5 best Prime Video movies to stream now before they leave in October 2026 — including Christopher Nolan's most moving blockbuster

We're going into the final weekend of October 2026 — with Halloween arriving on Saturday to boot — which means that, yes, the top streaming services are about to do their monthly platform clean-outs of old film titles to make way for a fresh crop of fun new flicks. That means if you've had movies bookmarked to watch on Prime Video, you're going to want to click "Play" on those before October 31 comes around.

It can be hard to keep track of what's coming and what's going on the popular Amazon platform, but that's where Tom's Guide comes in. We've rounded up five movies currently available on Prime Video that are worth adding to your watchlist before they leave in October 2026. There are classic horror movies and creepy thrillers, of course, but also sci-fi sagas, beloved rom-coms, and a Gen X favorite.

Whether you want to laugh, cry or scream your head off, here are five movies to catch on Prime Video before they're gone at the month's end.

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'Dracula' (1931)

Dracula (Bela Lugosi) | Welcome, My Name is Dracula | Extended Preview - YouTube Watch On

Of course, you can watch horror movies anytime of the year, but there is something special about settling in for a scary watch in the days leading up to Halloween. And you don't get more classically scary than "Dracula."

Bela Lugosi iconically portrays the titular Transylvanian vampire in this 1931 screen version of Bram Stoker's classic tale, which sees the 500-year-old bloodsucker emigrate to London and begin preying on local young socialites (including those played by Helen Chandler and Frances Dade). Soon, those mysterious blood-loss illnesses catch the attention of local physicians as well as an eccentric scientist named Van Helsing (Edward Van Sloan), who begins digging into the case and hunting down Dracula.

Watch "Dracula" on Prime Video until Oct. 30

'Interstellar' (2014)

Interstellar - Trailer - Official Warner Bros. UK - YouTube Watch On

Christopher Nolan has managed to make us tear up with movies about atomic bombs, military evacuations, and caped crusaders, so it's not all that surprising that the most emotional entry in the Oscar winner's acclaimed career is a father-daughter drama about space travel.

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Set in a dystopian near-future where a global pathogen has wiped out global crops and depleted breathable air, this sweeping 2014 sci-fi epic is captained by former NASA pilot-turned-doomsday farmer Joseph "Coop" Cooper (Matthew McConaughey), who is recruited to lead an exploratory interspace team — joining astronauts played by Anne Hathaway, Wes Bentley and David Gyasi — and find a new habitable planet in another galaxy that will save humanity from a dying Earth.

The intergalactic stakes are certainly stirring, but the movie's real heart-tugging attribute is the close bond between Cooper and his daughter Murph (played by Mackenzie Foy as a child and Jessica Chastain and Ellen Burstyn as an adult).

Watch "Interstellar" on Prime Video until Oct. 31

'Reality Bites' (1994)

Ethan Hawke has been making the promo rounds lately in support of season two of the FX crime dramedy "The Lowdown," but long before he played nosy journalist Lee Raybon, he famously played the perennially unemployed slacker Troy Dyer in the iconic '90s flick "Reality Bites."

Before the Ben Stiller-directed comedy leaves Prime Video and thrusts us into "the winter of our discontent" at the end of the month, catch up with Troy and his Gen X pals — aspiring filmmaker Lelaina Pierce (Winona Ryder), Gap sales manager Vickie Miner (Janeane Garofalo) and their closeted roommate Sammy Gray (Steve Zahn) — as they navigate post-collegiate life, find meaning in their dead-end jobs, worry about the AIDS crisis and boogie to "My Sharona" in convenience stores.

Watch "Reality Bites" on Prime Video until Oct. 31

'The Visit' (2015)

The Visit - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan ("The Sixth Sense," "Signs") has been freaking us out with his filmography for decades, and this suspenseful 2015 horror-thriller is no exception. A return to form for the scare-loving auteur, "The Visit" is a found-footage-style flick centered on a pair of young siblings, Becca (Olivia DeJonge) and Tyler (Ed Oxenbould), who are forced by their mother (Kathryn Hahn) to spend five days with their estranged grandparents in the remote Pennsylvania countryside.

Becca, an aspiring filmmaker, decides to chronicle their trip as a family documentary for their mom. However, during their stay, the kiddos begin noticing bizarre behaviors from the elders and strange circumstances on their farm, leading the brother-sister pair to wonder whether or not Grandma and Grandpa are exactly who they say they are.

Watch "The Visit" on Prime Video until Oct. 30

'Overboard' (1987)

Overboard Official Trailer #1 - Goldi Hawn, Kurt Russel Movie (1987) HD - YouTube Watch On

Just a month after the 2018 Anna Faris-led remake left the streaming platform, the 1987 original "Overboard" is also shoving off from Prime Video on October 31. Starring IRL couple-goals pair Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, the Garry Marshall-directed rom-com classic centers on spoiled, wealthy socialite Joanna Mintz Stayton (Hawn), who, after suffering a head injury aboard a yacht, suffers amnesia and is taken in by Dean Proffitt (Russell), a working-class carpenter whom she previously mistreated and who now has revenge on the brain.

He tells the hospital that Joanna is his wife and the mother of his children, and soon Hawn's character is left dealing with Dean's four unruly sons and messy household chores. Of course, this being a romantic comedy, Dean's scam eventually sees the odd couple develop genuine feelings for each other, adding a heartwarming quality to what should be an admittedly creepy premise.

Watch "Overboard" on Prime Video until Oct. 31

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