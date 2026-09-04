3 best new to Netflix movies you should stream this weekend (September 4-6)

I’ve officially said goodbye to summer, and honestly, I’m more than ready to embrace everything September has to offer. Cooler evenings, cozy nights in and, of course, plenty of excuses to curl up on the couch with a good movie. It helps that Netflix and other streaming services are getting into the fall spirit too, adding a fresh batch of movies that feel perfect for the season. And with spooky season officially on the horizon, there’s no better time to start building your autumn watchlist.

Netflix’s library is always changing, which can make finding something genuinely worth watching feel like a task in itself. So, I’ve done the digging for you. After scrolling through the latest additions, I’ve landed on three movies that deserve a place on your weekend watchlist. That includes a tense mystery thriller, a classic sci-fi horror that happens to be my favorite movie of all time, and a chilling sequel that’s perfect for anyone already getting excited for Halloween.

‘The Secret Woman’ (2026)

The Secret Woman | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

I’ll always have time for a good Netflix thriller, and “The Secret Woman” is another reminder that some of the streamer’s best surprises can come from outside the English-language library. The new Danish psychological thriller has already become one of this week’s most-watched movies, pulling in 11.4 million views in just three days. It’s adapted from the 2017 novel of the same name by Anna Ekberg, which centers around amnesia and family deception, leaning heavily into the psychological tension.

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Louise Andersen (Natalie Madueño) is living a quiet life on a Norwegian island with her partner, Joachim (Pål Sverre Hagen), when a stranger suddenly claims she is actually Helene Söderberg, a Danish woman who disappeared three years earlier. A DNA test confirms his story, revealing that Louise has a husband, a young son and a wealthy family she has no memory of. She returns to Denmark to uncover what happened before her disappearance, but as fragments of her past begin resurfacing, she discovers that her seemingly perfect former life was hiding some disturbing secrets.

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‘Alien’ (1979)

Alien Trailer HD (Original 1979 Ridley Scott Film) Sigourney Weaver - YouTube Watch On

I was super excited when I found out Netflix was getting both “Alien” and “Aliens.” It’s a pretty tough call when deciding which film is better, but I’ve always said that “Alien” holds the top spot for me in the franchise. This sci-fi horror is not only a masterpiece but my favorite film of all time. Directed by Ridley Scott, it’s one of the most influential genre films in cinema history, especially within the sci-fi space, with Swiss surrealist artist H.R. Giger creating what I consider to be the best creature design ever: the Xenomorph. I could talk about this movie for days, so add it to your watchlist before I do.

The commercial spaceship Nostromo is returning to Earth when its crew is awakened from cryosleep after receiving a mysterious transmission from an unexplored planet. They are ordered to investigate, leading them to a strange abandoned spacecraft containing hundreds of unusual eggs. When one of the crew members encounters one of the eggs, a creature attaches itself to his face. After the crew brings him back aboard the Nostromo, they soon discover that the organism has survived and is growing rapidly.

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‘Smile 2’ (2024)

Smile 2 | Official Trailer (2024 Movie) - Naomi Scott, Lukas Gage - YouTube Watch On

The beginning of September marks the start of spooky season for me, and even though I watch horror all year round, I’m even more eager to expand my spooky watchlist. “Smile 2” is the perfect movie for getting into the Halloween spirit. It serves as a direct sequel to Parker Finn’s 2022 breakout hit “Smile,” expanding the original film’s mythology into the world of global pop stardom. This is certainly an escalation from the original, largely thanks to Naomi Scott’s incredible performance, and I guarantee it’ll leave you holding your breath in pure shock.

Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) is a hugely successful pop star preparing to embark on a world tour after a difficult year. Shortly before her comeback, Skye witnesses a horrifying death and begins experiencing increasingly disturbing encounters with people who appear to be smiling at her. As these terrifying incidents become more frequent, she struggles to determine what is real and what is happening inside her mind. With her tour approaching, Skye seeks help from an emergency-room nurse who claims to understand what she’s experiencing.

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