Netflix just added 30 new movies and shows — here are the 5 you need to stream right now

Netflix just added 30 movies and shows to kick off November 2026. Like many of the best streaming services, Netflix reliably kicks off a new month with a huge drop of movies and TV shows, and the world's biggest streamer isn't bucking that trend this month.

A major library refresh is always welcome, but it can lead to decision paralysis. After all, with so many options to consider, it would be easy to fall into the trap of spending more time scrolling than streaming.

That’s why I’ve put in the hard work for you and sorted through everything added to Netflix in November 2026, and picked out five movies and shows worthy of your watchlist.

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My selections include the hilarious 2010s comedy "Bridesmaids," two movies released just a week apart, the intense war thriller "Fury," and the captivating psychological drama "Whiplash." And for those feeling nostalgia, I've got you; be sure to stream the '80s classic "Stand By Me."

Binge-watchers, I haven't forgotten about you either. "Rectify" seasons 1-4 have just found a new home on Netflix, and this slow-burn drama was critically acclaimed across its whole run for good reason.

Want to know more about my top picks? Let’s jump into the five Netflix movies and shows you need to watch to start your November right.

5 Netflix movies to stream right now

‘Bridesmaids’ (2011)

Bridesmaids - Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Comedy

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What's it about? When the underachieving, thirtysomething Annie Walker (Kristen Wiig) is asked to be maid of honor for her lifelong best friend, Lillian (Maya Rudolph), she struggles with her own messy love life while also wrangling an eccentric group of bridesmaids, which includes Helen (Rose Byrne), who wants the maid of honor gig herself.

Why you should watch it: For starters, “Bridesmaids” is absolutely hilarious, but it was also a trailblazer. Released in the early 2010s, a period when male-led raunchy comedies were particularly popular, this Paul Feig flick proved that women can be just as funny, and also equally inappropriate (I'll warn you, there's potty humor aplenty). Melissa McCarthy even nabbed an Oscar nomination for her supporting role.

Stream "Bridesmaids" on Netflix now

‘Fury’ (2014)

FURY - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: War thriller

What's it about? In 1945, during the Allies' invasion of Germany, Don “Wardaddy” Collier (Brad Pitt) commands a Sherman tank nicknamed Fury. Alongside his crew of five fellow soldiers, they face overwhelming odds against enemies that are better-equipped as they head into Nazi territory and attempt to strike a decisive blow to turn the tide of war.

Why you should watch it: “Fury” is an intense war movie that really brings you into the heat of battle. Its tank-centric action scenes are exhilarating and well crafted. However, it’s the camaraderie and close brotherhood of its cast that stands out the most. This is a great movie to watch on Netflix if you’re a fan of HBO’s acclaimed “Band of Brothers.”

Stream "Fury" on Netflix now

‘Whiplash’ (2014)

WHIPLASH | 10th Anniversary Rerelease Official Trailer (2024) - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Psychological drama

What's it about? Andrew Neiman (Miles Teller) is a student at a prestigious music conservatory, drafted into the institution's top ensemble, conducted by the exacting Terence Fletcher (J.K. Simmons). Under Fletcher’s ruthless direction, Andrew is tormented and reaches a breaking point as his skills are pushed to their absolute limit.

Why you should watch it: Inspired by writer/director Damien Chazelle’s own experience in a competitive high school jazz band, “Whiplash” is a modern masterpiece. It’s an incredibly intense ride that builds to a genuinely note-perfect finale. J.K. Simmons steals every single scene with a memorizing performance that won the Oscar, SAG, Globe, BAFTA and Critics' Choice awards.

Stream "Whiplash" on Netflix now

‘Rectify’ seasons 1-4

RECTIFY SEASON 1 - Own it on Blu-ray, Digital & DVD - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Gothic drama

What's it about? Daniel Holden (Aden Young) has spent the last 19 years on death row for the murder of his girlfriend. When new evidence sees his conviction overturned, he returns to his hometown in Georgia and attempts to reintegrate into society. But that’s not so easy when there are ghosts around every corner, and many locals remain convinced of his guilt.

Why you should watch it: Critically acclaimed throughout its run, “Rectify” arrives in full on Netflix on November 1. You can binge-watch all four seasons; 30 episodes total. Critics praised the show for its performances, writing, and authentic portrayal of Southern culture. It’s very much a slow-burn drama, but stick with it, and you’ll be richly rewarded.

Stream "Rectify" seasons 1-4 on Netflix now

‘Stand by Me’ (1986)

STAND BY ME (1986) - 40th Anniversary - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Coming-of-age drama

What's it about? Based on Stephen King’s novella “The Body,” this small-town drama follows a day in the life of four adolescents living in (the fictional) Castle Rock, Oregon. Looking for something to do on a hot summer’s day, they head off into the woods to locate the dead body of a missing boy. This adventure proves to be life-defining for them all.

Why you should watch it: “Stand By Me” is a certified classic from the late, great Rob Reiner, and one of the most beloved coming-of-age movies of all time. With an all-star young cast — Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman and Kiefer Sutherland — it’s charming and relatable. And if you were wondering, yes, it does feature the iconic Ben E. King song.

Stream "Stand by Me" on Netflix now

Everything coming to Netflix on November 1

Here's the full list of all 30 movies and shows that arrived on Netflix to start this month:

"100 días para enamorarnos" season 1

"A Sudden Case of Christmas"

"Air Force One"

"Barbie in the Nutcracker"

"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever"

"Bridesmaids"

"Cliffhanger"

"The Croods"

"The Day After Tomorrow"

"El Chema" season 1

"Falsa identidad" seasons 1-2

"Fury"

"Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas"

"Happy’s Place" season 2

"Insidious: Chapter 2"

"Insidious: Chapter 3"

"Looper"

"Mistletoe Murders" seasons 1-2

"The Mummy"

"No Sleep 'Til Christmas"

"Public Enemies"

"Rectify" seasons 1-4

"The Red Road" seasons 1-2

"Resident Evil"

"Resident Evil: Apocalypse"

"Richard Jewell"

"Same Time, Next Christmas"

"Stand by Me"

"Weekend at Bernie's"

"Whiplash"

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