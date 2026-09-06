I’m an ‘Alien’ superfan, and Ridley Scott’s return has me seriously worried for the sci-fi franchise’s future

It’s arguably never been a better time to be a fan of the “Alien” franchise. 2024’s “Alien: Romulus” reinvigorated the sci-fi series on the big screen, “Alien: Earth” season 2 is in production for Hulu, and Alien: Isolation 2 is in active development, a sequel to the best Alien video game ever.

As a superfan of the Xenomorph, who ranks “Alien” as their favorite movie, I should be on cloud nine at present. But the news last week that Ridley Scott, director of “Alien,” “Prometheus” and “Alien: Covenant,” is returning to the franchise, because in his words, he “thinks it needs some help,” has sent a cold shiver down my spine. Sorry, Ridley, but I wish you’d stay away.

I have so much respect for what Ridley Scott has given "Alien" fans; after all, he helmed the untouchable masterpiece that kick-started the franchise I hold so close to my heart, but in the modern era, a clean break was needed. “Romulus” represented a fresh start, but now things look more precarious than ever. Here’s why I’m very worried for the future of “Alien.”

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Covenant put the franchise on the brink

Alien: Covenant | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX - YouTube Watch On

Released in the spring of 2017, “Alien: Covenant” did quite significant brand damage to “Alien.” That’s a little hard for me to admit. I spent a great many years defending the movie. It was the first named “Alien” flick I saw on the big screen (discounting “Prometheus”). I was born in 1995, so I was either not alive yet or too young to see the previous “Alien” movies in theaters.

But the numbers don’t lie; viewers didn’t warm to this sixth mainline entry in the franchise. It holds a weak 55% viewer score on Rotten Tomatoes, and even if you discount that, the box office figures ($240 million worldwide on a $110 million budget) paint a stark picture. "Covenant" underwhelmed.

Almost a decade on, my defence has fallen, and I can admit that “Alien: Covenant” just isn’t a particularly good movie. Its narrative is conflicted, trying to be both a follow-up to “Prometheus,” which was a prequel set in the universe but sans the Xeno, and also a full-blooded “Alien” movie. Its characters make frustratingly illogical decisions all too often, its screenplay is muddled (the infamous flute scene is mocked for good reason), and the chilling terror of the Xenomorph itself is blunted as it becomes something more akin to a relentless Terminator rather than a stalking alien creature.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Even the movie’s supposed saving grace, Michael Fassbender’s calculating android, David 8, is less compelling than he was in “Prometheus” (which has its own issues, but I still maintain is a good movie). “Covenant” put the series, at least cinematically, in a tricky place, and considering the financial return, it’s perhaps not surprising that the final chapter of Scott’s planned prequel trilogy entered cryostasis, seemingly never to see the light of day.

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“Prometheus” was, to put it kindly, divisive (the "Prometheus School of Running” was a popular, mocking meme post-premiere), and “Alien: Covenant” was largely rejected by viewers; it was clear to see that “Alien” needed some fresh blood, and fortunately that’s exactly what we got.

Romulus deserves a proper follow-up

Alien: Romulus | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Post Disney’s acquisition of “Alien” franchise owner 21st Century Fox in 2019, it was confirmed that “Alien” was part of the House of Mouse’s future plans — does this mean we can technically consider Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley a Disney Princess? — and half a decade later, we got “Alien: Romulus.” In my opinion, the very best modern “Alien” movie by a wide margin.

I’ve written many words about my appreciation for “Romulus” before (as has my fellow “Alien” fan colleague, Alix Backburn), so I won’t retread old ground (too much), but with a new director, Fede Álvarez, in post and two new compelling protagonists, Rain Carradien (Cailee Spaeny) and Andy (David Jonsson), it was the semi-reboot the series needed. It’s connected to what came before, but (re)birthed the Xenomorph for a new generation.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Rain and Andy are characters who deserve to appear again, and “Romulus” leaves them in a spot where further encounters with the Xenomorph won’t feel all that contrived. Álvarez confirmed in promotional interviews that he had sequel ideas in mind, and in February of last year suggested he was working on a script with production even penciled in for later in 2025.

Then in September, it was announced that Álvarez had stepped down as director of “Romulus 2”, and here’s where things start to get messy as unconfirmed accusations and theories that Ridley was meddling pop up.

The situation is increasingly messy

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Even as a fan who closely follows the “Alien” universe, right now, I genuinely couldn’t tell you what is actually going on with the series on the big screen.

World of Reel reported in July this year that the follow-up to “Alien: Romulus” had been shelved. The publication cited unnamed sources claiming that behind-the-scenes friction between Álvarez and Scott over the use of Fassbender’s David had put the project in jeopardy.

There were also issues with cast availability, now that Jonsson has signed onto “Black Panther 3” and Spaeny was being eyed for the role of Rogue in “X-Men.” (“Obsession’s” Inde Navarrette was later confirmed to be filling the role.) Whether Spaney was ever in contention remains a mystery.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

The report also claimed that Brian Duffield, writer/director of the upcoming “Whalefall” from 20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox), has been placed in charge of a separate “Alien” movie that will “distance itself from ‘Romulus.’” Then, to muddy the waters further, 20th Century Studios president Steve Asbell responded to these reports with a single-word social media post, “nope.” Suggesting “Romulus 2” was still on, in some form.

See what I mean about things getting messy, and we’ve not even circled back to Ridley Scott’s recent interview comments yet. While promoting his new movie “The Dog Stars” (side note: it’s just as haphazard and unfocused as “Alien: Covenant”), Scott told French media outlet AlloCiné:

"I'm rewriting the next Alien film. Actually, I suddenly went back and got involved. The one that just came out [Alien: Romulus], it was OK. I think it needs some help. So, I've gone back in."

(Image credit: Alamy)

He also confirmed that he would be picking up where “Prometheus” and “Covenant” left off by continuing the story of Fassbender's David 8 and exploring AI “going off the rails.” Presumably this would be the resurrection of “Covenant 2,” which failed to materialize all those years ago.

I’m just a fan, but I cannot understand the logic of this decision if true. In “Alien: Romulus,” the franchise has found a second wind, a base to build off. Yes, it had flaws, such as leaning far too heavily on nostalgic callbacks. However, the fandom and the general audience warmly embraced Rain and Andy, and I suspect the majority want to see them both return.

Yet, if Scott is to be believed, he has been given the keys to the kingdom again, to finish off what increasingly feels like a vanity project. Some of my fellow “Alien” superfans might yearn for David 8’s story to be concluded, but “Covenant” clearly alienated a great many viewers, and picking that narrative strand back up after a successful break away seems illogical.

Where does 'Alien' go from here?

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

What’ll happen next? Who knows. Perhaps “Romulus 2” will be fast-tracked. Maybe Brian Duffield’s unconfirmed separate “Alien” project will send the series in a new direction. Perhaps Ridley Scott will finish what he started and deliver a trilogy capper worthy of (allegedly) mothballing wherever Álvarez wanted to go next. Granted, I wouldn’t bet on the last one.

Either way, as a fan looking at the situation from the outside, it read to me like “Alien” is falling victim to Hollywood politics as various creatives vie for control of the sci-fi juggernaut. Will all this reported behind-the-scenes drama lead to another great “Alien” movie, which is ultimately all I really want? I’m not so sure, but fingers crossed whenever the Xenomorph returns to movie theaters it’s in a project worthy of the “Alien” name.

And, hey, the franchise survived both “Alien: Resurrection” and “Alien vs. Predator: Requiem.” It’s endured dark days before and already proved its remarkable resilience. Even if whatever comes next disappoints, I’m confident there will always be demand for more “Alien” movies.

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