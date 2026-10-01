I love golf apparel. Ask anyone who knows me, and they'll tell you that I wear golf clothes almost exclusively. But if there's one thing I hate about golf apparel, it's the high price of some brands. I say this as someone who often wears Greyson, Malbon, Holderness & Borne and all the other premium brands.

But I also wear lots of affordable polos to round out my collection. There's a whole world of cheap golf polos out there that will set you back less than $40. And here's the dirty little secret: they're comparable to the far more expensive brands in terms of quality. Sure, they may not be made with the exact same materials, but they're close, and for less than half the price, you can't go wrong.

So here are 5 golf brands that make polos for $40 or less that I think you should keep on your radar. Trust me, there's still room in your closet for ultra-expensive polos, but these affordable options will help you round it out while keeping your bank account intact.

The polos

Uniqlo

(Image credit: Uniqlo)

Uniqlo isn't a brand that's as synonymous with golf as some, but what it is known for is making high-quality clothes that don't cost too much. It's also known for simple designs that look stylish without being too in your face. Its limited selection of golf polos meets that criteria perfectly.

Uniqlo DRY-EX Polo Shirt: $29.90 at UNIQLO USA It still shocks me that you can buy a high-quality quick-dry polo for around $30. This polo is super comfortable, and it feels like it costs much more than it does. They don't have flashy designs or crazy patterns, but they look good, and they're comfortable, which is all you can really want from an affordable polo.

Quince

(Image credit: Quince)

Quince isn't necessarily associated with golf, but it should be, because its golf apparel is actually quite solid. In fact, I actually wore a pair of Quince pants today (though I wasn't golfing; I just like the pants so much that I wore them anyway). The brand's polos are well-made and comfortable without costing a lot.

Quince Flowknit Breeze Performance Polo: $36 at Quince At $36, you might mistakenly think this isn't a nice shirt. You'd be wrong, though. It can stand side by side with any of the big players in golf, but it costs a lot less. The designs are simple — just solid colors — which makes them the perfect choice to fill in the blanks in your closet.

Walter Hagen

(Image credit: Walter Hagen)

Okay, hear me out on this one. Walter Hagen is the Dick's Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy house brand, and the polos typically retail for around $70. So what's it doing here? Well, because it's the house brand, you can almost always find their shirts on sale at a massive discount.