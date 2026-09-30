Want barista-level coffee without leaving the house? One of these 6 Casabrews machines should be top of your list

If you're looking to upgrade your home coffee game, or are just sick of the expense of regular takeout espresso, then investing in a high-quality coffee maker is a good idea. You'll be able to make endless cups of delicious Joe for a fraction of the cost of frequent trips to a barista.

One of the brands to look out for is Casabrews, which specializes in making compact, well-built coffee machines that don't cost the Earth. As tomorrow is International Coffee Day, we thought it made sense to round up some of our favorite models, such as the Casabrews Tornado Basic Conical Burr Coffee Grinder which comes in at under $100, or the more feature-packed Casabrews Ultra Espresso Machine with its handy steam wand.

Check out these six machines below and have a happy International Coffee Day!

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