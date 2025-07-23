The best student discounts on streaming services in 2025 — save big on Hulu, Prime, HBO Max and more

Back to school season is already here — and while you might be grabbing those last-minute dorm room essentials and updating your wardrobe for the new semester, don't forget to take advantage of students discount on streaming services.

Some of the best streaming services like Hulu, HBO Max and Prime Video offer generous student discounts that can knock up to 75% off the price of a full subscription. Snagging these deals will not only allow you to stream all your favorite TV shows, movies and music while on campus, but you'll also save an extra couple bucks each month, which certainly adds up.

One of the best student discounts on streaming services comes courtesy of Amazon. The e-comm giant offers a free 6-month Amazon Prime trial if you're a student. It includes all of the perks of a regular Prime membership such as same-day/one-day delivery, free Grubhub+ membership, access to Prime Video, and more. After your trial period is up, you can cancel or opt to pay $7.49/month or $69/year. That's 50% off a traditional Prime membership.

To help you save on your back to school entertainment, we've rounded up the best student discounts on streaming services you can get right now.

Best student discounts on streaming services

Hulu Student: was $9.99/month now $1.99/month @ Hulu

Hulu Student takes a whopping 80% off the cost of a traditional Hulu subscription. Whereas most Hulu members pay $9.99/month for Hulu's ad-supported service, students pay just $1.99/month. With a ton of original series and movies, plus the latest TV shows, Hulu is one of the best alternatives for cord cutters. If you're already a standalone Hulu subscriber, you can easily switch to the student plan to start piling up the savings.

Peacock Student: was $7.99/month now $2.99/month

Peacock has a huge library of movies and TV shows drawn from various brands, including NBC, Bravo, Syfy and Universal Pictures. Right now, the streaming service is lowering the cost of subscriptions for students from $7.99/month to $5.99/month. Eligible users who already have a paid Peacock subscription may need to cancel their existing subscription prior to redeeming this offer.

Paramount Plus Student: was $7.99/month now $3.99/month @ Paramount

Paramount Plus gives students a 50% discount on its Essential Plan. Paramount Plus Essential includes access to original programming (1883, Star Trek: Picard, Halo), NFL on CBS Live, 24/7 live news with CBSN, and limited ads. The discount is valid for 4 years only and students will have to re-verify their status annually to continue receiving the discount for the duration of their enrollment.

HBO Max Student: was $9.99/month now $4.99/month

College students can get 50% off the HBO Max With Ads monthly plan. This brings the monthly cost of an ads-supported subscription down from the standard $9.99 price to a very affordable $4.99 per month. However, the deal only applies to Max with Ads plan. Ultimate and Ad-Free plans are not discounted. Additionally, you'll need to verify your student status via UNiDAYS. In our Max review, we called it the best overall streaming service.

Apple Music Student: was $9.99/month now $5.99/month @ Apple

Apple Music offers access to 90 millions of songs, alongside exclusive live radio channels and interviews with the world's biggest artists. The ad-free service also offers access to original shows, concerts, and curated playlists. Although the price recently increased from $4.99/month to $5.99/month, this offer is still a hefty $4/month cheaper than a traditional non-student plan. Plus, for a limited time, students will get free access to Apple TV Plus. (Scroll to the bottom of the Apple page to see the details). The student offer doesn't extend to a Family Sharing group.

Spotify Premium Student: was 21.98/month now $5.99/month @ Spotify

Spotify Premium Student bundles Spotify Premium and Hulu (ad-supported) for just $5.99/month. Traditionally, these services would cost you $18.98/month, which makes this an extraordinary deal for cash-strapped students. You'll need to re-verify your eligibility every 12 months. Additionally, you're only entitled the student rate for a maximum of three years.

Prime for Young Adults: was $14.99/month now $7.49/month @ Amazon

Prime for Young Adults is a new Prime membership for 18 to 24 year olds and students. Eligible members can get a 6-month free trial and then pay $7.49/month or $69/year for their Prime membership. That's 50% less than a typical Prime membership. It includes all of the perks of a regular Prime membership such as same-day/one-day delivery, free Grubhub+ membership, access to Prime Video, and more. In addition, all Prime members now earn 5% cash back on select categories (beauty, apparel, electronics, etc).

YouTube Premium Student: was $13.99/month now $7.99/month @ YouTube

Ditch those YouTube ads once and for all with YouTube Premium Student. This deal bundles YouTube and YouTube Music (ad-free) for just $7.99/month. You'll also get a 1-month trial for free. You'll need to verify your student eligibility every year.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Student discounts on streaming services Row 0 - Cell 0 Regular Price (monthly) Student Price (monthly) Free trial Amazon Prime $14.99 $7.49 6 months Hulu $9.99 $1.99 No Spotify $21.98 $5.99 1 month Paramount Plus $5.99 $3.99 7 days YouTube Premium $13.99 $7.99 1 month Apple Music $9.99 $5.99 1 month HBO Max $9.99 $4.99 No Peacock $7.99 $2.99 No

What to know about student discounts on streaming services

Eligibility: Practically all streaming services will require that you prove your eligibility before you can sign up for their student services. A lot of times, you'll need to verify your student eligibility via a third party service such as SheerID. These services require that you enroll in an accredited, Title IV higher education institution (college or university).

Practically all streaming services will require that you prove your eligibility before you can sign up for their student services. A lot of times, you'll need to verify your student eligibility via a third party service such as SheerID. These services require that you enroll in an accredited, Title IV higher education institution (college or university). Duration: Some services require that you verify your student eligibility every 12 months. Other student plans will last for a duration of four years only.

Some services require that you verify your student eligibility every 12 months. Other student plans will last for a duration of four years only. Beware of add-ons: All student discounts on streaming services offer generous savings. However, be careful of adding on too many discounted services to your student plan. Amazon Prime Student, for instance, lets you add Prime Video channels for $1/month.

Which services don't offer student discounts?

Disney Plus and Netflix are two of the biggest streaming services that don't offer student discounts. Likewise, Sling TV once offered a student discount, but has since discontinued its student program. Make sure to follow our Sling TV deals and Sling TV promo codes coverage for other ways to save on your Sling subscription. Alternatively, check out our guides to this week's best Hulu promo codes, Paramount Plus coupon codes, and Peacock TV promo codes.