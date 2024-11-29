West Ham vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The West Ham vs Arsenal live stream comes at a tricky time for both teams, as Julen Lopetegui and Mikel Arteta have only just managed to steady the ship following recent crises — and here's how to watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

West Ham vs Arsenal live stream, Date, Time, Channels The West Ham vs Arsenal live stream takes place on Saturday, November 30.

► Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 4:30 a.m. AEDT (Sun)

Reports of Lopetegui's impending demise may have been premature. This time last week, the former Real Madrid coach had looked like a dead man walking, but that was before West Ham's stunning Monday night victory over Newcastle. Playing Carlos Soler in a more advanced role had a transformative effect, to the extent that some now suspect that Lopetegui has finally found the formula.

For Arsenal, there's a real argument that Martin Odegaard has saved his manager's skin. Arteta got rid of both of Odegaard's understudies in the summer, so it was perhaps little surprise that Arsenal crumbled in his absence, falling into a rut that has completely wrecked their title hopes. Since the Norwegian's return they've hammered both Nottm Forest and Sporting Lisbon.

How to watch West Ham vs Arsenal from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch West Ham vs Arsenal live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, so it's ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the soccer and watch West Ham vs Arsenal as normal.

How to watch West Ham vs Arsenal in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a West Ham vs Arsenal live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for your first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, but it gives you 150+ channels for that hefty investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a West Ham vs Arsenal live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch West Ham vs Arsenal in the U.K.

Sky Sports is hosting the West Ham vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K. at 5:30 p.m. in the evening local time. It will go out on the Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual West Ham vs Arsenal live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch West Ham vs Arsenal in Canada

Canadians can watch the West Ham vs Arsenal live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99 per month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$79.97, which means you'll pay CA$26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CA$279.99 (that's CA$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch West Ham vs Arsenal in Australia

Aussies can watch the West Ham vs Arsenal game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It usually costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch West Ham vs Arsenal in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the West Ham vs Arsenal live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year and kick-off is at 6:30 a.m. NZDT early on Sunday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

