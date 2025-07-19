The Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier live stream headlines UFC 318 at Smoothie King Center, New Orleans on Saturday, July 19, a lightweight fight that features Holloway's BMF title on the line. It will also be Poirier's final fight before retirement. Our guide below explains how to watch UFC 318 live streams online and how to use a VPN to stream it from anywhere.

UFC 318 live stream, date, time, TV Channels ► Date: Saturday, July 19

► UFC 318 main card: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (Sun) / 10 a.m. AEDT (Sun). Prelims from 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

► Holloway vs Poirier ringwalks (approx): 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 p.m. PT / 4.30 a.m. BST / 1.30 p.m. AEDT (Sun).

• U.S. stream — ESPN+ PPV

• U.K. stream — TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Holloway and Poirier were destined to dance again for the latter's retirement fight. In two previous bouts, Poirier has won by submission and unanimous decision in February 2012 and April 2019 respectively and Holloway has always wanted revenged. Now, the 33-year-old from Hawaii gets his chance to send the Diamond into retirement in the latter's native state of Louisiana.

Poirier (30-9-0) is fighting for the first time since losing to Islam Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Championship in June 2024, while Holloway (26-8-0) is coming off an October 2024 defeat by Ilia Topuria for the UFC Featherweight Championship. Can Poirier end an 18-year career with a win, or does Holloway defend his BMF title?

On a stacked undercard, Paulo Costa (14-4-0) takes Roman Kopylov (14-3-0) in a middleweight encounter in the co-main event.

Keep reading for where to watch UFC 318 live streams online and on TV.

Is UFC 318 a pay-per-view (PPV) fight? Yes and no. UFC 318 is a PPV event in many countries like the U.S. and Canada, but there are many places where you don't need a PPV to watch UFC events. It's on regular TNT Sports in the U.K., for instance. Worth knowing if you're a British citizen away from home, because you can use a VPN to watch UFC 318 on TNT Sports as usual. We'd recommend NordVPN.

How to watch UFC 318 live stream from anywhere

Away from home this weekend and want to watch UFC 318 on your usual subscription service?

You can still watch Holloway vs Poirier and the rest of UFC 318 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software ups your privacy and allows you to safely access your favorite streaming services whilst traveling but making your device appear to be back home. So, ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market — read our NordVPN review to find out why.

How to watch UFC 318 live stream in the U.S.

UFC 318 live streams of Holloway vs Poirier and the rest of the main card — plus, all the upcoming numbered UFC PPVs — will be available through PPV on ESPN Plus in the U.S.

The best value way to watch is to get the UFC 318 PPV plus a year of ESPN Plus for $134.98, which is a saving of $65 (ESPN Plus currently costs $119.99/year and UFC PPVs are $79.99).

If you already have ESPN Plus (costing $11.99/month on its own), then you'll have to pay $79.99 as the PPV cost. Or add Disney Plus and Hulu for an extra $5 and buy UFC 318 together with a Disney Bundle.

The prelim fights are shown on a range of channels in addition to ESPN Plus — including ESPNews and Disney Plus — with the early prelims also showing on UFC Fight Pass, costing from $14.99 for two months.

If you’re currently outside the U.S. but don't want to miss UFC 318 on your usual platform, you can still watch a live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch UFC 318 live stream in Canada

For MMA fans north of the border, the prelims are on Sportsnet and TVA Sports, with UFC 318's main card available through a variety of PPV providers, including Bell, Rogers, Shaw, Sportsnet+ and UFC Fight Pass.

The PPV cost for this one is $69.99, with main card action starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Canadian traveling abroad? You can use a VPN to access your usual platform and lower prices – we'd recommend trying NordVPN.

How to watch UFC 318 live stream in the U.K.

UFC fans in the U.K. are in for a late night or early morning.

For fans in the U.K, the main card is set to start at 1 a.m. BST, with Holloway and Poirier set to enter the Octagon at approximately 4.30 a.m. The prelims and main card will be live on TNT Sports, which you can get with various Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media packages or by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan — a rolling subscription for £30.99/month that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and other entertainment channels all in one place.

Traveling abroad? Use NordVPN to stream your usual coverage safely and securely.

How to watch UFC 318 live stream in Australia

Those Down Under can watch UFC 318 live on Sunday late-morning and into the afternoon.

The main card will be live on Sunday, July 20 from 10 a.m. AEDT on Kayo Sports PPV or Foxtel Main Event, where it costs AU$59.95.

Outside Oz? Use NordVPN to stream your usual coverage.

UFC 318 full fight card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus PPV

MAIN EVENT: Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier

Paulo Costa vs Roman Kopylov

Kevin Holland vs Daniel Rodriguez

Dan Ige vs Patricio Pitbull

Michael Johnson vs Daniel Zellhuber

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus, ESPNews & Disney+

Kyler Phillips vs Vinicius Oliviera

Marvin Vettori vs Brendan Allen

Francisco Prado vs Nikolay Veretenikov

Ateba Gautier vs Robert Valentin

Early prelims (6:30 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus, Disney+ & UFC FightPass

Adam Fugitt vs Islam Dulatov

Jimmy Crute vs Marcin Prachnio

Ryan Spann vs Lukasz Brzeski

Brunno Ferreira vs Jackson McVey

Carli Judice vs Nicolle Caliari

