How to Try Sling TV for Free

If you’re looking to cut the cord but still want to watch all the shows and movies you love, Sling TV is a worthwhile option. And it's possible to try out service for a week at no cost.

The streaming service, which starts at $25 a month, gives you access to programming as far-ranging as ESPN and CNN. It also offers access to local broadcast networks in certain markets. You can even sign up for additional channels like HBO and Showtime. For more details about the service, check out our What Is Sling TV? page.

If you've got a Roku device, you don't even need to go through the below steps of setting up a trial account and entering your payment information. The "new Sling experience," which launched on Roku devices on Jan. 14, gives users a "browse as guest" option that allows them into the Sling TV interface, where you can view "ribbons of content" from the My TV section.

Sling TV is available across all sorts of other devices. For instance, Sling TV recently announced an update to its Xbox, LG TV and Samsung TV apps, which includes a new guide and updated search features.

While Sling TV doesn’t come with every channel you might desire — it has more than 50 channels when you subscribe to both Sling Orange and Sling Blue, and some more options for an additional fee — you might like what you find. Make sure you check out our guide to Sling TV's channels and packages.

How to sign up for a 7-day Sling TV free trial

1. On Sling.com, click the big blue box under the header image that says, "Watch Now 7 Days Free." It may also say "Get This Offer."

2. Enter your email address, a new password and click Register.

3. Select a service package. Your options are Sling's Orange, Blue, or Orange-and-Blue combo pack. Here's a rundown of the differences between the packages. Note the price differences: Orange gives you 30 channels for $20 a month, Blue packs 45 channels in for $25 per month, and the combo, which offers more than 50 channels, will run you $40 per month.

4. Now, scroll through the extra channel options are. Here, you can choose whether to get more channels for an additional fee, like Epix, CMT, and others. You can also choose to sign up for HBO and Showtime. Additionally, Sling lets you choose to add 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage when selecting extras. When you're ready, click Continue.

5. Enter your credit card and move on. If I were you, I'd set a reminder that reads "Make sure you want to pay for Sling," set to the date and time listed at the top of this page. After that point in time, Sling will begin charging your credit card automatically.

At long last, you've made it through the subscription process and you're ready to start watching content. If you're on a computer, Sling TV can either be used in Chrome, or you'll want to download its app to your machine. If you prefer to watch it on the Apple TV or another device, just download the app from the gadget's app store and input your credentials. If you decide you don't want to continue the free trial, Sling makes it easy to cancel.