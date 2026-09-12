Think you know the Alien movies? This quiz will put your knowledge of the sci-fi franchise to the ultimate test
Only true ‘Alien’ fans will get a perfect score
I’ve been a superfan of the Alien movies for more than two decades. Its combination of sci-fi thrills, spine-tingling horror, and compelling characters is unmatched in my eyes. It’s had its share of underwhelming entries, but it remains my favorite film franchise to this day.
That’s why I’ve created this Alien-themed quiz. These 10 questions celebrate the franchise’s decades-long legacy on the big screen and give my fellow Alien fans a chance to prove themselves the ultimate Xenomorph expert. The quiz covers every Alien movie (bar “AVP2"; we don’t talk about that one), and even tests your knowledge of the extended universe.
So whether you’ve been watching Alien movies since 1979, or you’re a newcomer who’s been playing catch-up in recent years, put your expertise to the test with my quiz. Can you score a perfect 10/10? To borrow a phrase, “I can't lie to you about your chances,” but I wish you good luck!
Want to test your movie knowledge further? Try our '80s thriller movies quiz, which includes "Blade Runner" (another franchise close to my heart), or try my movie tagline quiz — but be warned, I made that one extra tricky.
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Rory is a Senior Entertainment Editor at Tom’s Guide based in the UK. He covers a wide range of topics but with a particular focus on gaming and streaming. When he’s not reviewing the latest games, searching for hidden gems on Netflix, or writing hot takes on new gaming hardware, TV shows and movies, he can be found attending music festivals and getting far too emotionally invested in his favorite football team.
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