‘The Last Sunrise’ review: Prime Video’s new romantic drama looks stunning, forgets the most important part

We’re currently in the era of yearning and passionate romance, and Prime Video is very much aware of what genre fans want. The streaming service has made plenty of romantic dramas that play into complicated love triangles, unresolved feelings, or what it means to actually yearn for someone. Even so, with summer coming to an end, the timing feels especially fitting for its new original “The Last Sunrise,” a movie adapted from Anna Todd’s 2025 novel of the same name. If you didn’t know, Todd is best known as the author of the “After” series.

Tom's Guide Verdict: 'The Last Sunrise' Rating: 2.5/5 stars

2.5/5 stars Verdict: “The Last Sunrise” is a summer romance with a promising premise, but its rushed relationship, lack of chemistry and missed opportunities for genuine yearning hold it back. It’s not terrible, though, and fans of cheesy, easygoing summer romances should still find something to enjoy.

“The Last Sunrise” is a summer romance with a promising premise, but its rushed relationship, lack of chemistry and missed opportunities for genuine yearning hold it back. It’s not terrible, though, and fans of cheesy, easygoing summer romances should still find something to enjoy. Where to watch: "The Last Sunrise" is streaming on Prime Video

As someone equally passionate about the romance genre as I am about horror (insane contrast, I know), I get quite picky about what I want from a specific film or show. I’m not familiar with the book, so I went into “The Last Sunrise” not really knowing what to expect. And while that may have boosted my enjoyment just a little bit, I can ultimately say that this movie is not the strongest way to end summer. For those who love a good bit of yearning and drama, they might be disappointed, although at least the film has Mallorca’s stunning golden beaches to look at.

This summer in general hasn’t been amazing in terms of romance, and while Prime Video has delivered a few hits like “Off Campus” and “Every Year After,” there haven’t been many memorable films for those who just want to switch off and enjoy a good movie night. If you’re curious about “The Last Sunrise,” here are my honest thoughts on Prime Video’s new original and whether it deserves to join the ranks of summer’s most compelling romances.

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‘The Last Sunrise’ has plenty of romance, but not enough yearning

(Image credit: Prime Video)

When I say yearning is the new way forward for the romance genre, I really mean it. The intense longing for someone you know you shouldn’t (or can’t) be with is practically the currency that fuels chatter on social media, and one of the biggest reasons why “Off Campus” took off in a matter of days. For me, yearning allows a story to actually slow down and explore the complex feelings behind these characters, which is why “The Last Sunrise” didn’t quite hit the mark.

“The Last Sunrise” centers around Oriah “Ry” Pera (Maia Reficco), a young woman living with chronic health issues and an overprotective mother (Eva Longoria), who travels to Mallorca and unexpectedly falls for a charming local named Julián (Fernando Lindez), forcing her to confront her health and what she really wants from life before she has to return home. Yearning could have been one of the strongest ways to make this premise work, especially given Ry’s knowledge of her illness and the fact that Julián doesn’t initially know what she’s dealing with.

(Image credit: Lucia Faraig / Prime Video)

Instead, I found the romance incredibly rushed, with the two getting together so quickly that there wasn’t enough time to really sit with the complicated feelings behind their relationship or the fact that Ry knows their time together could be limited.

One of the film’s strongest moments actually comes early on, during a nightclub scene where Julián watches Ry dance with someone else, allowing the attraction between them to slowly brew. It’s in those tense moments that the premise starts to feel much more compelling, and I wish the movie had leaned into that side of their relationship far more.

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I found the romance incredibly rushed, with the two getting together so quickly that there wasn’t enough time to really sit with the complicated feelings behind their relationship...

There’s also the fact that Fernando Lindez unfortunately doesn’t play Julián all that convincingly, with his interactions often lacking the passion and emotional intensity needed to sell the central relationship. Interestingly, the more compelling relationship for me was actually the one between Ry and her mother, Izzy.

There’s a genuine tension between them because Izzy is constantly conscious of whether her daughter is taking her medication, while Ry resists because the meds make her feel numb. What makes this dynamic work is that neither of them is necessarily wrong: Ry wants to experience life, while her mother’s concern comes from a very real place of worry.

(Image credit: Lucia Faraig / Prime Video)

Another issue is that “The Last Sunrise” almost seems to forget about the consequences of Ry not taking her medication. Early in the film, a doctor explicitly warns that stopping her medication could be damaging, yet those repercussions are largely pushed to the side until the very end, conveniently arriving just as the drama finally starts to ramp up. Because of this, the romance never really carries the sense of urgency that the premise promises. Instead, it often feels like the movie is rushing through as many familiar romantic tropes as possible before the end credits roll.

To give this movie some credit, “The Last Sunrise” definitely feels like a summer movie, with its golden lighting, stunning locations, beautiful beaches and strong sense of Spanish music and culture. The cinematography is smooth, too, and there’s a lot to like about the way the film is put together, even if the story itself and the central relationship ultimately let it down. Still, “The Last Sunrise” does manage to evoke some genuinely teary moments, and those looking for a classic, cookie-cutter romance with a familiar story and plenty of emotion will likely find something to enjoy here.

Verdict: ‘The Last Sunrise’ is a missed opportunity

(Image credit: Lucia Faraig / Prime Video)

“The Last Sunrise” is a missed opportunity because there’s genuinely a lot to like here, from its gorgeous Mallorca setting and summery cinematography to a premise that could have delivered a much more emotionally layered romance. Unfortunately, the rushed relationship and lack of convincing chemistry mean the film never quite captures the yearning or urgency at the heart of its story.

That said, it’s not a terrible film by any means, and I can absolutely see it pleasing those looking for a cheesy, easy summer flick that doesn’t require too much thought. If you’re after something light, predictable and occasionally tear-jerking to watch while soaking up the last of those summer vibes, “The Last Sunrise” will probably do the job on Prime Video.

"The Last Sunrise" is streaming on Prime Video now

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