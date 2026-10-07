What to watch tonight: 40 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more (Oct. 7)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some live sports you can stream on the top streaming services.

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (October 7), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the six biggest new shows to stream this week.

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘Who Is Martin Mull?’ (2026) (Netflix)

Who Is Martin Mull? | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Documentary film

What it's about: "Who Is Martin Mull?" is a star-studded documentary exploring the extraordinary career of comedian, musician and painter Martin Mull. Told through Mull’s own words and interviews with friends including Steve Martin, Tom Waits and David Alan Grier, it traces his journey from folk clubs and television to the art world.

Why you should watch it: A charming tribute to an unconventional entertainer, "Who Is Martin Mull?" is packed with warmth, humor and plenty of personality. Its candid interviews and archival material make it particularly rewarding for longtime fans, while newcomers get an entertaining introduction to a remarkably eclectic career. It’s heartfelt without becoming overly sentimental.

Watch "Who Is Martin Mull?" on Netflix now

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‘Carrie’ (series premiere) (Prime Video)

Carrie – Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Supernatural horror-drama series

What it's about: Mike Flanagan’s "Carrie" follows Carrie White (Summer H. Howell), a sheltered teenager whose life is upended when she enters public high school following her father’s death. As she faces relentless bullying and pressure from her religious mother, Carrie discovers she possesses mysterious telekinetic abilities that become increasingly difficult to control.

Why you should watch it: Mike Flanagan brings a fresh voice to one of Stephen King’s most iconic horror stories, with Summer H. Howell delivering a standout central performance. The eight-episode format also gives Flanagan room to expand the world and characters, making this more than a straightforward remake. Horror fans should have plenty to sink their teeth into.

Watch "Carrie" on Prime Video now

‘Jamie Foxx: Take Care of Yourself’ (2026) (Hulu)

Genre: Stand-up comedy special

What it's about: "Jamie Foxx: Take Care of Yourself" is a new stand-up comedy special from the Oscar-winning actor and comedian, offering his most personal and candid performance yet. Foxx reflects on life, aging, resilience and self-care while bringing his signature energy and humor to the stage.

Why you should watch it: Jamie Foxx is an effortlessly charismatic performer, and this special gives him plenty of room to showcase his sharp comedic timing and larger-than-life stage presence. The material also finds plenty of humor in getting older, celebrity culture and everyday absurdities, making this a strong pick for fans of Foxx or stand-up comedy.

Watch "Jamie Foxx: Take Care of Yourself" on Hulu now

Your streaming guide: Wednesday, Oct 7

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Inside The Circle" (Netflix series)

"Real Men" (season 2) (Netflix series)

"Who Is Martin Mull?" (Netflix documentary)

"Felicity" (seasons 1-4)

"I Am Solo" (season 1) (new episodes weekly)

"Less of a Stranger" (2026)

"The Hollywood Rabbi" (2026)

"Afterburn Aftershock: Closed Door" (2017)

"I Love My Dad" (2022)

"Of An Age" (2023)

PRIME VIDEO

"Carrie" (2026)

PARAMOUNT+

"The Challenge" (season 42 new episode)

"Sacrifice" (season 2 new episode)

Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State (college football — 7 p.m. ET)

HBO MAX

"The Serial Killer Connection"

NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals (7:30 p.m. ET)

APPLE TV

"Small Prophets" (series premiere)

"Ted Lasso" (season 4 finale)

"Slow Horses" (season 6 new episode)

"Brothers" (new episode)

"Last Seen" (series finale)

Chicago Fire vs. Vancouver Whitecaps (live MLS match)

HULU

"Dancing with the Stars" (season 35 new episode) (ABC)

"Jamie Foxx: Take Care of Yourself" (Hulu original) (premiere)

"Merry Berry Love" (season 1 premiere)

"R.J. Decker" (season 2 new episode) (ABC)

"Surviving Alaska: Women of the Wild" (season 1 premiere)

DISNEY+

"Big City Greens" (season 5) (Halloween special episode)

"Gracie's Corner" (new episodes)

"Gracie's Corner: Shorts" (new episodes)

"Kiff" (Halloween special episode)

"Merry Berry Love" (season 1 premiere)

"Phineas and Ferb" (Halloween special premiere)

"Surviving Alaska: Women of the Wild" (season 1 premiere)

"Vampirina: Teenage Vampire" (season 2 premiere)

PEACOCK

"The Real Housewives of New York After Show Podcast" (season 16 premiere) (Bravo Digital)

WNBA Playoffs: Las Vegas Aces vs. Golden State Valkyries (9:30 p.m. ET)

ESPN UNLIMITED

ESPN: Women's College Volleyball – SMU at Pittsburgh (ACCN) – 7pm ET

ESPN: Women's College Volleyball – Texas A&M at Oklahoma (SECN) – 7pm ET

WNBA: New York Liberty vs. Atlanta Dream, Semifinals Game 2 (7:30 p.m. ET)

College football: New Mexico State at Florida International (7:30 p.m. ET)

College soccer: No. 19 Oregon State at Cal Baptist (10 p.m. ET)

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