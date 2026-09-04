What to watch tonight: 64 new shows and movies added to Netflix, Apple TV, Prime Video and more (Sept. 4)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Apple TV, Prime Video, etc. I've scoured the best free streaming services like Tubi. I've even added some movies you might have missed in theaters that are finally available to buy or rent to stream at home.

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new movies and shows (and live events) you can stream tonight (September 4), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out these three Hulu movies to stream this weekend.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every week, he hunts down the top shows and movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more.

Top shows and movies to stream tonight

'Silo' season 3 (Apple TV)

Silo — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sci-fi dystopian drama series

What it's about: "Silo" season 3 has officially wrapped up. Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) was unveiled as the Mayor of the massive underground bunker at the start of the season. It was also revealed she's suffering from amnesia following the events of season 2. But that's just what's happening in the present timeline. This season, we're also going back to the past. By the end of this season, we might finally see the events that sent humanity underground into the silos decades ago.

Why you should watch it: The first two seasons of "Silo" were great. Expectations were high for season 3. Thankfully, our Managing Streaming Editor, Kelly Woo, praised the show in her "Silo" season 3 premiere review, giving it a 4.5 out of five stars. The season as a whole seems to have been worth watching as well. It's currently 96% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Stream it now, including today's season 3 finale.

Watch episode 10 (season finale) of "Silo" season 3 on Apple TV now

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Earle Meets World' (Netflix)

Earle Meets World | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Reality series

What's it about? Alix Earle is one of the biggest internet personalities of Gen Z. She blew up thanks to TikTok and a connection to fellow internet sensation Alex Cooper. But now, she's more than just an internet personality; she's a full-blown entrepreneur. In "Earle Meets World," she takes audiences behind the scenes not just of her business empire, but of her family as well.

Why you need to watch it: This show feels like "The Kardashians" for Gen Z. But a lot of people like "The Kardashians," so maybe that's not a bad thing.

Watch "Earle Meets World" on Netflix now

'Fuze' (2026) (HBO Max)

Fuze | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime thriller movie

What's it about? "Major Will Tranter (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and his team have been sent to a construction site in London. They're there to defuse an unexploded bomb, but things take a turn fast when a timer is discovered on the bomb. Turns out, though, that this bomb might just be a distraction from a bank heist next door led by thief Giorgos Karalis (Theo James).

Why you need to watch it: Our Entertainment Editor Rory Mellon declared "Fuze" an overlooked movie you need to check out once it's streaming, and now it is. He also dubbed it "thriller junk food," but I'm not sure that's an insult.

Watch "Fuze" on HBO Max now

Your streaming guide: Friday, Sept 4

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Earle Meets World"

"Teenage Wasteland" (2026)

PRIME VIDEO

ONE Championship on Prime

NWSL - Bay FC vs. Kansas City Current, 10 p.m. ET

PARAMOUNT+

Barclays WSL - London City vs. Manchester United, 2 p.m. ET

PBR Team Series

HBO MAX

"Fuze" (2026)

"Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation" season 12 (Magnolia Network)

FIBA Women’s World Cup - Japan vs. Mali, 5:30 a.m. ET

FIBA Women’s World Cup - Australia vs. Puerto Rico, 5:30 a.m. ET

FIBA Women’s World Cup - United States vs. China, 8 a.m. ET

FIBA Women’s World Cup - Korea vs. Nigeria, 8:30 a.m. ET

FIBA Women’s World Cup - Belgium vs. Turkey, 11:30 a.m. ET

FIBA Women’s World Cup - Spain vs. Germany, 11 a.m. ET

FIBA Women’s World Cup - Czechia vs. Italy, 2:15 p.m. ET

HULU

"Flex X Cop" season 2 (new episode)

"Signal One" (2026)

"Tracker" season 3

DISNEY+

"Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast" season 2 (new episode)

"The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast" season 2 (new episode)

"Flex X Cop" season 2 (new episode)

"Spider-Man: Far From Home" (2019)

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" (2021)

APPLE TV

"Dark Matter" season 2 (new episode)

"Mayday" (2026)

"Silo" season 3 finale

F1 - Italian Grand Prix Practice 1, 6:30 a.m. ET

F1 - Italian Grand Prix Practice 2, 10 a.m. ET

MLB - Los Angeles Angels vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 7 p.m. ET

MLB - Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians, 7 p.m. ET

MLS - New York City FC vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m. ET

PEACOCK

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" season 7 finale (NBC affiliates)

"The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show Podcast" season 20 premiere (Bravo Digital)

La Vuelta a España Stage 13

Bundesliga - VfB Stuttgart vs. Cologne

MLB - Game of the Day #159

MLB - San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET

MLB - Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET

USLS - DC Power FC vs. Sporting JAX, 7 p.m. ET

Liga MX - Juárez vs. Pachuca, 11 p.m. ET

"PFT Live"

"The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz"

"The Dan Patrick Show"

"TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle" season 1

"TODAY"

"Nightly News with Tom Llamas"

"Noticias Telemundo"

"Noticias Telemundo Mediodía"

"Noticias Telemundo En La Noche"

"Access Hollywood" season 30

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" season 7

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" season 13

"The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" season 13

"Watch What Happens Live" season 23

TUBI

“The Room” (2003)

“Big Shark” (2023)

PLUTO TV

Double Feature Fridays: "John Wick: Chapter 4" (2024) and "Reckless" (2026), 8 p.m. ET

PBR Stockyards Showcase

DAZN Ringside: Ruiz vs. Knyba

PokerGO: Celebrity Poker Tour

MUBI

"Erupcja" (2026)

SHUDDER

"Parasomnia" (2026)

STREAMING MOVIES TO BUY OR RENT (PVOD)

"Dark Hollow" (2026)

"The Girl in the River" (2026)

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow us on TikTok.