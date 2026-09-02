Tubi just added 3 iconic '90s movies you can now stream for free — including Brendan Fraser's action-horror classic that's getting a sequel

As a 1992 baby, some of my core movie memories are from the '90s and early 2000s. The '90s hit different, especially when it came to big-budget movie magic that refused to take itself too seriously. Tubi has quietly become a haven for this golden era of cinema, quietly stocking its free library with blockbusters that defined a generation.

Tubi added over 200 movies in September, but you don't have to waste your time sorting through them all to get your dose of nostalgia. I've already done that for you. From Brendan Fraser battling ancient curses in "The Mummy" to the deliciously macabre charm of "The Addams Family" and Luc Besson's neon-soaked sci-fi extravaganza "The Fifth Element," you don't need to pay for a subscription to stream some of the decade's absolute best.

So grab some popcorn and queue up these iconic '90s throwbacks tonight. Here are the 3 best '90s movies to stream on Tubi.

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'The Mummy' (1999)

The Mummy Official Trailer #1 - Brendan Fraser Movie (1999) HD - YouTube Watch On

With Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, and the rest of "The Mummy" crew set to reprise their roles in next year's series reboot, it's the perfect time to revisit this '90s staple. Writer-director Stephen Sommers takes the basic premise of Universal’s 1932 classic and its sequels and adds a more adventures and spectacle-heavy spin with plenty of "Indian Jones"-style thrills.

Set in 1926, it follows a dedicated librarian and Egyptologist named Evelyn (Weisz) who who recruits former mercenary Rick O’Connell (Fraser) to help her and her brother Jonathan (John Hannah) track down the legendary Egyptian city of Hamunaptra. They find it alright, and in the process, awaken Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo), a vengeful and far more terrifying mummy than Boris Karloff’s original rendition.

Watch "The Mummy" on Tubi now

'The Addams Family' (1991)

THE ADDAMS FAMILY | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies - YouTube Watch On

No matter how many Addams family remakes come out, my heart will always belong to the 1991 classic starring Raul Julia and Anjelica Huston as Gomez and Morticia Addams. From Uncle Fester and Cousin Itt to Lurch and the rest of the family, every member is bizarre in their own wonderfully weird way — and somehow completely lovable all the same.

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When a man claiming to be their long-lost Uncle Fester (Christopher Lloyd) reappears after 25 years, the family plans a celebration to wake the dead. But the family begins to suspect something's amiss when he can't recall any of the details of Fester's life — and seems particularly interested in getting his hands on the family fortune.

Watch "The Addams Family" on Tubi now

'The Fifth Element' (1997)

THE FIFTH ELEMENT - Trailer - Starring Bruce Willis, Milla Jovovich, Chris Tucker and Gary Oldman - YouTube Watch On

I love when Hollywood takes big swings, and director Luc Besson’s gloriously goofy sci-fi epic is the '90s at its weirdest. Bruce Willis stars as New York City cab driver Korben Dallas, whose life takes a wild turn when Leeloo (Milla Jovovich), a mysterious alien savior, literally falls from the sky and lands in his cab. Korben ends up an integral part of the endearingly convoluted plan to save 23rd-century Earth from a cosmic weapon that could destroy all life on the planet.

The rest of the ensemble cast includes Gary Oldman's villainous turn with a bizarre Southern accent and Chris Tucker's nonstop antics as a flamboyant radio host. Next to their kookiness, Willis' straight man anchors the movie together amid the over-the-top costumes and set design, and he makes it look easy.

Watch "The Fifth Element" on Tubi now

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