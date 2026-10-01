You don't need to spend $90 on a golf polo — these are my favorites for under $40
Forget spending $90 or more; these polos are dirt cheap
I love golf apparel. Ask anyone who knows me, and they'll tell you that I wear golf clothes almost exclusively. But if there's one thing I hate about golf apparel, it's the high price of some brands. I say this as someone who often wears Greyson, Malbon, Holderness & Borne and all the other premium brands.
But I also wear lots of affordable polos to round out my collection. There's a whole world of cheap golf polos out there that will set you back less than $40. And here's the dirty little secret: they're comparable to the far more expensive brands in terms of quality. Sure, they may not be made with the exact same materials, but they're close, and for less than half the price, you can't go wrong.
So here are 5 golf brands that make polos for $40 or less that I think you should keep on your radar. Trust me, there's still room in your closet for ultra-expensive polos, but these affordable options will help you round it out while keeping your bank account intact.
The polos
Uniqlo
Uniqlo isn't a brand that's as synonymous with golf as some, but what it is known for is making high-quality clothes that don't cost too much. It's also known for simple designs that look stylish without being too in your face. Its limited selection of golf polos meets that criteria perfectly.
It still shocks me that you can buy a high-quality quick-dry polo for around $30. This polo is super comfortable, and it feels like it costs much more than it does. They don't have flashy designs or crazy patterns, but they look good, and they're comfortable, which is all you can really want from an affordable polo.
Quince
Quince isn't necessarily associated with golf, but it should be, because its golf apparel is actually quite solid. In fact, I actually wore a pair of Quince pants today (though I wasn't golfing; I just like the pants so much that I wore them anyway). The brand's polos are well-made and comfortable without costing a lot.
At $36, you might mistakenly think this isn't a nice shirt. You'd be wrong, though. It can stand side by side with any of the big players in golf, but it costs a lot less. The designs are simple — just solid colors — which makes them the perfect choice to fill in the blanks in your closet.
Walter Hagen
Okay, hear me out on this one. Walter Hagen is the Dick's Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy house brand, and the polos typically retail for around $70. So what's it doing here? Well, because it's the house brand, you can almost always find their shirts on sale at a massive discount.
This Walter Hagen polo is available in every size and costs under $22. And this is just one example of the colors and patterns you can find at Golf Galaxy for well under $40. There's an orangish one for $25.58 and a dark green one for $33. Spend a few minutes on Dicks or Golf Galaxy's website (or even at a local store), and you'll find plenty of high-quality polos in fun colors for less than $40.
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Dave LeClair is the Managing Editor, News & Engagement for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.
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