What to watch tonight: 46 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and more (Oct. 6)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some live sports you can stream for free on some of the best free streaming services like Tubi, along with new movies released on streaming (PVOD).

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (October 6), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the six biggest new shows to stream this week.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘Pride and Prejudice and Zombies’ (2016) (Netflix)

Genre: Zombie horror movie

What it's about: Set in 19th-century England, "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies" reimagines Jane Austen’s classic romance in a world overrun by the undead. Elizabeth Bennet (Lily James) is a skilled fighter, while the aloof Mr. Darcy (Sam Riley) is an accomplished zombie killer. As the outbreak worsens, the pair must overcome their differences to survive.

Why you should watch it: "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies" is a wildly fun genre mashup that puts a bloody spin on Jane Austen’s beloved classic. Lily James and Sam Riley make a compelling pairing, while the film delivers sword fights, zombie action and plenty of period charm. It’s silly, stylish and surprisingly entertaining, especially for your Halloween watchlist.

Watch "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies" on Netflix now

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Reasonable Doubt’ (season 4 premiere) (Hulu)

Genre: Legal crime drama series

What it's about: Season 4 picks up after a brutal attack leaves Jax’s (Emayatzy Corinealdi) family and newly established law firm shaken. As Jax’s most loyal client becomes embroiled in a spiraling media scandal, the Stewart Firm faces mounting pressure, personal grief and professional threats that could ultimately determine whether the firm survives or collapses.

Why you should watch it: This new season keeps the sharp legal drama, messy personal relationships and high-stakes twists that have made "Reasonable Doubt" such an addictive watch. Emayatzy Corinealdi gives a strong performance as Jax, while new additions including Meagan Good and Durrell “Tank” Babbs bring fresh energy to the series.

Watch "Reasonable Doubt" season 4 on Hulu now

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ (2026) (PVOD)

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY – Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Superhero movie

What it's about: Four years after the events of "No Way Home," Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is living alone and fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man after the world forgot his identity. But when a mysterious new threat emerges and Peter’s powers begin changing, he must confront a dangerous transformation that could put everyone he loves at risk.

Why you should watch it: Tom Holland returns for another action-packed "Spider-Man" adventure, with Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Jon Bernthal joining the cast. The film also introduces Sadie Sink in an exciting role and brings Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk into the mix, making this a particularly exciting chapter for both Spider-Man and the wider MCU.

Buy/rent "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" on Amazon

Your streaming guide: Tuesday, Oct 6

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Love Village" (season 3) (Netflix series)

"Mojo Brookzz: I Know You Lying" (Netflix comedy special)

"All American" (season 8)

"Pride and Prejudice and Zombies" (2016)

PRIME VIDEO

Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken (9:40 p.m. ET)

PARAMOUNT+

"NCIS" (season 24) (CBS Original Series)

"NCIS: New York" (NEW CBS Original Series)

"NCIS: Origins" (season 3) (CBS Original Series)

HBO MAX

"90 Day: Hunt for Love" (season 2) (TLC)

"Crazy Rich Asians" (2018)

"Sweet Deceit" (season 1) (Food Network)

“Nepal’s Deadly Floods with Anderson Cooper" (The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper) (CNN Original)

USMNT vs. Canada (8 p.m. ET) (live men's international soccer)

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam France (8 p.m. ET)

APPLE TV

Chicago Fire vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC — MLS (8:30 p.m. ET)

HULU

"Best Friends" (new podcast episode)

"Between Steps" (new episode)

"The Drop: A Snowfall Saga" (new episode)

"The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show" (new episode)

"Hey Jonas!" (new podcast episode)

"Perfect Person" (new podcast episode)

"Prison Breaking With Sarah & Paul" (new podcast episode)

"Reasonable Doubt" (season 4 premiere)

"StraightioLab" (new podcast episode)

"Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim" (new podcast episode)

"We’re Here to Help" (new podcast episode)

DISNEY+

"Best Friends" (new podcast episode)

"Between Steps" (new episode)

"Dancing with the Stars" (season 35) (ABC) – Streaming Live @ 8pm ET

"Hey Jonas!" (new podcast episode)

"Perfect Person" (new podcast episode)

"Stick to Football" (new podcast episode)

"Stick to United with Wayne Rooney" (new podcast episodes)

"StraightioLab" (new podcast episode)

"Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim" (new podcast episode)

"We’re Here to Help" (new podcast episode)

PEACOCK

"Below Deck Mediterranean" (season 11 finale) (Bravo)

U.S. Men's Soccer — USA vs. Canada Friendly (8 p.m. ET)

ESPN UNLIMITED

NHL – New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers (ESPN) – 8pm ET

NHL – Florida Panthers vs. Los Angeles Kings (ESPN) – 10:30pm ET

"The Point" (6:30 p.m. ET)

"Southern Miss at Troy" (8 p.m. ET)

TUBI

CONCACAF Nations League: Saint Martin vs. Bahamas — 8 p.m. ET

PVOD

"Black Zombie" (2026)

"Colony" (2026)

"Fall 2: Deadpoint" (2026)

"Insidious: Out of the Further" (2026)

"The Librarians" (2025)

"Late Fame" (2025)

"Onslaught" (2026)

"Parasomnia" (2025)

"The Salt Path" (2024)

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" (2026)

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow us on TikTok.