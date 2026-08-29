3 newly added Paramount+ shows you need to binge-watch this weekend (Aug. 28-30)

Paramount+ is regularly adding new shows to binge-watch. This weekend is no exception. The streaming service releases new episodes of hit shows every week. Sometimes, even entire seasons at once. It added over 80 new movies and shows on August 1 alone. It even has some live sporting events, including all major events from the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

This weekend, let's start with "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 4, which just dropped its sixth episode of the season on Thursday. Then, check out "Average Joe" season 2, which stars Deon Cole as a plumber whose dad secretly worked for the Russian mob. The latest season just debuted last week. Finally, this Saturday morning is UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs. Song. It kicks off at 6 a.m. ET, so make sure to set your alarm.

Here are the three new to Paramount+ shows you need to binge-watch this weekend. If you need more recommendations, check out everything new on Paramount+ in August 2026 for more options.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022 and watches dozens of shows each year, so you don't need to watch any bad ones. He's already watched over 35 seasons of TV this year, and thankfully, it's mostly been good.

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' season 4

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds | Season 4 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Science fiction series

What's it about? Anson Mount stars as Christopher Pike in "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." In this prequel show, he's the captain of the iconic USS Enterprise and he's joined in this series by some familiar names. There's a young Spock (Ethan Peck), Number One (Rebecca Romijn), Montgomery Scott (Martin Quinn) and several other characters who have appeared in previous "Star Trek" movies and shows.

Why you should watch it: Season 4 covers the fourth year of the Enterprise's five-year mission. It's been a largely well-received show through its first three seasons. Season 4 is no exception and is currently rated an impressive 86% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Be warned, though. There's an episode with puppets, and it's set off the "Trek" fanbase.

Watch the first six episodes of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 4 on Paramount+ now

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'Average Joe' season 2

Average Joe | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Dark comedy-drama fiction series

What's it about? "Average Joe" stars Deon Cole as Joe. He's an ordinary (some would say average) plumber. His father, though, it turns out, was not average. Instead, he stole $10 million from the Russian mob, and now the gangsters are hunting Joe to get it back. In season 2, that hunt leads Joe to Africa to learn more about his father's shocking past.

Why you should watch it: This show is one of several BET+ originals that came over to Paramount+ when the two streaming services merged. I hadn't heard of this show before seeing the season 2 trailer, but it did catch my eye. Catch up on season 1 now, then check out the first three episodes of season 2 so far.

Watch the first three episodes of "Average Joe" season 2 on Paramount+ now

UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs Song

UFC Fight Night Preview: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Song Yadong | Full Fighter Breakdown - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Live sports event

What's it about? In this UFC live event, No. 3-ranked bantamweight fighter Umar Nurmagomedov takes on No. 6 Song Yadong in Song's home nation of China. Despite the home octagon advantage, though, expect the Dagestani Nurmagomedov to take the win. He's only ever lost once in his career.

Why you should watch it: Live sports such as UFC included in your subscription are a major perk for having Paramount+. So, no. Technically, this is not a show you can binge. But it's closer to a show than a movie, so I'm putting it on this list.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs Song on Paramount+ starting at 6 a.m. ET on August 29

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