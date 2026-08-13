How to watch ‘Hit Point' online for free — stream the police crime thriller from anywhere
The West London criminal underworld throws up a cash heist and murder case for Leo and Bella
"Hit Point" is fast-paced crime drama that features two thirty-something detectives joining forces in an attempt to foil a cash heist and solve a murder case in West London.
Here, we'll show you how to watch "Hit Point" online from anywhere with a VPN — and for free.
"Hit Point" premieres August 13, 2026 in the U.K. at 9 p.m. BST on U&Dave. The box-set will be available after the first episode airs.
• WATCH FREE — U&Dave & Channel 4 (U.K.)
• Unblock any stream — Use NordVPN 100% risk free
Leo and Bella team up in "Hit Point" to investigate the perpetrators of a robbery involving a vast sum of cash, but this is far from an isolated crime. The detectives soon realize they are in deep in a web of organized crime, corruption, and even murders.
If that wasn't enough, "Hit Point" also features a tantalizing romantic sub-plot as the detectives try to balance their work-life relationship. Written by BAFTA winner Howard Overman and also featuring Peter Serafinowicz in the cast, U&Dave's first-ever original drama series is is sure to be a winner.
If you're ready to be on the edge of your seat and dive into this gripping crime drama, we'll show you how to watch "Hit Point" online from anywhere.
How to watch 'Hit Point' for FREE
You can watch "Hit Point" on the free-to-air U&Dave in the U.K. together with its FREE on-demand service called U.
The first episode will air at 9 p.m. on U&Dave, with subsequent episodes broadcast weekly on linear TV.
Thanks to a multi-year carriage agreement with U&Dave, "Hit Point" will also be available to stream in its entirety on the Channel 4 website after the premiere.
All you need to access U&Dave, Channel 4 and their respective streaming platforms is a U.K. postcode (e.g. HA9 0AA) and a valid TV license.
Outside the U.K.? U&Dave and Channel 4 will be blocked. But don't worry, you can still watch "Hit Point" when you download a VPN and change your location back to the U.K..
Watch 'Hit Point' from anywhere
If you're away from home at the moment — whether it be Australia, Canada, or the U.S. — and find yourself blocked from watching "Hit Point" on your usual subscription, we can help. Watching U.K. TV abroad isn't always simple, but it is possible.
You will still be able to watch the show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.
🟩 NordVPN deal: 3 Months Extra FREE
Boasting super fast speeds, great features, streaming power and industry-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.
✅ Get 3 months extra FREE
✅ 30-day money-back guarantee
✅ 75% off the usual price
Use NordVPN to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Hit Point" with this exclusive deal.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select United Kingdom from the server list.
3. Sit back and binge! Head to U or Channel 4 and stream "Hit Point" from anywhere.
Can I watch 'Hit Point' in the U.S.?
No, you will not be able to watch "Hit Point" in the U.S. as there is no broadcast or release plan for streaming services there.
Visiting the U.S. from the U.K.? NordVPN costs less than a coffee a month and will unlock U&Dave and Channel 4 streams today.
Can you watch 'Hit Point' in Canada?
There is currently no broadcast or streaming plan for "Hit Point" in Canada.
The solution? U.K. viewers can sign up to NordVPN and access their streaming services wherever they are in the world.
Can I watch 'Hit Point' in Australia?
It's a similar situation in Australia, where there is no release plan for "Hit Point" at the moment.
If you're traveling around, using a service like NordVPN will help bypass geo-restrictions and get you on your usual streaming apps.
'Hit Point' - cast
- Nick Blood
- Saffron Hocking
- Nadia Parkes
- William Abadie
- Brendan Coyle
- Peter Serafinowicz
- Moe Bar-El
- Ossian Perret
- Joshua Sher
'Hit Point' - trailer
More from Tom's Guide
- How to watch 'The Hairdresser Mysteries' online — stream the Sally Phillips crime drama series from anywhere
- The best streaming VPN
- How to watch UK TV abroad: BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4 and more
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.