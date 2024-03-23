NC State vs Oakland live stream 2024: How to watch March Madness game online

No.14 Oakland and No.11 NC State pulled off two of the most eye-catching early shocks of March Madness 2024, and there's good reason to believe that the Golden Grizzlies could racks up back-to-back upsets in Saturday's Round of 32 encounter at PPG Paints Arena.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch NC State vs Oakland from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

NC State vs Oakland live streams: TV schedule, dates NC State vs Oakland takes place on Saturday, March 23.

► Time: 7:10 p.m. ET / 4:10 a.m. PT / 11:10 p.m. GMT / 10:10 a.m. AEDT (Mar. 24)

• U.S. — TBS (via Sling TV or Fubo)

• CAN — TSN+

• AUS — Kayo Sports (free trial)

That's because, despite their superb showing against South Regional No.6 seed Texas Tech, the Wolfpack have been a disaster on defense all season long. However, they pack the intimidation factor in spades.

Ben Middlebrooks, Mohamed Diarra and D.J. Burns Jr. aren't averse to throwing their considerable weight around, so the flow of the game could hinge heavily on how well the Golden Grizzlies stand their ground but play their own game.

Jack Gohlke's ridiculous haul of 10 3-pointers was integral to Oakland's upset over Kentucky, and Greg Kampe won't be counting on a repeat, but shooting from deep certainly wouldn't be the worst tactic to adhere to against that aforementioned three-headed monster.

Read on as we explain how to watch NC State vs Oakland live streams from anywhere.

Watch NC State vs Oakland live streams in the U.S.

NC State vs Oakland is being shown on TBS in the U.S., with tip-off set for 7:10 p.m. ET / 4:10 p.m. PT on Saturday.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get every channel you need for March Madness through an OTT cable TV alternative. Games are split between TBS, TNT, TruTV and CBS.

Sling TV is one of the best value option. TBS, TNT and TruTV are included in its Blue plan, with prices starting from $45/month and your first month half-price.

You can add CBS with a subscription to Paramount Plus Premium ($11.99 per month).

Together, those cost $56.99 per month – but only $34.49 for your first month – which is less than Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with live TV. We have more details on how to watch March Madness 2024 without cable at the best prices on our main event page.

You can get TBS, TNT and TruTV on the <a href="https://sling-tv.pxf.io/c/221109/1132376/14334?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sling.com%2F" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sling TV Blue package. Sling Blue comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC (selected markets), ABC and Fox. New subscribers get 50% off their first month.

<a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package and an all-in-one solution for March Madness 2024. The Pro Plan ($79.99 per month) gets you well over 100 channels including TruTV, TBS, TNT and CBS to bring all the games from the college basketball finals. And you can try it all out with <a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fubo's 7-day free trial.

An even cheaper alternative for this year is HBO's streaming service Max with its B/R Sports Add-On, which is included for free during March Madness 2024 as a limited time offer.

The B/R Sports Add-On brings access to the games on TBS, TNT and TruTV. Max prices start at $9.99/month with ads, going to $15.99/month ad-free. Or there's a special on at the moment with 40% off if you pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for as little as $5.83 per month.

You'll still need Paramount Plus Premium for the CBS games but it means you can watch all of March Madness 2024 for the bargain basement price of $21.98. Not bad at all.

Lastly, for some customers, YouTubeTV is offering a free trial period which could allow people to watch March Madness 2024 for free. We have more on March Madness for cord-cutters right here.

Watch NC State vs Oakland from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your subscriptions?

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your subscriptions?

You can still watch NC State vs Oakland live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

Can you watch NC State vs Oakland State in the U.K?

Sky Sports has the rights to NCAA basketball in the U.K., with games being shown on its Mix and Arena channels, but NC State vs Oakland will not be televised.

If you're desperate to tune in, you can still follow NC State vs Oakland live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN. Tip-off is scheduled for 11:10 p.m. on Saturday evening.

For general March Madness coverage, if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

Watch NC State vs Oakland live streams in Canada

In Canada, TSN is showing NC State vs Oakland, which tips off at 7:10 p.m. ET / 4:10 p.m. PT on Saturday.

If you don't have cable, you could subscribe to TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

Watch NC State vs Oakland live streams in Australia

ESPN via Foxtel has the rights to March Madness in Australia, though at the time of writing the network hasn't confirmed which games it will show.

The encouraging news is that NC State vs Oakland tips off at 10:10 a.m. on Sunday morning, and the channel is scheduled to show a game at that time.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the NCAA basketball action, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of NBA basketball, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the hoops on your Kayo account as if you were back home.