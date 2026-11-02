Fall TV is here to keep you indoors, and frankly, the couch isn’t going to occupy itself. As a streaming editor who watches TV for a living, I’ve rounded up the biggest new and returning shows to watch this week across Netflix, Apple TV and more of the best streaming services.

This week, old money and new money are back to scheme in their finest finery in “The Gilded Age” season 4, while Michael C. Hall returns as TV’s most persistent serial killer in “Dexter: Resurrection” season 2. “Nocturne” explores small-town secrets in the new thriller "Nocturne." And “The One About Matthew Perry” offers an intimate look at the beloved actor’s life and legacy.

The temperature is dropping, but TV is heating up. Here’s what to watch this week.

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Kelly Woo Managing editor, streaming Some of Kelly's favorite shows in recent weeks: "The Gilded Age," "Nobody Wants This" and "Lupin."

‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’ season 2 (NBC)

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Season 2 | Official Trailer | NBC - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: A gloriously ill-advised comeback with a lot of “30 Rock” energy.

The plot: Tracy Morgan returns as Reggie Dinkins, the disgraced football star still trying to salvage his reputation with help from documentarian Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe). But Reggie’s comeback gets more complicated when his ex-wife Monica (Erika Alexander) finds a new millionaire love interest (Boris Kodjoe). Add a fresh batch of questionable schemes and Reggie’s road to redemption looks bumpier than ever.

Premiere date: Episode 1 on Monday, Nov. 2 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Where to watch: NBC and next day on Peacock

‘Bass X Machina’ (Netflix)

Bass X Machina | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: A cybernetic cowboy goes full anime badass.

The plot: Brian Tyree Henry voices Bass Reeves, a family man turned relentless lawman in a Wild West where outlaws, machines and supernatural threats run rampant. With aspiring engineer Dana Starr (Tati Gabrielle) fighting alongside him and wife Glory Reeves (Janelle Monáe) at home, Bass faces a brutal choice between protecting his family and becoming the monster this world demands.

Premiere date: All 6 episodes on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 3 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Netflix

‘All’s Fair’ season 2 (Hulu)

All's Fair Season 2 | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: Designer suits, dirty secrets, and divorce lawyers on the verge of a meltdown.

The plot: Kim Kardashian returns as Allura Grant, the powerhouse attorney whose biggest legal headache may be keeping her own firm intact. Alongside partners Liberty Ronson (Naomi Watts) and Emerald Greene (Niecy Nash-Betts), she faces shifting alliances and a bombshell revelation that could bring them all down. Glenn Close and Sarah Paulson also return for more high-fashion legal warfare.

Premiere date: Episodes 1-3 on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 12 a.m ET

Where to watch: Hulu

‘Stick’ season 2 (Apple TV)

Stick — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: A midlife crisis that comes with a golf handicap.

The plot: Pryce Cahill (Owen Wilson) has successfully launched teenage golf prodigy Santi (Peter Dager), but now it's time to stop living vicariously and get back in the swing himself. With former nemesis Clark (Timothy Olyphant) cheering him on and no-nonsense coach Amanda (Rhea Seehorn) trying to rehabilitate his game, Pryce is chasing one very improbable hole-in-one: a U.S. Open victory.

Premiere date: Episodes 1-2 on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 12 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Apple TV

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‘The Greatest’ (Prime Video)

The Greatest - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: A little poetry, a lot of punch.

The plot: Before the world knew him as Muhammad Ali, he was Cassius Clay (Jaalen Best), a brash young boxer with something to prove. This biographical drama follows his transformation from Olympic gold medalist to heavyweight champion, exploring the family tensions with his father, Cassius Clay Sr. (Omari Hardwick), his spiritual awakening and his friendship with Malcolm X (Michael Ealy) that shaped the man behind the swagger.

Premiere date: All 8 episodes on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 3 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Prime Video

‘Black Doves’ season 2 (Netflix)

Black Doves: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: Nothing says Christmas cheer like spying on your husband.

The plot: Keira Knightley’s Helen Webb has a husband on the verge of becoming prime minister and a side hustle selling government secrets. What could go wrong? Plenty, especially when her handler Mrs. Reed (Sarah Lancashire) faces a coup within the Black Doves. Ben Whishaw’s Sam returns to help Helen untangle the mess, but their pasts have a nasty habit of catching up.

Premiere date: All 6 episodes on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 3 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Netflix

‘North of North’ season 2 (Netflix)

North of North: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: Arctic small-town antics with big feelings underneath.

The plot: Siaja (Anna Lambe) is determined to keep building an independent life in Ice Cove, but a newly discovered sister throws her carefully rebuilt world off balance. As she searches for answers on behalf of her mother, Siaja juggles friendships, romance and plenty of questionable decisions while trying to prove she can take charge.

Premiere date: All 8 episodes on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 3 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Netflix

‘Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook’ (Apple TV)

Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: A culinary hot mess with a family legacy to live up to.

The plot: Awkwafina has restaurant royalty in her blood but not much to show for it in the kitchen. The actor hits the road to learn from Asian American chefs and reconnect with her family’s Chinese restaurant roots. Her mission is to revive the beloved eatery, but first she’ll need to prove she can cook something her grandma won’t roast.

Premiere date: All 8 episodes on Friday, Nov. 6 at 12 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Apple TV

‘The Institute’ season 2 (MGM+)

The Institute Season 2 (MGM+ 2026 Series) Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: Gifted kids vs. evil billionaires. You may want to hide.

The plot: The kids escaped and the building came down but the Institute’s nightmare is far from over. Luke Ellis (Joe Freeman) and his fellow survivors are determined to finish the job, but the Director has a billionaire backer in Nolan Reeves (Alfie Allen). Meanwhile, Ms. Sigsby (Mary-Louise Parker) is on the run and itching to get back in. Season 2 ventures beyond Stephen King’s novel, so nobody knows what fresh horrors await.

Premiere date: Episode 1 on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 9 p.m. ET

Where to watch: MGM+

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