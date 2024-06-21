5 best Peacock miniseries to watch this weekend

We think Peacock is one of the best streaming services at the moment, thanks to its relatively inexpensive cost and the streamer's growing range of top shows and sports.

But with so many streaming services offering so many new and older titles, it can be difficult to fit in what you actually want to watch. Sometimes, you just don't have time to squash in one of the many shows with lots of seasons available these days.

If you've got a few hours you want to fill lounging in front of the TV, Peacock is home to some great miniseries you can cram in across just a couple of days. Here are five that we think you should check out. And if you need any more recommendations, check out our guide to everything new to Peacock this month.

'Everything I Know About Love'

This British series is a semi-fictionalized adaptation of the Dolly Alderton memoir of the same name and spins a tale all about surviving your twenties. It centers on childhood best friends Maggie (Emma Appleton) and Birdy (Bel Powley) who moved into a London houseshare in 2012 with two other girls.

Chiefly, the series sees how their relationship evolves as the four face all the ups and downs of life, seeing whether their friendship can survive as they navigate bad dates and heartaches.

Genre: Romance

Episodes: 7

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Watch now on Peacock

'The Tattooist of Auschwitz'

Based on the book of the same name by Heather Morris, "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" recounts the story of two Jewish Holocaust survivors, Lali and Gita Sokolov (Jonah Hauer-King and Anna Próchniak).

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shortly after he arrived at Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1942, Lali was made one of the tätowierer (tattooists) to ink ID numbers on other prisoners' arms. One day, he met Gita doing exactly that; they fall in love and grow determined to keep one another alive. The series is framed 60 years later, wherein a recently widowed Lali (now played by Harvey Keitel) meets Heather Morris (Melanie Lynskey) and finds the courage to tell his story.

Genre: Drama

Episodes: 6

Rotten Tomatoes score: 76%

Watch now on Peacock

'A Friend of the Family'

This nine-part series unravels the harrowing true story of the Broberg family. Their daughter, Jan (McKenna Grace), was kidnapped multiple times in the 1970s, by someone they believed to be a trusted family friend.

The Peacock series explores how Robert Berchtold (Jake Lacy) masquerades as their kindly neighbor and employs sophisticated tactics to exploit their vulnerabilities and turn Jan aginst her own family. Ultimately, the series shows how the Brobergs' lives were forever changed by the experience — but also how they survived.

Genre: Drama

Episodes: 9

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Watch now on Peacock

'Bupkis'

"Bupkis" has become a Peacock miniseries as star Pete Davidson decided not to continue with the semi-autobiographical comedy, even though Peacock wanted to bring it back for another round.

The show revolves around a fictionalized version of the former SNL castmate. Having moved back home to Staten Island, we follow him as he processes some unfortunate family news and grapples with his career, relationships and well-being in an increasingly surreal version of the world around us.

Genre: Comedy

Episodes: 8

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78%

Watch now on Peacock

'The Resort'

"The Resort" is billed as a "multi-generational coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time." It follows vacationing married couple Noah (William Jackson Harper) and Emma (Cristin Miloti) to the Mayan Riviera on their 10th anniversary getaway.

The pair already had different feelings about their relationship (Noah's happy with how things are, Emma's not), but the trip soon puts them to the test as they are pulled into a bizarre Yucatan unsolved mystery involving the disappearance of two young people over a decade ago.

Genre: Comedy/Mystery

Episodes: 8

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Watch now on Peacock

More from Tom's Guide

This true crime docuseries explores the life of historian Paul Finkelman ("Paul T. Goldman") through a mix of interviews, reenactments, and looks behind the scenes. It isn't always what it seems, as it's more satirical than believable at times as it examines Paul's tumultuous relationship with his second wife, whom he dubs Audrey Munson (Melinda McGraw), suspecting her of leading a double life as a prostitute and a key player in an international sex trafficking ring. - BV

Genre: True crime documentary

Episodes: 6

Rotten Tomatoes score: 76%

Watch now on Peacock

This true crime docuseries explores the life of historian Paul Finkelman ("Paul T. Goldman") through a mix of interviews, reenactments, and looks behind the scenes. It isn't always what it seems, as it's more satirical than believable at times as it examines Paul's tumultuous relationship with his second wife, whom he dubs Audrey Munson (Melinda McGraw), suspecting her of leading a double life as a prostitute and a key player in an international sex trafficking ring. - BV

Genre: True crime documentary

Episodes: 6

Rotten Tomatoes score: 76%

Watch now on Peacock

This true crime docuseries explores the life of historian Paul Finkelman ("Paul T. Goldman") through a mix of interviews, reenactments, and looks behind the scenes. It isn't always what it seems, as it's more satirical than believable at times as it examines Paul's tumultuous relationship with his second wife, whom he dubs Audrey Munson (Melinda McGraw), suspecting her of leading a double life as a prostitute and a key player in an international sex trafficking ring. - BV

Genre: True crime documentary

Episodes: 6

Rotten Tomatoes score: 76%

Watch now on Peacock