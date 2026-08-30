There's a particular comfort in finding a show with a mountain of episodes ahead of you. That means you can sink into it for weeks without ever nearing the end. In this world, not having to deal with uncertainty is a luxury. The Roku Channel has several options that let you do this without ever having to pay a cent, since the whole service is free, supported by ads.

But how do you know which shows are actually worth the commitment? The Roku Channel's library is deep but sprawling, and the genuinely bingeable, long-running shows can be easy to skip over or miss entirely. To save you the scrolling, we've rounded up three free shows on the Roku Channel with enough seasons to keep you busy for a good long while.

Keep reading for some of our favorite picks so you can get started with a few great options right now.

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'Heartland'

Want a show that you physically can't finish in a weekend? Or even a week? "Heartland" has 19 seasons and counting, making it one of the longest-running scripted dramas on television, and every episode is free on the Roku Channel. It follows the Fleming family on their horse and cattle ranch in Alberta, Canada, centered on Amy (Amber Marshall), who has a gift for calming and healing troubled horses.

Think of it as a gentler, warmer cousin to "Yellowstone," with the ranch scenery and family drama but almost none of the backstabbing and bloodshed. It's about as relaxing as TV gets, and with nearly 280 episodes waiting, you'll be busy for a long time.

Seasons: 19

Stream now on The Roku Channel

'Castle'

If you like your crime shows with plenty of banter and a satisfying, slow-burn romance, "Castle" is the perfect pick. It has eight seasons and 173 episodes you can watch for free on the Roku Channel. Nathan Fillion plays a bestselling mystery novelist who talks his way into shadowing NYPD homicide detective Kate Beckett (Stana Katic), supposedly for research.

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The cases are fun but secondary, with that in mind. The real fireworks come from the chemistry between the two leads, which grows from initial mutual irritation into something more over the course of the series. It's lighter and funnier than a straight procedural, and a nice little binge-watch that you can chip away at over time.

Seasons: 8

Stream now on The Roku Channel

'The Neighborhood'

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This warm CBS sitcom boasts eight seasons and 155 episodes that are all free on The Roku Channel. Max Greenfield plays Dave Johnson, a relentlessly friendly Midwesterner who moves his family to a mostly Black neighborhood in Los Angeles, right next door to his far more guarded neighbor Calvin Butler (Cedric the Entertainer).

The show plays the pair's culture clashes for a steady stream of laughs without ever turning mean, which is getting rarer with each day that passes in the industry. It's also genuinely funny. If you want a low-stakes, feel-good binge to keep on in the background, this one is definitely a winner.

Seasons: 8

Stream now on The Roku Channel

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