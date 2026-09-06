iPhone 18 Pro Max battery rumors: it could be a record-breaking year for Apple
All-day battery life could be a possibility
When I put the iPhone 17 Pro Max through our Tom’s Guide battery test last year, the results were nothing short of impressive. The flagship logged massive endurance gains over its predecessor, earning easy spots among our best phone battery life contenders. Yet, those marks will likely take a back seat to what's coming in the iPhone 18 Pro Max.
If recent iPhone 18 Pro Max battery rumors hold up, last year’s benchmark numbers may end up looking like modest stepping stones. We could be looking at a record-breaking generation for Apple’s premier flagship. While reports point to a tangible capacity increase, that only tells part of the story.
The real secret weapon lies beneath the glass — centered on a next-generation silicon architecture tipped to redefine overall efficiency.
A larger battery is a good foundation
Back in July, I covered leaked regulatory filings pointing to a notable capacity upgrade for the iPhone 18 Pro Max. While I initially scoffed at early claims that it might be the heaviest iPhone to date, that added weight makes sense if Apple is stuffing a much larger cell inside. Leaks tip the new battery somewhere between 5,391 mAh and 5,567 mAh, with the latter being the U.S.-bound an eSIM-only model. Either way, that’s roughly a 10% leap over the iPhone 17 Pro Max’s 5,088 mAh capacity.
What’s particularly intriguing is that Apple is reportedly hitting these numbers without switching to silicon-carbon technology. Competitors like OnePlus — and more recently Samsung on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra — have adopted silicon-carbon anodes to radically hike energy density without adding unnecessary bloat. Apple, by contrast, seems content sticking to traditional lithium-ion cells.
Here’s how the rumored iPhone 18 Pro Max battery specs compares to its predecessor and direct flagship competitors in battery capacity and our labs testing:
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|
Battery Capacity (mAh)
|
Battery Life (hrs:mins)
|
iPhone 18 Pro Max (rumored)
|
5,391 – 5,567 mAh
|
TBD
|
iPhone 17 Pro Max
|
5,088 mAh
|
17:54
|
OnePlus 15
|
7,300 mAh
|
25:13
|
Galaxy S26 Ultra
|
5,000 mAh
|
16:10
|
Pixel 11 Pro XL
|
5,115 mAh
|
14:28
While the OnePlus 15 holds the two-day endurance crown thanks to that mamouth 7,300 mAh silicon-carbon battery, the iPhone 18 Pro Max's reported 5,567 mAh cell with Apple’s next-gen silicon could comfortably push the iPhone 18 Pro Max past the 19- or 20-hour threshold. That alone would substantially widen the gap between Cupertino and its closest rivals from Samsung and Google.
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A20 Pro could be the key
Battery capacity isn't everything, and Apple has repeatedly proven that efficiency often beats raw size. While a larger physical cell lays the groundwork, the true genius in extending battery life lies in the silicon it's packing. Apple is widely tipped to debut the A20 Pro, bringing along TSMC’s 2-nanometer manufacturing process — a major generational leap over the 3nm architecture powering previous flagships.
Early leaks suggest the A20 Pro could slash power consumption by up to 30% compared to the A19 Pro. Pair that level of efficiency with a bigger physical battery, and Apple has a recipe to shatter expectations. Given how the iPhone 17 Pro Max held up on a 3nm node, reaching 20 hours on our benchmark test should be well within the iPhone 18 Pro Max's grasp.
Hitting that 20-hour threshold requires an 11.7% improvement over the current iPhone 17 Pro Max result — essentially the baseline expectation I have for this hardware jump. But if Apple pushes the silicon's efficiency performance closer to 30%, which I've seen in previous generations, the calculations would put the runtime past the 23-hour mark. That wouldn't just set a new standard for Apple, it would crown the iPhone 18 Pro Max as the longest-lasting iPhone in history.
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John’s a senior editor covering phones for Tom’s Guide. He’s no stranger in this area having covered mobile phones and gadgets since 2008 when he started his career. On top of his editor duties, he’s a seasoned videographer being in front and behind the camera producing YouTube videos. Previously, he held editor roles with PhoneArena, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and SPY. Outside of tech, he enjoys producing mini documentaries and fun social clips for small businesses, enjoying the beach life at the Jersey Shore, and recently becoming a first time homeowner.
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