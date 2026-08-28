New on Prime Video in September 2026: Top picks and all the new movies and shows to watch

Summer is almost behind us, and for me, September officially marks the beginning of fall. As the days get shorter and the weather starts to cool, streaming services like Prime Video are already looking ahead to the colder months. That means swapping out some of those quintessential summer movies for cozier watches, autumnal favorites, and plenty of new movies and shows to settle in with as the seasons change.

Prime Video’s September 2026 lineup is now fully revealed, and I’ve rounded up the biggest releases worth keeping an eye on, from major new arrivals to some of the month’s most anticipated titles. That includes a new spinoff series set in the world of “Reacher,” an adrenaline-fueled action-thriller, and a romantic comedy based on Ali Hazelwood’s novel.

Here are my standout picks for the month, followed by the full list of everything coming to Prime Video throughout September 2026.

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New on Prime Video in September 2026: Top picks

‘The Runner’ (September 2)

The Runner - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video is known to have plenty of action-thrillers, from “Reacher” to “The Terminal List,” so it’s no surprise we’re getting another in the form of “The Runner.” This original movie feels like “Speed” meets “Taken.” It’s built on a ruthless premise that demands constant motion, meaning if the protagonist stops running, the consequences are instantly fatal. Clocking in at a brisk 84 minutes, the film seems to cut out all filler to deliver a non-stop burst of suspense.

Maia Marten (Gal Gadot) is a successful London lawyer whose morning jog takes a terrifying turn when she receives a call telling her that her young son has been kidnapped. The anonymous caller gives Maia a series of instructions she must follow if she wants to see him again, forcing her to race across London on foot. As the demands become increasingly dangerous, Maia is pushed further out of her comfort zone while trying to work out who is behind the kidnapping.

Stream "The Runner" on Prime Video from Sept. 2

‘The Grand Tour’ (September 4)

The Grand Tour | Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

This new chapter of “The Grand Tour” marks a major new beginning for the global motoring franchise. Shifting gears from the old-school pub banter of the original trio, the new era leans into a faster, slightly absurd, digital-first style of humor while keeping the spirit of wild road trips. The atmospheric core is built around putting totally unsuitable cars into unforgiving environments, like racing track cars across African deserts or testing high-performance vehicles against fighter jets.

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“The Grand Tour” returns with a brand-new presenting trio as Francis Bourgeois joins James Engelsman and Thomas Holland for a six-episode motoring adventure. The new hosts travel across the globe, putting a range of unusual and high-performance cars through increasingly ambitious challenges. Their journey takes them from the deserts of Angola to Malaysia and California, where they explore local car culture, test cutting-edge vehicles and take on some seriously unconventional tasks.

Stream "The Grand Tour" on Prime Video from Sept. 4

‘Neagley’ (September 16)

Neagley S1 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

For the first time, “Reacher” is getting its own spinoff with “Neagley,” which expands Prime Video’s massive action universe. Maria Sten steps into the spotlight to lead the series, reprising her fan-favorite role as the brilliant former 110th Special Investigations sergeant. The show is overseen directly by “Reacher” creator Nick Santora alongside Nicholas Wootton, ensuring the same hard-hitting, fast-paced DNA. Even better, Prime Video is dropping all 8 episodes at once on premiere day.

Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) is a former member of the Army’s 110th Special Investigations Unit who now works as a private investigator in Chicago. When someone she once knew and cared about dies in what appears to be a suspicious accident, Neagley refuses to accept the official explanation. She begins investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, drawing on her military experience and the skills she developed alongside Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson).

Stream "Neagley" on Prime Video from Sept. 16

‘You+Me - Against the World’ (September 18)

You+Me - Against the World | Official Teaser | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

If you’re a romance fan, you’ll want to stay tuned for “You+Me - Against the World.” This French original film is clearly designed to capitalize on the massive global success of modern romantic thrillers. It’s adapted directly from the runaway hit book trilogy by popular French author Emma Green, which sold nearly a million copies across France. This film isn’t like standard campus romances, though, since the story is driven by an unidentified figure watching them from the shadows, threatening to expose life-ruining secrets.

Alma Lancaster (Vittoria Di Savoia) is an 18-year-old university student from a wealthy family who believes she is studying law, while she secretly follows her ambition of becoming a filmmaker. Her life changes when she meets Vadim Arcadi (Lucas Barski), a rebellious 20-year-old student with a troubled past. When the pair are forced to work together on a student film, their initial clashes gradually turn into a relationship neither expected. However, their growing connection is complicated when someone begins watching them.

Stream "You+Me - Against the World" on Prime Video from Sept. 18

‘The Love Hypothesis’ (September 23)

The Love Hypothesis - Official Teaser Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

One of the biggest releases this month has to be “The Love Hypothesis,” a major book-to-screen romantic comedy that could be a standout for the fall. The film is adapted from Ali Hazelwood’s 2021 New York Times bestselling novel, which originally began as a viral internet fan-fiction sensation before becoming a huge hit in the contemporary romance world. I have fairly high hopes for the adaptation, too, given that it was directed by Claire Scanlon, who previously helmed the incredible Netflix rom-com “Set It Up.”

Olive Smith (Lili Reinhart) is a Ph.D. candidate whose life takes an unexpected turn when she discovers that her best friend, Ahn (Rachel Marsh), has feelings for Olive’s crush. Hoping to convince Ahn that she has moved on, Olive impulsively kisses intimidating biology professor Adam Carlsen (Tom Bateman). When the incident sparks rumors around campus, Adam suggests they pretend to be a couple, giving them both something to gain from the arrangement. Soon, these rules become increasingly difficult to follow.

Stream "The Love Hypothesis" on Prime Video from Sept. 23

New shows on Prime Video in September 2026

September 1

American Classic (2026)

Desperate Housewives Seasons 1-8 (2004)

Everybody Loves Raymond Season 1-9 (1996)

Over the Garden Wall (2014)

September 4

ONE Championship on Prime (2026)

September 15

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba S1-4 (2019)

September 16

Neagley (2026)

September 24

Go Deep: The DeSean Jackson Story (2026)

New movies on Prime Video in September 2026

September 1

A Serious Man (2009)

Ali G Indahouse: The Movie (2003)

Army Of Darkness (1993)

Atomic Blonde (2017)

Bird On A Wire (1990)

Blow Out (1981)

Blue Crush (2002)

Blue Crush 2 (2011)

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006)

Breaking News In Yuba County (2021)

Breezy (1973)

Bruno (2009)

Cape Fear (1962)

Cape Fear (1991)

Carlito’s Way (1993)

Carlito’s Way: Rise To Power (2005)

Carrie (1976)

Carrie (2013)

Cat People (1982)

Chef (2014)

Collateral (2004)

Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017)

Coogan’s Bluff (1968)

Death Becomes Her (1992)

Devil (2010)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Don’t Breathe (2016)

Dracula Untold (2014)

Dressed to Kill (1980)

Duck You Sucker – A Fistful Of Dynamite (1972)

Eagle Eye (2008)

Eastern Promises (2007)

Fear (1996)

For Love Of The Game (1999)

Frost/Nixon (2009)

George A. Romero’s Land of the Dead (2005)

Halloween II (1981)

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)

Hannibal (2001)

Hart’s War (2002)

Hour Of The Gun (1967)

Ice Age (2002)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

It Came From Outer Space (1953)

Jack Reacher (2012)

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016)

Leatherheads (2008)

Matinee (1993)

Max (2015)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Morbius (2022)

Mr. Baseball (1992)

Munich (2006)

Now You See Me (2013)

Now You See Me 2 (2016)

Overboard (1987)

Prince of Darkness (1987)

Raging Bull (1980)

Rain Man (1988)

Raising Cain (1992)

Reality Bites (1994)

The Skeleton Key (2005)

Slaughterhouse-Five (1972)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Teen Wolf: The Movie (2023)

The Alamo (1960)

The Bone Collector (1999)

The Brink’s Job (1978)

The Edge Of Seventeen (2017)

The First Omen (2024)

The Great Escape (1963)

The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)

The Horse Soldiers (1959)

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

The Mummy (2017)

The Muse (1999)

The Purge (2013)

The Purge: Anarchy (2014)

The Purge: Election Year (2016)

The River Wild (1994)

The Shepherd of the Hills (1941)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004)

The Thing (1982)

The Visit (2013)

The War Wagon (1967)

They Live (1988)

Uptown Girls (2003)

Valkyrie (2008)

Valley Girl (1983)

Van Helsing (2004)

Videodrome (1983)

Wild at Heart (1990)

Winchester ’73 (1950)

Windtalkers (2002)

Witness For The Prosecution (1957)

Trap (2024)

September 10

Bombshell (2019)

September 15

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train (2021)

September 23

The Love Hypothesis (2026)

September 24

The Fire Inside (2024)

September 25

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood (2019)

Live sports

NWSL

Fri Sept 4 at 10 p.m. ET: Bay FC vs. Kansas City Current

Bay FC vs. Kansas City Current Fri Sept 11 at 8 p.m. ET: Kansas City Current vs. Orlando Pride

Kansas City Current vs. Orlando Pride Fri Sept 18 at 10 p.m. ET: San Diego Wave vs. Kansas City Current

San Diego Wave vs. Kansas City Current Fri Sept 25 at 8 p.m. ET: Gotham FC vs. Chicago Stars

Yankees

Wed Sept 9 at 7:05 p.m. ET: Colorado Rockies at New York Yankees

Colorado Rockies at New York Yankees Wed Sept 23 at 7:05 p.m. ET: Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees

Thursday Night Football

Thu Sept 17 at 8:15 p.m. ET: Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills

Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills Thu Sept 24 at 8:15 p.m. ET: Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers

WNBA

Sat Sept 19 at 7 p.m. ET: Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream

Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream Sat Sept 19 at 9 p.m. ET: Seattle Storm at Golden State Valkyries

Seattle Storm at Golden State Valkyries Sun Sept 27: WNBA Playoffs First Round — matchup and times TBD

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