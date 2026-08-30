Forget microfiber: Why my son’s air duster is my new secret weapon against household dust

Opinion
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Published

Air dusters aren’t just for cleaning tech

Electric air duster
(Image credit: Future / Camilla Sharman)

When my son’s electric air duster arrived, I was skeptical. He bought it specifically to clean out his gaming PC, so I left him to it.

But after he raved about how effortlessly it blitzed through years of trapped dust — leaving his hardware looking like new — my home-cleaning instincts kicked in.

If this little power tool could work miracles inside his PC, how else could it help me around the home?

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So, I commandeered my son’s electric air duster, now nicknamed the ‘dust buster’, and tried it out around my house.

DFKRVER Electric Air Duster
DFKRVER Electric Air Duster: was $31 now $27 at Amazon

This rechargeable electric air duster reaches speeds up to 110,00 RPM, delivering powerful airflow to quickly remove dust, crumbs, pet fur and other debris around your home. It features three adjustable speeds and comes with three attachments.

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How an air duster revolutionized my cleaning routine

Dust has a crafty way of sneaking into all sorts of places — some spaces are so tight that your normal cleaning methods aren’t up to the job. Even the best vacuums struggle to pull debris from narrow crevices between car seats, and a microfiber cloth won’t pick up all the grime within a dirty window track.

In my frustration, I used to give up and leave these awkward spaces to gather even more dust. But thanks to my son, I discovered a tool that gets the job done.

Here’s how this little air blower easily tackled one dust trap in my home.

Cleaning my 'uncleanable' laundry basket

Wooden laundry basket in kitchen

(Image credit: Future / Camilla Sharman)

I own the most impractical laundry basket. It’s a wooden box featuring a decorative grid design, which effectively means dozens of tiny openings for dust to settle.

No matter how hard I’ve tried, I couldn’t reach into the crevices. The only alternative I had left was scrubbing the whole thing in my bathtub, but the risk of damaging the wood with water put a stop to that idea.

Cleaning laundry basket using electric air duster

(Image credit: Future / Camilla Sharman)

As soon as I started using the electric air duster on the laundry basket, I noticed how quickly the dust moved — no other dust-removing method had come close.

I was using the Wolfgang Compressed Air Duster, which is currently reduced to £17 on Amazon in the U.K. It comes with a selection of attachments, and I picked the narrowest nozzle that made blitzing the buildup in every tight groove effortless.

Before and after using an air duster to clean a laundry basket

(Image credit: Future / Camilla Sharman)

You can see from the before-and-after image just how much dust it removed. Honestly, it was deeply satisfying to watch a tool work this effectively, and it removed the dust in seconds — it’s super quick.

Top tip

Because my laundry basket is on the larger side, I wouldn’t advise using an air duster on an object this size indoors. Rather than being trapped in a vacuum bin or on a microfibre cloth, the dust is simply blown into the surrounding air and onto nearby surfaces — only adding to your cleaning woes. If possible, take larger items outdoors before dusting them.

What else can this genius cleaning gadget tackle?

Wicker storage basket

(Image credit: Future / Camilla Sharman)

I’ve commandeered this cleaning gadget for good, and it now has a place among my favorites. Now I’m scanning around my house to find my next target. I think my wicker storage baskets are about to get a blast!

Over to you
Apart from cleaning tech, what would you use an electric air duster to clean around your home? I'd love to read your ideas in the comments below.

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Camilla Sharman
Camilla Sharman
Staff Writer, Homes

Camilla is the Homes Staff Writer and covers everything to do with homes and gardens. She has a wealth of editorial experience, mounting over 30 years, and covers news and features, tests products for reviews and compiles buying guides. 


Her work has appeared in business and consumer titles, including Ideal Home, Real Homes, House Beautiful, Homebuilding & Renovation, and Kitchen & Bathroom Business. She’s even appeared on the cover of Your Home, writing about her own house renovation.


Although she’s obsessed with decorating her home, she also enjoys baking and trying out the latest kitchen appliances. But when she’s not inside, you’ll find her pottering about in her yard, tending to her vegetable patch or taking in her prized hydrangeas.

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