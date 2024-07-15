Netflix top 10 shows — here are the 3 worth watching right now

The Netflix top 10 shows list can be a very handy tool to help you figure out what to watch next.

At Tom's Guide, we still think Netflix is one of the best streaming services around, partly because it boasts such a huge range of shows and movies in its library. But if you've ever tried using the Netflix Top 10 list to pick out your next binge-watch, you'll know that you can't always trust that what's most popular is also worth your time.

Below, we've highlighted three shows from the Netflix Top 10 shows list (as of 5 a.m. ET on Monday, July 15, 2024) that we think are worth watching. That includes the final chapter of an action-packed historical drama a grounded superhero series, and a new sports docuseries perfect for NFL fans.

If you don't think any of our picks will be right for you, consider checking out our roundup of everything new to Netflix this month and our list of the best Netflix shows. Otherwise, here are those three shows we think you should stream from the Netflix top 10 list.

'Vikings: Valhalla'

The third and final season of "Vikings: Valhalla" has landed, meaning you can now see how this action-packed historical saga concludes.

A sequel series to the History Channel's "Vikings" drama, "Vikings: Valhalla" takes place a century later, following a new generation of notable Norsefolk who lived towards the end of the Viking Age: explorer Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett), Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson) and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

Despite being the final chapter, season 3 also introduced some important newcomers to the action: Leif and Freydís' father, Erik the Red, and Byzantine general, Maniakes (Florina Munteanu). Taking place seven years on from the previous chapter, season 3 documents Leif and Harald's continued exploits in Constantinople, whilst throwing fresh challenges to Freydís now that she's established herself as the pagan leader of Jomsborg.



'Supacell'

"Supacell" is a gritty, grounded Netflix superhero show that's earned an impressive 100% Rotten Tomatoes score and has clung to a spot near the top of the Netflix Top 10 list for a long time now.

Created by rapper and filmmaker, Rapman, "Supacell" takes us to the U.K. capital, where we are introduced to a group of five ordinary citizens who develop superpowers out of the blue. The group has almost nothing in common, save for the fact they are all Black South Londoners.

As the group adjusts to life with their newfound abilities (some more enthusiastically than others), Michael Lasaki (Tosin Cole) finds himself desperate to unite the group in an effort to confront a looming threat and to save the life of the woman he loves.

'Receiver'

If you enjoyed "Sprint", Netflix has another sports doc that's well worth your time: "Receiver". Similar to how 2023's "Quarterback" docuseries followed three players in one of the NFL's most prominent positions across a season, this new eight-part series reveals what it's really like playing as a pass catcher.

The show follows five players — Davante Adams (WR, LA Raiders), George Kittle (TE, San Francisco 49ers), Deebo Samuel (WR, 49ers), Justin Jefferson (WR, Minnesota Vikings), Amon-Ra St. Brown (WR, Detroit Lions) — across the 2023/24 NFL season, charting the ups and downs of their careers.

Netflix top 10 shows right now

"Receiver" "Vikings: Valhalla" "Hannah Berner: We Ride At Dawn" "Supacell" "Exploding Kittens" "The Man With 1000 Kids" "Worst Roommate Ever" "America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders" "Desperate Lies" "Your Honor"