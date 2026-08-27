How to watch 'Dark Matter' season 2 online — stream the Joel Edgerton thriller series from anywhere

"Dark Matter" is the thrilling small screen adaptation of the popular Blake Crouch novel starring Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly. Now they're back for more with a second season.

Below, we’ll show you how to watch "Dark Matter" online, plus how to stream it from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

'Dark Matter' S2 release date and streaming options "Dark Matter" season 2 premieres globally on Apple TV on Friday, August 28, 2026. New episodes then arrive weekly every Friday until the finale on October 30, 2026.

• Global stream — Apple TV (7-day free trial)

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN for 30 days risk-free

The second season of "Dark Matter" will actually expand beyond Blake Crouch's original story to focus on the aftermath of the unleashing of the Box technology in season one, and the impact this has on the Dessen family amid a multiversal conflict.

Jason, as we know, is a little bit obsessed with the Box, which really will start break apart his family. Meanwhile, Daniela grows increasingly paranoid , which is fair, given alternate versions of her husband could show up at any moment. It's all about survival this season, with ten fresh episodes to sink your teeth into.

Ready for more? Here's how to watch "Dark Matter" season 2 from wherever you are — and potentially even catch a couple of episodes for FREE.

How to watch 'Dark Matter' season 2 on Apple TV+

"Dark Matter" premieres on Apple TV globally on Friday, August 28, 2026. New episodes will land on the streamer each Friday from there onwards. New Apple TV customers get a 7-day free trial, so if you time it right you can catch a couple of episodes before deciding whether to carry on with the series and the service. After the trial ends, you'll pay:



U.S. — $12.99/month

U.K. — £9.99/month

CAN — CA$14.99/month

AUS — AU$15.99/month

Watch 'Dark Matter' season 2 from anywhere

Traveling and locked out of your Apple TV account or your usual apps? A VPN can make your device appear to be back in your home country, so you can securely access the streaming services you already pay for while abroad.

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'Dark Matter' season 2 trailer

Dark Matter — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

'Dark Matter' season 2 cast

Joel Edgerton as Jason Dessen

as Jason Dessen Jennifer Connelly as Daniela Dessen

as Daniela Dessen Alice Braga as Amanda Lucas

as Amanda Lucas Jimmi Simpson as Ryan Holder

as Ryan Holder Dayo Okeniyi as Leighton Vance

as Leighton Vance Oakes Fegley as Charlie Dessen

as Charlie Dessen Amanda Brugel as Blair

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