Tour of Flanders live stream 2024: How to watch Flemish cycling, start time

It's safe to say that for Belgian cycling fans the Tour of Flanders is bigger than Christmas — way bigger. The climax to the Flemish cycling 'holy week' and the second cycling Monument of 2024 will see the worlds best Classics riders cover an epic 271 kilometers between Antwerp and Oudenaarde, taking in no less than 17 brutal cobbled climbs.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Tour of Flanders 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Tour of Flanders 2024 live streams: TV schedule, Dates Tour of Flanders 2024 live streams take place on Sunday, March 31.

► Start time: 4.00 a.m. ET / 1.00 a.m. PT / 9.00 a.m. BST / 7.00 p.m. AEDT

• FREE STREAMS — SBS (Aus) / Sporza (Bel) / Rai (Italy)

• U.S. — FloBikes

• U.K. — Discovery+

The build up is over and it’s time for the big one, the ‘Ronde van Vlaanderen’. The hype has been growing since opening weekend in late February and has now reached fever pitch with the whole of Belgium buzzing in anticipation.

Leaving Antwerp, the first half of the race is predominantly flat. Then, after 136 kilometers, the route arrives at the first of three ascents of the Oude Kwaremont and from here on it's brutal. The climbs and cobbled sectors come in rapid succession, each one hitting the riders hard and testing their strength and skill to the absolute limit.

The Koppenberg, the Mariaborrestraat, Steenbeekdries and Stationsberg will lead the riders to the climbs of the Taaienberg and Oude Kruisberg before hitting the Oude Kwaremont for a second time. Then the final combination of the Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg coming just 13 kilometers from the finish line is where the killer blows will almost certainly be dealt.

Last year’s winner Tadej Pogačar has decided to skip the race this year so the role of favorite passes over to Mathieu van der Poel who is in scintillating form having destroyed the field to win the E3 Saxo classic and also take second behind Mads Pederson at Gent Wevelgem. It’s Pederson who will lead the challenge against Van der Poel.

Read on to see how to catch the action from wherever you live.

(Image credit: Tour of Flanders 2024)

FREE Tour of Flanders live streams

If you live in Belgium then you can look forward to a FREE Tour of Flanders live stream in 2024. Belgium's Sporza is set to serve up a free stream of this one-day UCI World Tour race.

Another great option for those in need of an English language commentary is the Tour of Flanders free live stream on SBS On-Demand in Australia.

But what if you're based in Belgium or Australia but aren't at home to catch that free Tour of Flanders coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Tour of Flanders 2024 live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a 2024 Tour of Flanders live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is NordVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to SBS or another streaming service and watch the action.

How to watch a Tour of Flanders live stream in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Tour of Flanders on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

And if you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore NordVPN set out above.

How to watch a Tour of Flanders live stream in the U.K.

Live coverage of Tour of Flanders will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £30.99 per month.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch a Tour of Flanders live stream in Canada

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2024 Tour of Flanders on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

Tour of Flanders 2024 route map

The Tour of Flanders 2024 route map. (Image credit: Tour of Flanders 2024 map)