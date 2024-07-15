9 top new shows to stream this week on Netflix, Peacock, TV and more (July 15-21)

Summer is sizzling with a heatwave of new shows premiering this week on Netflix, Peacock and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable channels.

This week's new TV lineup is led by "Cobra Kai" season 6, which sees Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence teaming up to take on the world (karate championships). Also returning for their final seasons are Korean horror hit "Sweet Home" and the post-apocalyptic thriller "Snowpiercer."

Making their debuts are the gladiator spectacle "Those About to Die," the period drama "Lady in the Lake" and a docu-series about Simone Biles journey to the 2024 Summer Olympics. Here's our guide on the top new TV shows to check out this week.

‘Hit-Monkey’ season 2 (Hulu)

Hit-Monkey | Season 2 Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

The animated series, based on Marvel comics, throws more challenges at the titular assassin and his ghost mentor Bryce (voiced by Jason Sudeikis). The action moves from Tokyo to New York City, where Monkey tries to find a way to escape his life of killing and Bryce attempts to repair the damage he inflicted on others while he lived. One of those people is his estranged daughter Iris (Cristin Milioti), who grew up vowing not to be like her deadbeat dad. Another is his foul-mouthed former agent, Eunice (Leslie Jones). But both Monkey and Bryce soon discover that undoing the past is not easy.

Premieres Monday, July 15 at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu

‘Unprisoned’ season 2 (Hulu)

UnPrisoned | Season 2 Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Kerry Washington's "Unprisoned" returns for a second season with more complicated family dynamics, as Paige's therapy practice runs into trouble after her viral TED talk results in public scrutiny of her life. She’s also trying to get back into the dating scene. Her dad Edwin is still trying to figure out life outside of the cellblock, and her son Finn (Faly Rakotohavana) wants to see his dad. All three begin seeing a “radical healing coach” (John Stamos) to guide them through their issues.

Premieres Wednesday, July 17 at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu

‘Simone Biles Rising’ (Netflix)

Simone Biles Rising | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Ahead of the kickoff of the Summer Olympics next week, this docu-series focuses on one of the most famous athletes in the world: Simone Biles. It chronicles her “comeback” after withdrawing from the 2020 Tokyo Games due to mental health struggles. Since then, Biles has put in the hard work by facing the traumas of her past, learning to manage her mental health and rebuilding her gymnastics from the ground up. She’s ready to soar in Paris.

Premieres Wednesday, July 17 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Cobra Kai’ season 6 part 1 (Netflix)

Cobra Kai Season 6: Part 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix is now in the habit of splitting the seasons of its hottest shows and has divided “Cobra Kai” season 6 into three parts (with the finale scheduled for next year). When the martial arts action dramedy returns, the Cobra Kai dojo has been banned from the Valley. The senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai, the world championships of karate. Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) must put aside their long-standing rivalry to team up against more dangerous threats, including Johnny’s one-time mentor, John Kreese (Martin Kove).

Premieres Thursday, July 18 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Those About to Die’ (Peacock)

Those About to Die | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

If you think about the Roman Empire frequently, this is the show for you. Director Roland Emmerich (“Independence Day,” “Godzilla”) moves to action on the small screen with this historical epic set during the height of the Roman Empire when gladiatorial combat entertained the masses. The sprawling ensemble cast is led by Sir Anthony Hopkins as Emperor Vespasian and “Game of Thrones” alum Iwan Rheon as the tenacious underworld operator Tenax. They are just two of the many figures involved in the brutal business of blood and sport.

Premieres Thursday, July 18 at 3 a.m. ET on Peacock

‘Betty La Fea: The Story Continues’ (Prime Video)

Betty La Fea: The Story Continues - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Twenty-five years after the Colombian telenovela “Yo Soy Betty, La Fea” premiered and became a beloved classic, the story continues with the original Betty (Ana María Orozco) and cast. After getting her happily ever after, Betty’s life is now in shambles — she’s on the brink of divorce from Armando and struggling to connect with her teen daughter. Then, her father-in-law makes a dying wish that Betty returns to his clothing empire, Ecomoda, as president. There, she’s reunited with her former colleagues and encounters challenges in taking control of the company, all while Armando attempts to win her back.

Premieres Friday, July 19 at 12 a.m. ET on Prime Video

‘Lady in the Lake’ (Apple TV Plus)

Lady in the Lake â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Natalie Portman headlines this thriller set in 1966 Baltimore. The disappearance of a young girl sets two women on a fatal collision course. Maddie Schwartz (Portman) is a Jewish housewife with a secret past who is trying to reinvent herself as an investigative journalist, while Cleo Johnson (Moses Ingram) is a mother navigating the city’s seedy underbelly while struggling to provide for her family. When Maddie finds Cleo’s dead body floating in a lake, she becomes fixated on unraveling her story.

Premieres Friday, July 19 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

‘Sweet Home’ season 3 (Netflix)

Sweet Home 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The Korean horror hit returns for a third and final season of monstrous mayhem. A showdown looms among humans, monsters, and neohumans. Hyun-su (Song Kang) is determined to prevent an all-out war, but chaos erupts when Sang-wook (Lee Jin-uk) declares symptomatic survivors will be granted clemency. Tension only increases from an unexpected reunion: Eun-hyeok (Lee Do-hyun), long thought dead, returns after turning into a neohuman. The fate of humanity rests on whether they can find a path forward together.

Premieres Friday, July 19 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Snowpiercer’ season 4

Snowpiercer | Final Season Official Trailer | Premieres July 21 on AMC and AMC+ - YouTube Watch On

The post-apocalyptic thriller series is going on one last journey in a fourth and final season. After Earth became a frozen wasteland, survivors inhabited a perpetually moving train. At the end of season 3, Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) and some passengers stayed aboard Snowpiercer for relative safety, while Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) led his band of followers on Big Alice to explore the town of New Eden. Now, nine months later, both groups encounter new adversaries led by the ruthless Millius (Clark Gregg).

Premieres Sunday, July 21 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC (via Sling or Fubo)