5 best Prime Video movies to stream now before they leave in August 2026

There’s nothing quite like the mild disappointment of sitting down for a movie night, finally pressing play on a title you’ve had bookmarked for months, only to see a message saying it’s leaving soon. Streaming libraries are notoriously fickle, and Prime Video is clearing out a handful of absolute gems before the calendar turns to September.

Whether you’re looking for intense action, a surprising thriller, or a critically acclaimed drama to elevate your weekend, there’s plenty to choose from before these titles leave Prime Video. I’ve combed through the upcoming expiration dates so you don't have to waste 20 minutes scrolling through endless menus.

If you’re looking to squeeze every last bit of value out of your subscription this week, here are the five best movies leaving Prime Video in August 2026 that you need to prioritize and stream right now before they vanish into the void.

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‘Scarface’ (1983)

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Directed by Brian De Palma and written by Oliver Stone, “Scarface” is the ultimate crime epic of 1980s excess, greed, and paranoia. The film is a loose, updated remake of Howard Hawks’ 1932 mob classic, shifting the setting from Prohibition-era Chicago to 1980s Miami and its drug cartels. Al Pacino gives an explosive, unhinged performance as Tony Montana, and the film also marked a major breakout for Michelle Pfeiffer as Elvira Hancock, alongside standout performances from Steven Bauer and Robert Loggia.

Tony Montana (Al Pacino) is a Cuban refugee who arrives in Miami during the 1980 Mariel boatlift. After escaping a refugee camp, Tony and his friend Manny (Steven Bauer) become involved in the city’s cocaine trade, working for drug lord Frank Lopez (Robert Loggia). Tony quickly rises through the ranks, taking increasingly dangerous jobs and eventually building his own powerful drug empire. As his wealth and influence grow, he becomes one of Miami’s biggest cocaine suppliers, but his increasingly reckless decisions bring him into conflict.

Watch "Scarface" on Prime Video until August 30

‘Green Room’ (2016)

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One of the best dark thrillers of all time is “Green Room,” which takes a simple nightmare scenario and turns the screws until you can barely breathe. It’s one of those rare films that leaves you feeling genuinely uneasy long after the violence begins. Even as someone who has watched plenty of horror, I found myself needing to pause at certain points just to take a moment and process what I’d seen. Its relentless intensity and brutal set pieces make for an incredibly immersive experience, made even stronger by a fantastic ensemble cast.

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The Ain’t Rights, a struggling punk band nearing the end of a disastrous tour, accept a last-minute gig at a remote club in Oregon. After their performance, bassist Pat (Anton Yelchin) returns to the backstage green room and accidentally witnesses a murder. The band is immediately locked inside the room by the club’s armed staff, who are determined to eliminate anyone who saw what happened. With no way to call for help and surrounded by heavily armed men, Pat, Sam (Alia Shawkat), Reece (Joe Cole) and Tiger (Callum Turner) must find a way to escape.

Watch "Green Room" on Prime Video until August 31

‘The Mist’ (2007)

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“The Mist” has one of the most infamous plot-twist endings ever made, and if you don’t already know about it or haven’t seen the crazy memes, now is the time to experience the chaos for yourself. It’s essentially an unforgiving psychological creature feature that turns a simple supermarket into a pressure cooker of human desperation. While Lovecraftian horrors lurk outside in the whiteout fog, the real monster is the rapidly fracturing human psychology inside. It also marked Frank Darabont’s third adaptation of a Stephen King story.

Following a violent storm in the small town of Bridgton, Maine, David Drayton (Thomas Jane) and his young son Billy head to a local supermarket for supplies. Their trip takes a terrifying turn when a thick, mysterious mist suddenly engulfs the town, trapping them inside with dozens of other shoppers. Soon, the survivors discover that deadly creatures are lurking within the fog, making it dangerous to venture outside. As supplies run low and escape seems impossible, David joins a small group attempting to find a way out.

Watch "The Mist" on Prime Video until August 31

‘Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret’ (2023)

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If you’re in the mood for something a little more charming and lighthearted, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” should be on your watchlist. This is a warm, deeply empathetic coming-of-age masterclass that pulls off the near-impossible task of adapting the beloved 1970 young adult novel while making its themes feel timeless. Despite an underperforming theatrical run amid a crowded spring box office, it debuted to universal acclaim, currently holding a near-perfect 99% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

When 11-year-old Margaret Simon (Abby Ryder Fortson) moves with her parents from New York City to a New Jersey suburb, she has to start over at a new school and make new friends. She quickly joins a group of girls led by Nancy (Elle Graham), who are eager to grow up and experience their first bras, periods and kisses. Meanwhile, Margaret begins a school project exploring religion, as her mother is Christian and her father is Jewish. Her questions become more complicated when she learns about a rift between her mother and grandparents.

Watch "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" on Prime Video until August 31

‘The Hurt Locker’ (2009)

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Lastly, we’re ending on a high with the Oscar-winning “The Hurt Locker.” It was nominated for nine Oscars and won six Academy Awards, including the night’s biggest honors, Best Picture and Best Director for Kathryn Bigelow. Her win was a landmark moment in cinema history, making her the first woman ever to win the award. “The Hurt Locker” also saw Jeremy Renner deliver his career-breakout performance, with the rest of the cast featuring early-career performances from Anthony Mackie and Brian Geraghty.

Set in Baghdad during the Iraq War, Staff Sergeant William James (Jeremy Renner) takes over an Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit after its previous leader is killed while attempting to disarm an improvised explosive device. Joined by Sergeant J.T. Sanborn (Anthony Mackie) and Specialist Owen Eldridge (Brian Geraghty), James leads the team through a series of increasingly dangerous missions, dealing with roadside bombs, armed insurgents and booby-trapped vehicles. James’ unconventional approach to bomb disposal repeatedly puts the team in dangerous situations.

Watch "The Hurt Locker" on Prime Video until August 31

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