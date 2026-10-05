What to watch tonight: 46 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, Paramount+, Hulu and more (Oct. 5)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Paramount+, Hulu etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some movies you can you stream for free on some of the best free streaming services like Tubi.

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (October 5), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the six biggest new shows to stream this week.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘The Boogeyman’ (2023) (Netflix)

The Boogeyman | Official Trailer | 20th Century Studios - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Horror movie

What it's about: "The Boogeyman" follows teenage Sadie Harper (Sophie Thatcher) and her younger sister Sawyer (Vivien Lyra Blair) as they struggle with their mother’s death and their father’s emotional absence. Their lives take a terrifying turn when a troubled patient visits their home and leaves behind a supernatural entity that begins preying on the family, feeding on their suffering and fear.

Why you should watch it: Rob Savage does a great job creating an unsettling atmosphere in this Stephen King adaptation, with some really clever visual choices that make the movie even creepier. There are some effective jump scares and plenty of genuinely unsettling moments throughout, making this a solid choice if you’re after a straightforward supernatural horror movie.

Watch "The Boogeyman" on Netflix now

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Harlan Coben’s Final Twist’ (season 2 premiere) (Paramount+)

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Season 2 Teaser Promo (CBS - September 14, 2026) - YouTube Watch On

Genre: True crime documentary series

What it's about: "Harlan Coben’s Final Twist" is a true crime documentary series in which mystery author Harlan Coben investigates a different real-life murder case in each episode. The season explores shocking crimes, hidden motives and unexpected developments, using interviews, archival footage and Coben’s narration to uncover the truth behind cases that took surprising turns.

Why you should watch it: This is a solid pick for true crime fans who enjoy cases packed with unexpected developments. Each episode tells a self-contained story, with interviews and archival footage adding detail to the investigations. Harlan Coben’s involvement also gives the series a distinctive mystery-focused angle that should appeal to fans of his work.

Watch "Harlan Coben's Final Twist" season 2 on Paramount+ from 10 p.m. ET

‘Between Steps’ (series premiere) (Hulu)

Between Steps | 2nd Teaser | Disney+ Singapore - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Romance series

What it's about: Min-jae (Choo Young-woo) is a former swimmer who lost a leg to illness and is now pursuing a PhD in robotics. His carefully controlled life changes when he meets Yu-jin (Kim So-hyun), a graduate student searching for a new direction. As they grow closer, their relationship helps both of them find new possibilities for their futures.

Why you should watch it: "Between Steps" looks like an easy choice for K-drama fans who prefer grounded romance over huge melodrama. Choo Young-woo and Kim So-hyun have already generated plenty of buzz for their natural chemistry, while the series comes from the director behind "Something in the Rain" and "One Spring Night."

Watch "Between Steps" on Hulu and Disney+ now

Your streaming guide: Monday, Oct 5

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"The Boogeyman" (2023)

"Lorne" (2026)

"Mayor of Kingstown" (seasons 1-4)

"Super BOOMi" (season 1)

"The Breakfast Club" (new podcast episode)

"Spittin' Chiclets" (new podcast episode)

WWE Raw (8 p.m. ET)

PRIME VIDEO

"Judy Justice" (season 4 new episode)

PARAMOUNT+

"FBI" (season 9 premiere) (CBS)

"CIA" (season 2 premiere) (CBS)

"Harlan Coben's Final Twist" (season 2 premiere) (CBS)

"This is Us" (seasons 1-6)

HBO MAX

"90 Day Fiance: The Other Way" (season 8) (TLC)

"Sister Wives" (season 21) (TLC)

ALDS Game 2: Cleveland vs. Chicago White Sox (2 p.m. ET)

ALDS Game 2: Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees (5 p.m. ET)

HULU

"America’s Funniest Home Videos" (season 37 new episode) (ABC)

"Between Steps" (season 1 premiere)

"Gachiakuta" (season 1, part 1) (subbed & dubbed)

"It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia" (season 18 new episode)

"That Was Us" (new podcast episode)

DISNEY+

"Between Steps" (season 1 premiere)

"Pod Meets World" (new podcast episodes)

PEACOCK

"The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th" (season 5 finale) (Bravo)

"Sin Tetas No Hay Paraíso" (season 1 premiere) (Telemundo)

"Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018)

"Night Swim" (2024)

ESPN UNLIMITED

"Get Up" (new episode)

"First Take" (new episode)

"The Pat McAfee Show" (new episode)

"Big Day with Peter Schrager" (new episode)

"NFL Live" (new episode)

"Pardon the Interruption" (new episode)

"Monday Night Countdown" (new episode)

"Monday Night Kickoff" (new episode)

"Monday Night Football: Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints" (8:15 p.m. ET)

"Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli" (8:15 p.m. ET)

"Monday Night Postgame" (new episode)

"SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt" (new episode)

TUBI

"Fatal Attraction" (season 17 new episode)

"Name That Tune" (season 6 new episode)

"Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!" (2015)

Guyana vs. Dominica — CONCACAF Nations League (6:00 a.m. ET)

Aruba vs. Anguilla — CONCACAF Nations League (8:00 a.m. ET)

Guadeloupe vs. Saint Lucia — CONCACAF Nations League (6:50 p.m. ET)

Grenada vs. Bonaire — CONCACAF Nations League (11:50 p.m. ET)

SHUDDER

"Harbinger" (2022)

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow us on TikTok.