces, this one is worth adding to your watchlist.

Hannah Brooks (Leighton Meester) is a no-nonsense professional bodyguard assigned to protect Jack Stapleton (Jared Padalecki), a famous action movie star, during the Christmas holidays. When Jack returns to his family’s Montana ranch, Hannah accompanies him to keep him safe from an unwanted threat. To avoid raising suspicions about her real job, she agrees to pose as his girlfriend while staying with his family. However, as they spend more time together, their pretend relationship becomes increasingly complicated.

Stream on Netflix starting November 18

Netflix's full Christmas lineup in November 2026

Synopses provided by Netflix

NOVEMBER 1

"A Sudden Case of Christmas"

"Barbie in the Nutcracker"

"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever"

"Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas"

"Mistletoe Murders" seasons 1-2

"No Sleep 'Til Christmas"

"Same Time, Next Christmas"

NOVEMBER 3

"A Cinderella Christmas Ball"

"Christmas Time Is Here"

NOVEMBER 4

"A Dog's Perfect Christmas" (Netflix film)

From the bestselling author of A Dog’s Purpose, a tale of a family in crisis where a teenager, her grandfather, and his trusty basset hound struggle to keep the household together at Christmas.

"A Runaway Bride for Christmas"

"Deck the Hallways"

NOVEMBER 5

"Deck the Halls"

NOVEMBER 11

"The Gospel of Christmas" (Netflix film)

A struggling pastor moves his family to a troubled New York neighborhood, where they must save a neglected church from foreclosure before Christmas.

"How to Fall In Love By Christmas"

"Rodeo Christmas Romance"

NOVEMBER 12

"The Christmas Switch" (SE) (Netflix film)

Craving a change of pace, a work-hard-play-hard city girl swaps lives with her homebody sister at Christmastime — only to unwrap a whole new kind of mess.

"A Christmas Castle Proposal: A Royal in Paradise 2"

NOVEMBER 13

"A Merry Christmas Wish"

NOVEMBER 16

"Christmas On The Ranch"

"Reporting for Christmas"

NOVEMBER 18

"Guarding Stars" (Netflix film)

A no-nonsense bodyguard heads to a Montana ranch with the famous actor she's protecting. But posing as a couple for Christmas soon sparks a real romance.

NOVEMBER 19

"A Cherry Pie Christmas"

"Christmas at Fields Ranch"

NOVEMBER 21

"The Family Holiday"

"Marry Christmas"

"Mistletoe Mixup"

NOVEMBER 23

"The Great British Baking Show: Holidays" season 9 (Netflix series)

Jolly treats, returning contestants and the "Peep Show" cast bring holiday hilarity to the tent. Which baker will be Paul and Prue's festive favorite?

NOVEMBER 24

"All for Christmas"

"The Trouble With Mistletoe"

NOVEMBER 28

"Salish's 12 Games of Christmas" (Netflix series)

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