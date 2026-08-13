How to watch ‘Hit Point' online for free — stream the police crime thriller from anywhere

"Hit Point" is fast-paced crime drama that features two thirty-something detectives joining forces in an attempt to foil a cash heist and solve a murder case in West London.

Here, we'll show you how to watch "Hit Point" online from anywhere with a VPN — and for free.

"Hit Point" free streaming details, release date "Hit Point" premieres August 13, 2026 in the U.K. at 9 p.m. BST on U&Dave. The box-set will be available after the first episode airs.



• WATCH FREE — U&Dave & Channel 4 (U.K.)

• Unblock any stream — Use NordVPN 100% risk free

Leo and Bella team up in "Hit Point" to investigate the perpetrators of a robbery involving a vast sum of cash, but this is far from an isolated crime. The detectives soon realize they are in deep in a web of organized crime, corruption, and even murders.

If that wasn't enough, "Hit Point" also features a tantalizing romantic sub-plot as the detectives try to balance their work-life relationship. Written by BAFTA winner Howard Overman and also featuring Peter Serafinowicz in the cast, U&Dave's first-ever original drama series is is sure to be a winner.

If you're ready to be on the edge of your seat and dive into this gripping crime drama, we'll show you how to watch "Hit Point" online from anywhere.

How to watch 'Hit Point' for FREE

You can watch "Hit Point" on the free-to-air U&Dave in the U.K. together with its FREE on-demand service called U. The first episode will air at 9 p.m. on U&Dave, with subsequent episodes broadcast weekly on linear TV. Thanks to a multi-year carriage agreement with U&Dave, "Hit Point" will also be available to stream in its entirety on the Channel 4 website after the premiere. All you need to access U&Dave, Channel 4 and their respective streaming platforms is a U.K. postcode (e.g. HA9 0AA) and a valid TV license. Outside the U.K.? U&Dave and Channel 4 will be blocked. But don't worry, you can still watch "Hit Point" when you download a VPN and change your location back to the U.K..

Watch 'Hit Point' from anywhere

If you're away from home at the moment — whether it be Australia, Canada, or the U.S. — and find yourself blocked from watching "Hit Point" on your usual subscription, we can help. Watching U.K. TV abroad isn't always simple, but it is possible.

You will still be able to watch the show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select United Kingdom from the server list.

3. Sit back and binge! Head to U or Channel 4 and stream "Hit Point" from anywhere.

Can I watch 'Hit Point' in the U.S.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

No, you will not be able to watch "Hit Point" in the U.S. as there is no broadcast or release plan for streaming services there.

Visiting the U.S. from the U.K.? NordVPN costs less than a coffee a month and will unlock U&Dave and Channel 4 streams today.

Can you watch 'Hit Point' in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There is currently no broadcast or streaming plan for "Hit Point" in Canada.

The solution? U.K. viewers can sign up to NordVPN and access their streaming services wherever they are in the world.

Can I watch 'Hit Point' in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It's a similar situation in Australia, where there is no release plan for "Hit Point" at the moment.

If you're traveling around, using a service like NordVPN will help bypass geo-restrictions and get you on your usual streaming apps.

'Hit Point' - cast

Nick Blood

Saffron Hocking

Nadia Parkes

William Abadie

Brendan Coyle

Peter Serafinowicz

Moe Bar-El

Ossian Perret

Joshua Sher

'Hit Point' - trailer

HIT POINT | Official Trailer | STUDIOCANAL - YouTube Watch On

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