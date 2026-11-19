Rewatching the original “The Hunger Games” this week before seeing the new prequel “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” I was struck by how much Jennifer Lawrence’s powerful, empathetic performance carries what is otherwise a fairly generic dystopian game-of-death movie. If “The Hunger Games” is operating on a slightly higher level than other similar movies, that’s almost entirely thanks to Lawrence’s compelling performance as Katniss Everdeen, the steely teenager who eventually leads a rebellion against the tyrannical government of Panem.

Tom's Guide Verdict: 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' Rating: 2.5/5 Stars

Verdict: Although it has some exciting moments and an impressively bleak finale, “Sunrise on the Reaping” is a mostly redundant prequel to “The Hunger Games.” Joseph Zada gives a solid if unremarkable performance as young Haymitch Abernathy, who hopes to sabotage the Hunger Games and destroy the cruel regime that runs it, but the predetermined story never finds its own identity.

Although it has some exciting moments and an impressively bleak finale, “Sunrise on the Reaping” is a mostly redundant prequel to “The Hunger Games.” Joseph Zada gives a solid if unremarkable performance as young Haymitch Abernathy, who hopes to sabotage the Hunger Games and destroy the cruel regime that runs it, but the predetermined story never finds its own identity. Where to watch: Opens Nov. 20 in theaters

As has been widely reported, Lawrence shows up again in “Sunrise on the Reaping,” although her appearance is so brief that it hardly makes an impression. Instead, the movie focuses on relative newcomer Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, the character played as an adult by Woody Harrelson in the first four “Hunger Games” movies. Like the 2023 prequel “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” the new movie suffers from its lack of a Lawrence-caliber star who can hold the audience’s attention through yet another iteration of the overly familiar titular tournament.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, who helmed four of the previous five “Hunger Games” movies, “Sunrise on the Reaping” is competently produced and occasionally exciting, with an admirably downbeat finale. But it’s hard to shake the feeling that it’s entirely redundant, filling in gaps that didn’t need to be filled, just for the sake of returning to the world of an enduringly popular franchise.

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‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ goes back to the Hunger Games again

Set 24 years before the events of “The Hunger Games,” “Sunrise on the Reaping” follows Haymitch as he competes in the 50th annual edition of the event that pits children from the 12 districts of Panem against each other in a gruesome death match. This year’s edition, known as the second “quarter quell,” requires each district to send twice as many tributes as usual, so Haymitch is joined by three others from his home in District 12.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (2026) Official Trailer 2 - Joseph Zada - YouTube Watch On

Haymitch is a headstrong rebel who’s picked for the Hunger Games not by chance, but because he dared to stick up for his girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird (Whitney Peak), when she was being roughed up by the militaristic Peacekeepers. One of Lenore Dove’s favorite things to say is that nothing is inevitable, but anyone who’s seen the previous “Hunger Games” movies knows that it actually is inevitable that Haymitch will win the Hunger Games, and that he won’t be able to topple Panem’s totalitarian regime.

That takes a lot of the suspense out of “Sunrise on the Reaping,” even though author Suzanne Collins (who adapts her book along with screenwriters Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie) finds ways to generate excitement along the way to the predetermined outcome. Haymitch teams up with younger versions of some recognizable characters, including previous Hunger Games winners, to attempt to sabotage the games, and his path to victory isn’t straightforward or simple.

Still, much of the movie involves the same kind of battles and threats that Katniss faced multiple times in the earlier installments.

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‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ deepens the background of its world

Like “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” which takes place during the 10th Hunger Games and provides an origin story for Panem’s diabolical President Coriolanus Snow (played here by Ralph Fiennes), “Sunrise on the Reaping” fills in some details on the history of Panem, including the evolution of the Hunger Games themselves.

Lawrence gives this time period a 1970s feel, with lots of wide-lapel outfits and groovy upholstery patterns, and the Hunger Games are not quite as sophisticated as in Katniss’ era, although much more so than in the more distant past. The setting allows Collins to embrace the brutality of the dystopian world while preserving the hopeful ending of the original four movies.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Zada is a bit bland as Haymitch, but he captures enough of Harrelson’s vocal mannerisms that the two versions of the character feel connected. The other younger incarnations of existing characters are a mixed bag, from Kieran Culkin’s failure to channel Stanley Tucci’s effortless smarm as host Caesar Flickerman to Elle Fanning’s uncanny recreation of Elizabeth Banks’ flamboyant stylist Effie Trinket.

Some of those appearances are little more than fan service, but they give the sense of Panem as a wider society, beyond Katniss’ personal connections. Longtime fans may be satisfied just to spend more time in Panem, but “Sunrise on the Reaping” rarely establishes itself as a distinctive story worth telling on its own.

Verdict: ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ is a superfluous addition to ‘The Hunger Games’

The only time when “Sunrise on the Reaping” has any bite is in its extended epilogue, after the Hunger Games have concluded. That’s when the true price that Haymitch has to pay becomes clear, and the filmmakers don’t hold back on torturing the young man who’s already been through such a horrific ordeal. It’s the same darkness that defined the final hour of “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” here focused on a character more deserving of sympathy.

That bracing sorrow comes only after nearly two hours of the Hunger Games’ greatest hits, and it doesn’t make as much of an impact as it could, given what viewers know about Haymitch’s ultimate fate. That’s the problem with any prequel, and “Sunrise on the Reaping” never quite overcomes it. Even when their storytelling faltered, the original “Hunger Games” movies always had Jennifer Lawrence to fall back on. By the time she finally shows up here, there’s not much she can do.

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” opens Nov. 20 in theaters

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