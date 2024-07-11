Musetti vs Djokovic live stream: How to watch Wimbledon Men's semi-final 2024 online

Lorenzo Musetti, 22, had a career-high world ranking of 15 prior to Wimbledon 2024. Now, he faces a semi-final against seven-time champion Novak Djokovic. Can Musetti make his way to a first Grand Slam final?

Wimbledon is airing for free in some countries. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch Musetti vs Djokovic live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Musetti vs Djokovic Wimbledon men's semi-final live streams: TV schedule, dates The Musetti vs Djokovic Wimbledon men's semi-final takes place on Friday, July 12 at 3.30 p.m. BST / 10.30 a.m. ET / 7.30 a.m. PT / 12.30 a.m. (Saturday, July 13) AEST.

The man standing in the way of Musetti fulfilling his long-standing promise, however, is no romantic. Regarded almost as a pantomime villain by some, the 37-year-old Serb has absolutely no intention of surrendering his proud record at Wimbledon (victory would guarantee him a sixth straight final) and a potential record-breaking 25th major win.

But something has to give. Djokovic, predictably enough, leads the head-to-head 5-1 (and won their most recent match at this year's French Open in five sets) and has more than just the edge in terms of experience when it comes to high pressure tennis. He also qualified for the last four without breaking a sweat as his quarter-final opponent Alex de Minaur had to withdraw through injury.

So is the result a formality? Not necessarily. Djokovic is the obvious favourite but might have fitness concerns while Musetti has displayed real tenacity on the way to the semi-final, overcoming American Taylor Fritz 3-6, 7-6, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in the last round.

You won’t want to miss this men's singles semi-final so read on for where to watch a Musetti vs Djokovic live live stream and catch Wimbledon 2024 from anywhere.

How to watch Musetti vs Djokovic live streams for FREE

If you're lucky enough to live in the U.K. then you can watch a Musetti vs Djokovic Wimbledon men's semi-final live stream for free. That's because BBC and its respective streaming service BBC iPlayer has the rights to the action.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home? Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch Musetti vs Djokovic Wimbledon semi-final from anywhere

It's natural that you might want to watch a Musetti vs Djokovic Wimbledon men's semi-final live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when it's on?

You can still watch Wimbledon live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business.

With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another website and watch the tennis.

How to watch Musetti vs Djokovic live streams in the U.S.

If you're in the U.S. you have lots of options to watch a Musetti vs Djokovic Wimbledon men's semi-final live stream. Viewers can watch all the action on ESPN Plus and via the Tennis Channel.

You can sign up for ESPN Plus for $10.99 per month, and it's also available as part of the ad-supported Disney Bundle for $14.99 per month (this throws in a Hulu and Disney Plus subscription and it's a great deal).

If you don't have cable, several live TV streaming services will let you watch from ESPN and The Tennis Channel over the internet. Sling TV Orange, Fubo, and DirectTV offer both, while Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV have ESPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. The Sling Orange plan has ESPN as its main advantage for sports. Either way, you'll need the $11 Sports Extra add-on to get the Tennis Channel for Wimbledon.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA. Prices start at $79.99, after the trial. You'll need a sports add-on or the Premier Plan ($99.99) for the Tennis Channel and coverage of Wimbeldon.

How to watch a Musetti vs Djokovic Wimbledon men's semi-final live stream in the U.K.

British tennis lovers also have a couple of options to watch a Musetti vs Djokovic Wimbledon men's semi-final live stream. For starters, the tournament will air for free on BBC and BBC iPlayer.

As well as airing on BBC, Wimbledon highlights will be shown each night on Discovery Plus and Eurosport. Both BBC and Discovery Plus/Eurosport will show the men's and women's finals.

You'll need to sign up to Discovery Plus' £30.99-per-month Premium plan, which allows you to view TNT Sports live streams — this includes the cycling Grand Tours, the Premier League and, later in the year, the Olympic Games.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow the game live by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch Musetti vs Djokovic live stream in Canada

Tennis fans in Canada can get all the Musetti vs Djokovic semi-final live stream action on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package. Prices start at $19.99 (CAD) per month

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for a TSN+ streaming-only account for $8 (CAD) per month or $40 per year.

Not at home right now? Use a VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

Where to watch Musetti vs Djokovic Wimbledon semi-final in Australia

Aussies can again watch 2024 Wimbledon live streams for free on Channel Nine.

The big games – including the men's singles semi-finals – air on the free-to-view 9Gem and 9Go channels and via the on-demand service 9Now, but to watch every game, ad-free and in up to 4K, you'll need a subscription to Stan Sport.

Stan Sport is available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — with a subscription costing you $15 per month. You also need a standard Stan subscription which starts at $12 per month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account, as if you were back home.