Sheffield Utd vs Nottm Forest live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Sheffield Utd vs Nottm Forest live stream sees the already-relegated home side attempting to heap pressure on the visitors who are just one point above the drop zone — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Sheffield Utd vs Nottm Forest live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Sheffield Utd vs Nottm Forest live stream takes place on Saturday, May 4.

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEST (May 5)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling TV

It’s been a season to forget for Sheffield Utd whose fate was sealed last weekend when they were thrashed 5-1 by Newcastle. The Blades have won just three games all season, have conceded a staggering 97 goals, but for now there is a chance to drag Forest into deep trouble and give the home fans a reason to feel optimistic about the next campaign.

Forest are without a win in their last three games and are nervously looking over their shoulder as they are just one point clear of Luton Town and two ahead of a resurgent Burnley. The Tricky Trees were a touch unfortunate last weekend in the 2-0 defeat to Everton and manager Nuno Espirito Santo will be trying to fire up his players for this crunch clash.

With the Blades looking to give their supporters something to cheer, you'll want to watch a Sheffield Utd vs Nottm Forest live stream and we’ve all the details below.

Watch Sheffield Utd vs Nottm Forest from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the football on your usual subscription?

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the football on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Sheffield Utd vs Nottm Forest live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

Using a VPN, you can access streaming services from abroad.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Sheffield Utd vs Nottm Forest in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Sheffield Utd vs Nottm Forest live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month, though gives you 121 channels for that hefty investment, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Sheffield Utd vs Nottm Forest live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Can you watch Sheffield Utd vs Nottm Forest in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Sheffield Utd vs Nottm Forest live stream in the U.K. That's because the match takes place during the long-standing Saturday afternoon 3 p.m. blackout, when no games are shown on live TV in order to protect attendances at stadiums around England.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has also broadcast 20 matches this season.

How to watch Sheffield Utd vs Nottm Forest in Canada

Canadians can watch a Sheffield Utd vs Nottm Forest live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make it look as if their streaming device is back in the great white north.

Watch Sheffield Utd vs Nottm Forest in Australia

Aussies can watch a Sheffield Utd vs Nottm Forest live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD per year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back in Oz.

Watch Sheffield Utd vs Nottm Forest in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Sheffield Utd vs Nottm Forest live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.