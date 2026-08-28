I watched Netflix’s new crime thriller movie with Robert De Niro, and it gives major ‘Silence of the Lambs’ vibes

Netflix is clearly gearing up for the colder months ahead with the release of its new original movie, “The Whisper Man.” When I first watched the trailer for this crime thriller, I immediately got major “Silence of the Lambs” vibes, which I’d say is a huge compliment. As a big fan of that classic, it’s safe to say my interest was instantly piqued. Directed by James Ashcroft, “The Whisper Man” is a dark ’90s throwback thriller steeped in somber suburban paranoia, like “Zodiac” or “Seven” filtered through the lens of a quiet small town. Having seen this film already, I’m actually a little surprised.

Tom's Guide Verdict: 'The Whisper Man' Rating: 3.5/5 stars

3.5/5 stars Verdict: “The Whisper Man” is a solid, atmospheric thriller that benefits from its ’90s-inspired style and a strong performance from Adam Scott. However, its underwhelming second half and lack of originality ultimately prevent it from becoming the impactful Netflix thriller it could have been.

“The Whisper Man” is a solid, atmospheric thriller that benefits from its ’90s-inspired style and a strong performance from Adam Scott. However, its underwhelming second half and lack of originality ultimately prevent it from becoming the impactful Netflix thriller it could have been. Where to watch: "The Whisper Man" is streaming on Netflix

“The Whisper Man” centers around widowed crime writer Tom Kennedy (Adam Scott), whose young son is kidnapped, forcing him to turn to his estranged father, retired detective Peter Willis (Robert De Niro), for help. The disappearance soon appears to be connected to a decades-old case involving a convicted serial killer known as the Whisper Man, whom Peter helped put behind bars. As Detective Amanda Beck (Michelle Monaghan) investigates the boy’s disappearance, Tom and Peter are forced to confront the possibility that the past may be connected to the present.

I don’t always have the highest expectations when it comes to Netflix’s original movies. Not only is the consistency in quality hit or miss, but many of its movies can also feel frustratingly similar. “The Whisper Man” is by no means going to change that or rank among the best films Netflix has ever made, but this crime thriller has plenty going for it, particularly its ’90s nostalgia and strong cast. It also injects the story with enough menace to keep things interesting, although I do have a few thoughts that stop it from being the best Netflix original of the year.

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‘The Whisper Man’ is a chilling throwback thriller

(Image credit: David Lee / Netflix)

The strongest aspect of “The Whisper Man” is very much the classics it draws inspiration from. While I’m not usually a fan of films that try too hard to recreate nostalgia, this crime thriller instead aims to evoke the same feelings you get from movies like “The Silence of the Lambs” and “Zodiac” without directly borrowing their plot points. Since “The Whisper Man” is based on Alex North’s book, it already has a solid foundation to work with, and for the most part, it succeeds as a tense thriller centred around a disturbing mystery.

Like many films of this kind, “The Whisper Man” opens with detectives uncovering the body of a victim, clearly linked to the film’s ominous serial killer, immediately establishing the dark tone of what’s to come. We then meet the central family, with Tom and his son Jake driving to the town where Tom grew up as they prepare to move there.

There’s a particularly intriguing shot of them in the car, with an unknown woman in a blue sweater sitting silently in the back. At first, I assumed she was Tom’s daughter, but when he never acknowledged her, it became clear that she was actually Jake’s imaginary friend. Interestingly, she becomes a significant enough part of the story that her presence ultimately makes sense for these characters.

(Image credit: David Lee / Netflix)

“The Whisper Man” succeeds at establishing its characters and doesn’t waste much time getting into the serial killer, the clues the detectives have uncovered, and what might happen next. I was certainly hooked early on when the film reveals the tale of the Whisper Man, who knocks on windows and preys on young boys who are feeling down, naturally building a sense of suspense.

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So, when Jake is eventually kidnapped, the tension immediately ramps up, with Adam Scott carrying much of the story as a distressed and desperate father. The story is easy to follow, and the characters all play their parts (somewhat) well.

But unfortunately, “The Whisper Man” doesn’t carry much of that suspense or momentum into the second half, when we start seeing glimpses of the killer interacting with his latest victim. By the final act, the movie even crosses into the kind of silly territory that many thrillers and horror movies often slip into. The climax is seriously underwhelming and fails to clear up some important questions about where certain characters end up.

For a premise that initially goes so hard on the mystery surrounding the Whisper Man, the eventual reveal of his identity comes with very little shock or impact.

(Image credit: David Lee / Netflix)

There’s no denying that “The Whisper Man” is well put together and feels like a higher-quality production than the majority of Netflix’s originals this year, but several components hold it back.

Visually, its muted, grey aesthetic lacks the striking cinematography and atmosphere of the ’90s thrillers it’s clearly trying to channel, leaving the movie feeling somewhat flat. De Niro also appears surprisingly bored at times, which makes his father-son relationship with Tom feel particularly lifeless, especially considering how central that dynamic is to the story. And when you take a step back, the biggest issue is that “The Whisper Man” doesn’t really do anything fresh.

Still, “The Whisper Man” does manage to evoke a nostalgic feeling for classic crime thrillers while maintaining a lingering sense of unease through its camera work and haunting score. Adam Scott also feels like the one actor truly giving it his all. In the end, though, the movie is simply underwhelming, which is frustrating because there’s clearly potential here. Netflix desperately needs a great original movie, and “The Whisper Man” feels like it could have been that film if a few key pieces had come together.

Verdict: ‘The Whisper Man’ had me hooked, but not completely convinced

(Image credit: David Lee / Netflix)

Ultimately, I can’t see “The Whisper Man” being a failure for Netflix. In fact, I’d be surprised if it doesn’t climb straight to No. 1 over the weekend, particularly given the platform’s ability to turn even its most modest originals into a breakout hit. And to be clear, there’s nothing particularly bad about this movie. If anything, I’d argue it’s surprisingly better than most of the Netflix movies we’ve had this year, making it an easy enough recommendation for anyone looking for a new thriller this weekend.

My frustration comes from something bigger than the movie itself. We seem to be stuck in a repetitive Netflix cycle where an original arrives, becomes the No. 1 movie, sticks around for a while, and is then replaced by another perfectly watchable but ultimately forgettable release. “The Whisper Man” fits comfortably into that pattern. It’s good enough to succeed, but I’m still waiting for Netflix to break the cycle and give us something that genuinely leaves me rattled.

"The Whisper Man" is streaming on Netflix now

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