3 best new to Netflix movies you should stream this weekend (August 28-30)

September is just around the corner, which, for me, officially marks the beginning of fall. As much as I’ve enjoyed the summer months, I’m more than ready for cooler evenings, cozy weekends and an excuse to spend more time indoors with a good movie. Thankfully, streaming services like Netflix are getting into the seasonal spirit too, with plenty of new movies arriving throughout the week.

With Netflix constantly adding new titles, figuring out what to watch can sometimes be harder than actually watching it. That’s where I come in. I’ve sifted through the latest arrivals and picked out three movies that are well worth adding to your weekend watchlist. That includes Netflix’s new crime thriller starring Robert De Niro, a horror sci-fi flick about a chilling life-like doll, and a dark psychological horror that takes place deep in the woods.

‘The Whisper Man’ (2026)

The Whisper Man | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix’s biggest release this week is “The Whisper Man,” a new crime thriller directed by James Ashcroft that sits at the intersection of a procedural murder mystery and a psychological thriller. At the heart of the story is a mystery shaped by generational trauma and the complicated relationship between fathers and sons. I wouldn’t be surprised to see this Netflix original claim the No. 1 spot over the weekend, and if you’re a fan of haunting mysteries packed with twists and turns, this could be one to add to your watchlist.

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When his eight-year-old son, Jake, disappears, widowed crime writer Tom Kennedy (Adam Scott) turns to his estranged father, Peter Willis (Robert De Niro), for help. A retired police detective, Peter was responsible for bringing a notorious serial killer known as the Whisper Man to justice years earlier. As Tom searches for his missing son, he and Peter are drawn back into the investigation, where new events begin to resemble the crimes that once terrified the local community. Detective Amanda Beck (Michelle Monaghan) also joins the search, uncovering links between the current case and the original investigation.

Watch "The Whisper Man" on Netflix

‘Megan’ (2022)

M3GAN - official trailer - YouTube Watch On

Sticking with the darker mood, “Megan” is the perfect pick for anyone already looking to get into the Halloween spirit, because, honestly, it’s never too early. Produced by horror heavyweights James Wan and Jason Blum, this sci-fi horror movie puts a modern spin on the classic killer doll trope for the age of artificial intelligence. The real star of the movie is Megan herself, brought to life through a creepy combination of animatronics, CGI and a physical performance from child dancer Amie Donald, with Jenna Davis providing her voice.

After her parents are killed in a car accident, eight-year-old Cady (Violet McGraw) goes to live with her aunt Gemma (Allison Williams), a robotics engineer at a toy company. Struggling to care for her niece while keeping up with her demanding career, Gemma introduces Cady to M3GAN, a lifelike AI-powered doll she has secretly developed. Designed to be a companion, teacher and protector, M3GAN quickly becomes Cady’s closest friend. But as the doll becomes increasingly independent, her methods of protecting Cady grow more extreme.

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Watch "Megan" on Netflix

‘In the Earth’ (2021)

IN THE EARTH - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“In the Earth” is certainly a film I haven’t heard of before, which is surprising given I’m a huge horror nerd, but it only proves how easily indie releases can unfortunately fly under the radar. This is an uncanny, hallucinatory folk-horror movie that relies on intense visual and auditory overload, meaning that after the film, you might feel like you’ve just experienced a disorienting, feverish trip. What’s even more compelling is that it was filmed near my area in the UK, which makes the whole thing feel a lot more personal and haunting.

Martin Lowery (Joel Fry) travels into a remote forest with park scout Alma (Ellora Torchia) to reach a research station during a deadly virus outbreak. Their journey quickly goes wrong when they discover their equipment has been destroyed and encounter a mysterious man living deep in the woods. After Martin suffers a serious injury, the pair are forced to rely on their unsettling new acquaintance for help. As they continue through the forest, they encounter abandoned camps, strange markings and increasingly dangerous conditions.

Watch "In the Earth" on Netflix from Aug. 29

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