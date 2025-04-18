NHL Playoffs live stream 2025: How to watch Stanley Cup ice hockey without cable, schedule, what TV channel is it on?
The Jets and Capitals lead a sensational playoff field
Looking to watch the 2025 NHL Playoffs? It's set up to be a classic. The Winnipeg Jets, who have never lifted the Stanley Cup, are the Presidents' Trophy winners, the Ottawa Senators qualified for the first time in eight years, and the New York Rangers imploded to miss the cut entirely.
Below, we explore how to watch NHL Playoffs live streams without cable and from anywhere with a VPN.
The 2025 NHL Playoffs run from Saturday, April 19 to mid-June. Full schedule below.
• U.S. — Sling TV (TNT, TBS, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3/ABC)
• Canada — Sportsnet
• Australia — Kayo Sports (FREE trial)
• Unblock streams — Try NordVPN 100% risk free
For the first time in NHL history, all four U.S. members of the Original Six — the Rangers, Boston Bruins, Chicago Black Hawks and Detroit Red Wings — failed to make the grade. Canadian hockey, meanwhile, is having a moment ey.
The Edmonton Oilers, one of four teams north of the border to make the field, last year came within a whisker of becoming the first Canadian franchise to lift the Stanley Cup since 1993. They recovered from 0-3 down to force Game 7 against the Florida Panthers, but while the impossible comeback ultimately wasn't to be, they played their part in arguably the greatest Stanley Cup Finals series of all time.
Here's everything you need to know to watch NHL Playoffs 2025 live streams online and without cable.
NHL Playoffs schedule 2025
Saturday, April 19
6 p.m. — St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets
8:30 p.m. — Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars
(All times ET)
Watch NHL Playoffs live streams in the U.S.
In the U.S., the NHL Playoffs are split between TNT, TBS, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3/ABC. The entirety of the Stanley Cup Finals are exclusive to TNT.
If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get all of those TV channels through a cable TV alternative.
Sling TV is our top pick. Its Orange plan gets you TNT, TBS, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 for $45.99/month (50% off your first month).
Other options for the NHL Playoffs
Sling is king here. But if you are considering other streaming options, choose wisely.
Hulu+Live TV (3-day free trial) is a good choice as it carries ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, and TruTV.
DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial) is solid choice for ESPN, FS1, TNT and NHL Network.
Max is not the best option but it will livestream TNT and TBS games, and includes HBO shows such as "Paul American".
We love Fubo but it isn't a good choice for the NHL Playoffs as it doesn't carry TNT, TBS or TruTV. You can use it to watch ESPN games, though.
Scroll up for a breakdown of which games are on which channels.
How to watch NHL Playoffs online from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Stanley Cup action on your streamer?
You can still watch your usual NHL Playoffs live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). It works great with Australia's Kayo Sports, for example.
So it's ideal for ice hockey fans away on vacation or on business. NordVPN is best and our NordVPN review explains why.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
How to watch NHL Playoffs live streams in Canada
The NHL Playoffs are split between Sportsnet and free-to-air CBC in Canada. The Stanley Cup Finals are being shown on both services.
Sadly, the playoffs will not be available on CBC Gem or the CBC Gem apps, but can be seen only on CBC TV through over-the-air television, cable or satellite distribution.
To stream the playoffs, you'll need the Sportsnet Plus streaming service starts at $19.99/month.
If you're away from home and struggling to tap into your subscriptions, you could use a VPN to help you access an NHL Playoffs stream from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.
How to watch NHL Playoffs live streams in the U.K.
The 2025 NHL Playoffs are being shown on Premier Sports in the U.K..
A subscription costs £15.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a year you'll pay £131.88, which works out at £10.99 each month.
Premier Sports also holds the rights to Champions Cup rugby, the Top 14 and United Rugby Championship, and La Liga and Coppa Italia.
If you're not in the U.K. right now but already have a subscription, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.
How to watch NHL Playoffs live streams in Australia
Aussies will find NHL Playoffs live streams on ESPN via Foxtel, which is providing comprehensive postseason coverage.
Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports (7-day FREE trial) will also be showing the NHL Playoffs, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, Formula 1 and loads of other live sports besides.
Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.
