The odds will be ever in your favor once you know how to watch “The Hunger Games” movies in order on some of the best streaming services. The franchise comprises five movies, and they often move between streaming platforms.

Based on the best-selling novels by Suzanne Collins, “The Hunger Games” is set in the dystopian world of Panem, where each year 24 tributes (a male and a female from each of the 12 Districts) are selected to compete in the eponymous games; a Battle Royale-style fight to the death, for the pleasure of the ruling Capitol.

The hero of “The Hunger Games” franchise is Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence), who is forced to volunteer for the 74th Hunger Games after her younger sister is selected. She enters the games alongside the baker’s son Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson), and battles to survive under the watchful eye of the Capitol's ruler, President Snow (Donald Sutherland).

Alongside following Katniss’ journey to survive the games and lead a rebellion against the cruel Capitol, there is also a prequel entry, “The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”, that explores the backstory of President Snow, and explains how he becomes the ruthless dictator that torments Katniss.

“The Hunger Games” movies are the rarest of blockbusters that earned significant box office revenue and strong critical praise. But with five movies to watch, it can be confusing to know where to start, so here are all the details you need to stream “The Hunger Games” in release date order or by chronological events.

Where to watch “The Hunger Games” in order

As of May 2024, you can watch the four mainline “The Hunger Games” movies on Netflix. However, if you want to binge these excellent movies, you’ll need to be quick as four flicks are confirmed to be leaving the world's most popular streaming service at the end of the month (May 31).

Meanwhile, if you want to delve deeper into the world of Panem, “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” is currently streaming on Starz or PVOD platforms like Amazon, YouTube and Apple.

Watch “The Hunger Games” movies in release order

Watching “The Hunger Games” movies in order of release is super simple. The first four movies adapt the initial trilogy of books, and then the prequel adapts the latest novel in the series.

Here are all “The Hunger Games” movies listed in order of their theatrical release:

"The Hunger Games" (2012)

Stream on Netflix

Rent/buy: Amazon | Apple | YouTube "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" (2013)

Stream on Netflix

Rent/buy: Amazon | Apple | YouTube "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1" (2014)

Stream on Netflix

Rent/buy: Amazon | Apple | YouTube "The Hunger Games" Mockingjay – Part 2" (2015)

Stream on Netflix

Rent/buy: Amazon | Apple | YouTube "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" (2020)

Stream on Starz

Rent/buy: Amazon | Apple | YouTube

Watch “The Hunger Games” movies in chronological order

Piecing together “The Hunger Games” timeline is a lot simpler compared to some of its contemporaries, you just need to swap around a single movie, “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snake”. Otherwise, you can watch as normal.

The first four movies follow Katniss’ storyline in a strictly linear fashion, covering her participation in the 74th Hunger Games and beyond, then the prequel fills in some of the blanks and is set more than 50 years before the rest of the movie in the sci-fi action series.

However, before diving into the chronological order, I should warn you that it’s only recommended to watch “The Hunger Games” movies in timeline order if you have already seen the movies at least once before, or are very familiar with the source material.

"The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" (2020) "The Hunger Games" (2012) "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" (2013) "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1" (2014) "The Hunger Games" Mockingjay – Part 2" (2015)

Will there be more “The Hunger Games” movies?

As of writing, there are no details on any future “Hunger Games” movies. In a 2023 interview with Variety , franchise producer Nina Jacobson and director Francis Lawrence (who directed every “Hunger Games” movie bar the first), confirmed that there were no plans for any more “Hunger Games” movies unless author Suzanne Collins has fresh ideas that she feels are worth exploring.

Essentially it seems we won’t get any more “Hunger Games” movies without first getting a new “Hunger Games” book. On that front, Collins has not confirmed that she is working on future novels set within Panem. However, there was a lengthy gap of 10 years between “Mockingjay” (published in 2010) and “The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” (published in 2020), so fans are used to waiting years between installments.

Should Collins confirm another novel, it seems highly likely that the franchise's creative team would reunite for another adaptation, but as things stand, don’t expect to be revisiting the world of “The Hunger Games” on the big screen any time soon.

Guess we’ll just have to settle for binge-watching the five available “Hunger Games” movies for the umpteenth time!