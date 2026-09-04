Huge new Apple report details all 41 products coming under new CEO John Ternus

John Ternus has finally taken over as CEO of Apple, and his term could kickstart a wave of new and redefined Apple devices. It all starts next week with the "Surprise and Shine" iPhone event.

However, that's just the beginning, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman just released a massive report that highlights 41 devices that could be released in the next three years and beyond.

That includes new devices like the foldable iPhone Ultra and Apple's first foray into smart glasses.

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Later 2026 and Early 2027

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Most every device meant to launch in the next six months should arrive during one of two events; the September 9 iPhone soiree and an announcement in October or early November.

Mostly the difference here is that new MacBooks are usually announced in mid-fall, usually with a new chipset.

iPhone Ultra: The foldable iPhone Ultra should steal all of the headlines next week as Apple finally releases its take on the form. It should have a larger 7.8-inch interior display and a passport-sized form when closed. Major features include the A20 Pro chipset, in-house C2 modem, Touch ID, and two cameras. The price is expected to be over $2,000.

The foldable iPhone Ultra should steal all of the headlines next week as Apple finally releases its take on the form. It should have a larger 7.8-inch interior display and a passport-sized form when closed. Major features include the A20 Pro chipset, in-house C2 modem, Touch ID, and two cameras. The price is expected to be over $2,000. iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max: Compared to last year, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max shouldn't be a major update. Expect the new A20 Pro silicon, C2 modem, and better battery life. The Pro Max might get a couple of exlclusive camera features, including variable aperture control and a longer zoom.

Compared to last year, the and iPhone 18 Pro Max shouldn't be a major update. Expect the new A20 Pro silicon, C2 modem, and better battery life. The Pro Max might get a couple of exlclusive camera features, including variable aperture control and a longer zoom. Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4: Like the iPhone 18 series, the next Apple Watches aren't changing much. Apple should introduce new colors and a ceramaic cases for the Series 12. The big changes will likely come from the AI-powered Siri.

Like the iPhone 18 series, the next Apple Watches aren't changing much. Apple should introduce new colors and a ceramaic cases for the Series 12. The big changes will likely come from the AI-powered Siri. AirPods 5: A simple refresh of Apple's vanilla AirPods. It should come in two versions: regular and noise-canceling.

A simple refresh of Apple's vanilla AirPods. It should come in two versions: regular and noise-canceling. Apple TV 4K set-top box: Apple is expected to update its streaming device for the first time in four years. The Apple TV 4K streaming box should look largely the same but perform better thanks to a faster chip (A17 Pro or A18 Pro) and Siri AI. A slightly redesigned remote control is possible.

Apple is expected to update its streaming device for the first time in four years. The Apple TV 4K streaming box should look largely the same but perform better thanks to a faster chip (A17 Pro or A18 Pro) and Siri AI. A slightly redesigned remote control is possible. HomePod mini: 2026 promises speed but not much else. The new version should look the same as previous iterations but with a faster processor and Siri AI support.

2026 promises speed but not much else. The new version should look the same as previous iterations but with a faster processor and Siri AI support. HomePad: Apple is reportedly planning a suite of smart home devices starting with the HomePad, a HomePod speaker with an iPad mini soldered on, more or less. Gurman claims this has been delayed, but other rumors have suggested this will be announced at the iPhone event.

Apple is reportedly planning a suite of smart home devices starting with the HomePad, a HomePod speaker with an iPad mini soldered on, more or less. Gurman claims this has been delayed, but other rumors have suggested this will be announced at the iPhone event. iPad mini with OLED screen: The iPad mini has held the same design ethos since at least 2021, but this year the big change could be an OLED screen, which should make gaming and watching videos much more enjoyable. Beyond that, a faster chip and more Siri AI is about all we expect.

The iPad mini has held the same design ethos since at least 2021, but this year the big change could be an OLED screen, which should make gaming and watching videos much more enjoyable. Beyond that, a faster chip and more Siri AI is about all we expect. M6 iMac refresh: It'll be first update in two years but don't expect much beyond the new M6 chipset and possibly fresh colorways.

It'll be first update in two years but don't expect much beyond the new M6 chipset and possibly fresh colorways. M6 14-inch MacBook Pro refresh: Again, a chip update and not much more.

Again, a chip update and not much more. MacBook Ultra: Apple is reportedly finally adding a touch display and OLED panel to a new laptop it might dub the MacBook Ultra. The screen should also feature a Dynamic Island, à la the iPhone and come in 14- and 16-inch sizes. However, it will probably feature the M5 Pro and M5 Max, which were announced in March, and not the new M6.

In development for 2027

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Next year is when we could start seeing some truly updated designs for Apple's products from the all-glass iPhone 20 to redesigned Apple Watches and even more smart home products.

At the same time, some devices are likely due to a chip refresh and not much more.

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Most of these products will be released between four events: two spring events (one centered on budget-friendly iPhones and one on iPads and MacBooks) and two fall events (the main iPhone event and an October MacBook one).

M6 MacBook Air: The MacBook Air is an example where Apple isn't expected to do much beyond swapping in the M6 chip.

The MacBook Air is an example where Apple isn't expected to do much beyond swapping in the M6 chip. A19 Pro MacBook Neo: The MacBook Neo surprised everyone, including Apple, who couldn't keep the wallet-friendly notebook in stock. The 2027 version should get the A19 Pro chip and more memory.

The MacBook Neo surprised everyone, including Apple, who couldn't keep the wallet-friendly notebook in stock. The 2027 version should get the A19 Pro chip and more memory. Entry-level iPad refresh: The normal iPad has felt left behind, but Apple might finally give it some love with the iPad 12. This was rumored to launch this past spring but never came to light. It should get a faster chip to enable more Apple Intelligence features.

The normal iPad has felt left behind, but Apple might finally give it some love with the iPad 12. This was rumored to launch this past spring but never came to light. It should get a faster chip to enable more Apple Intelligence features. iPad Air OLED: Like the iPad mini, the thin iPad Air is expected to get an OLED display as well, along with a new chipset. OLED displays are pretty thin, so the Air might get skinnier.

Like the iPad mini, the thin iPad Air is expected to get an OLED display as well, along with a new chipset. OLED displays are pretty thin, so the Air might get skinnier. iPad Pro: The Pro model iPads already feature an OLED display, so this refresh might just be a new chip. However, Gurman reports Apple is experimenting with vapor chambers for improved cooling.

The Pro model iPads already feature an OLED display, so this refresh might just be a new chip. However, Gurman reports Apple is experimenting with vapor chambers for improved cooling. New Apple Pencils: Apple might release new Apple Pencils, the USB-C base model and a new Pencil Pro with the new iPads. The big change here might be replaceable batteries to fit new European Union regulations.

Apple might release new Apple Pencils, the USB-C base model and a new Pencil Pro with the new iPads. The big change here might be replaceable batteries to fit new European Union regulations. iPhone 18 and 18e: The most surprising thing about the iPhone 18 series is that Apple reportedly wants to split the launch. The Pro models will be announced next week alongside the Ultra, while the vanilla iPhone 18 is being pushed to spring alongside the iPhone 18e series. These models are supposed to be budget-friendly iPhones, but I wonder if having the two in such close proximity will cannibalize each other since the vanilla iPhone 18 likely won't be that much more expensive.

The most surprising thing about the iPhone 18 series is that Apple reportedly wants to split the launch. The Pro models will be announced next week alongside the Ultra, while the vanilla iPhone 18 is being pushed to spring alongside the iPhone 18e series. These models are supposed to be budget-friendly iPhones, but I wonder if having the two in such close proximity will cannibalize each other since the vanilla iPhone 18 likely won't be that much more expensive. iPhone Air 2: The sequel to Apple's ultra-thin iPhone is expected to launch in the spring, likely with the iPhone 18 and 18e. The big changes here include a second rear camera (ultrawide), a faster chip and a better battery.

The sequel to Apple's ultra-thin iPhone is expected to launch in the spring, likely with the iPhone 18 and 18e. The big changes here include a second rear camera (ultrawide), a faster chip and a better battery. M7 14-inch MacBook Pro: This new MacBook Pro featuring the M7 chipset could launch as soon as January, and the main selling point is that it's more of an entry-level MacBook Pro featuring some design elements of the touchscreen MacBooks; no rumors on whether it'll go OLED, though.

This new MacBook Pro featuring the M7 chipset could launch as soon as January, and the main selling point is that it's more of an entry-level MacBook Pro featuring some design elements of the touchscreen MacBooks; no rumors on whether it'll go OLED, though. AirPods with cameras: After video was found in Apple code, we thought the camera-laden AirPods might launch this year but Gurman claims these have been delayed into 2027. The big deal here is that the cameras would allow Siri AI to "see" the world around you and respond to queries. People are voicing privacy concerns already, but presumably the cameras would not record photos or video.

After video was found in Apple code, we thought the camera-laden AirPods might launch this year but Gurman claims these have been delayed into 2027. The big deal here is that the cameras would allow Siri AI to "see" the world around you and respond to queries. People are voicing privacy concerns already, but presumably the cameras would not record photos or video. In-home security sensor and system: As part of Apple's push into smart home devices, the company reportedly is developing a home security camera and monitoring service. This would be able to be controlled by the new HomePad.

As part of Apple's push into smart home devices, the company reportedly is developing a home security camera and monitoring service. This would be able to be controlled by the new HomePad. Apple Glasses: Tim Cook was allegedly obsessed with Apple Glasses, but it's not clear if Ternus shares that same excitement. Apple's take on the form should arrive next year and be similar to the Meta Ray-Ban allowing you to take calls, pictures and videos but lacking a display. Rumors had slated the glasses for 2028 but a summer report claimed Apple was rethinking its roadmap after Vision head Paul Meade left for OpenAI.

Tim Cook was allegedly obsessed with Apple Glasses, but it's not clear if Ternus shares that same excitement. Apple's take on the form should arrive next year and be similar to the Meta Ray-Ban allowing you to take calls, pictures and videos but lacking a display. Rumors had slated the glasses for 2028 but a summer report claimed Apple was rethinking its roadmap after Vision head Paul Meade left for OpenAI. iPhone 20 (XX): While the iPhone 18 series feels like a stopgap, next year's 20th anniversary iPhone should get a major shakeup. The biggest is a curvy all-glass wraparound design that seamlessly covers the entire phone. An analyst claimed this design was canceled in August, but Mark Gurman pushed back, saying that it's still on track. There are more potential changes, but the glass look will be immediately noticeable.

While the iPhone 18 series feels like a stopgap, next year's 20th anniversary iPhone should get a major shakeup. The biggest is a curvy all-glass wraparound design that seamlessly covers the entire phone. An analyst claimed this design was canceled in August, but Mark Gurman pushed back, saying that it's still on track. There are more potential changes, but the glass look will be immediately noticeable. iPhone Ultra 2: The sequel foldable iPhone is reportedly already in the works with a new chip. This should release alongside the 20th anniversary iPhone next September.

The sequel foldable iPhone is reportedly already in the works with a new chip. This should release alongside the 20th anniversary iPhone next September. Redesigned Apple Watches: Gurman has reported that the Apple Watches are in for a redesign that launches next year, or possibly in 2028. However, no other rumors or Gurman reports have suggested what those might look like.

Gurman has reported that the Apple Watches are in for a redesign that launches next year, or possibly in 2028. However, no other rumors or Gurman reports have suggested what those might look like. M7 Pro and M7 Max MacBooks: With the touchscreen MacBooks expected to launch this fall, the next iteration is allegedly already in the works and slated for fall 2027.

2028, 2029 and beyond

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The next batch of potential Apple devices could be released any time between 2028 and 2030. Some are chip and OLED updates, but a couple are new devices that we haven't seen from Apple before.

HomePad with a robot arm: The HomePod on a robot arm was rumored two years ago and apparently will actually debut in the next couple of years. Per Gurman, this version will have a 9-inch display and advanced AI features.

The HomePod on a robot arm was rumored two years ago and apparently will actually debut in the next couple of years. Per Gurman, this version will have a 9-inch display and advanced AI features. M7 Max and M7 Ultra Mac Studio: Apple could expand its burgeoning "Ultra" lineup of devices with a Mac Studio running an M7 Ultra chipset and another version running an M7 Max chip. These should release in 2028.

Apple could expand its burgeoning "Ultra" lineup of devices with a Mac Studio running an M7 Ultra chipset and another version running an M7 Max chip. These should release in 2028. Apple Vision Pro revamp: The Vision Pro has died, isn't dead, but Gurman has repeatedly claimed that a lighter version of the expensive VR headset is in the works, though he notes that John Ternus is apparently skeptical of it.

The Vision Pro has died, isn't dead, but Gurman has repeatedly claimed that a lighter version of the expensive VR headset is in the works, though he notes that John Ternus is apparently skeptical of it. AI Pendant: Put simply, it seems AI device developers really want a Star Trek communicator badge to be a reality, but with cameras. OpenAI and Jony Ive are supposed to be creating one, and Apple apparently is building a pendant as well. The Apple version would work with your iPhone and use AI and the camera for tasks.

Put simply, it seems AI device developers really want a Star Trek communicator badge to be a reality, but with cameras. OpenAI and Jony Ive are supposed to be creating one, and Apple apparently is building a pendant as well. The Apple version would work with your iPhone and use AI and the camera for tasks. Larger foldable iPhone: The iPhone Ultra is supposed to feature a 7.8-inch interior display and reportedly, Apple is developing a larger version.

The iPhone Ultra is supposed to feature a 7.8-inch interior display and reportedly, Apple is developing a larger version. Foldable iPad: Before the rumor mill settled on the foldable iPhone, Apple's first foldable device was actually supposed to be a giant foldable 18-inch iPad or MacBook. Apparently, this is still in the works and could launch in 2028. Gurman claims manufacturing issues pushed a potential launch back.

Before the rumor mill settled on the foldable iPhone, Apple's first foldable device was actually supposed to be a giant foldable 18-inch iPad or MacBook. Apparently, this is still in the works and could launch in 2028. Gurman claims manufacturing issues pushed a potential launch back. MacBook Air OLED: If the other OLED devices come out, the MacBook Air would be one of the OLED-less products in the lineup. However, an OLED version could launch in 2028 or 2029. However, this might be a MacBook Air Ultra as a higher tier over the normal MacBook Air.

If the other OLED devices come out, the MacBook Air would be one of the OLED-less products in the lineup. However, an OLED version could launch in 2028 or 2029. However, this might be a MacBook Air Ultra as a higher tier over the normal MacBook Air. Higher-end iMac OLED: Alongside the MacBook Air OLED, Apple could finally have an OLED iMac in the works for 2028 or 2029. iMacs haven't received a true update since 2021, so this one is long overdue.

Alongside the MacBook Air OLED, Apple could finally have an OLED iMac in the works for 2028 or 2029. iMacs haven't received a true update since 2021, so this one is long overdue. Augmented reality glasses: Apple allegedly wants to release its own AR glasses à la the Meta Ray-Ban Display. The glasses would superimpose data on your real-world view. There's no specific release year for these, but they could arrive before 2030.

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